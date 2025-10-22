Cuomo’s Craven Escape Plan: Ditching NY for Florida to Dodge Mamdani’s Disastrous Rule

That's a crazy threat! Andrew Cuomo says he will move to Florida if Mamdani wins. While Cuomo can't be blamed for wanting to get out of New York if Mamdani wins, he was also the Mayor not that long ago. He made a mess of COVID and is partially responsible for the mess New York is in.

Andrew Cuomo said that if Mamdani wins, "he's moving to Florida." New Yorkers cannot run from their problems. Can you imagine if George Washington had done that? To my friends here in New York: stay, fight the Mamdani regime, stand up for this incredible city, and make us proud. pic.twitter.com/sa8RYLgmJ8 — James Fishback (@j_fishback) October 21, 2025

Not a bad idea!

I didn’t care if New York decided to elect their own doom or not, until now. Now I am very vested in them electing a slower doom. https://t.co/IoSGXKl6HY — Paul E Sigh (@PaulESigh) October 21, 2025

Ridiculous that Andrew Cuomo is threatening to move to Florida. He was recently NY Governor, so at least part of the mess in his state is a result of HIS decisions — especially during covid. Final boss of liberals who ruin their blue states & flee to red states like locusts. https://t.co/RGhrQc2SZt — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 21, 2025

Then, they ruin formerly red states because they vote like Leftists.

We need a moat ASAP https://t.co/P6GfDvyzIO — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) October 21, 2025

Fill it with alligators.

NO WAY, we don't want him here. https://t.co/Hs1vpsvsKc — DorisA (@Doris_A_) October 21, 2025

Floridians don't seem thrilled by the prospect of a new neighbor.

So even Cuomo realizes how NYC will implode if Mamdani wins? https://t.co/9vDfZu6biD — Katrina Ski (@MtRushmore2016) October 22, 2025

Yes! The American Spirit is not that of comfort but that of resolve and fortitude! It's in our very founding! Retreating when you do not engage or when you lose one battle gives the opposition PERMISSION to continue their egregious erosion of America. To this I say, not just no… https://t.co/mxieM16wC0 — AlyLeggé (@RealAlyLegge) October 21, 2025

That'll be a hell no. We're full and not accepting refugees from NYC. If you don't want an islamocommie running your city, DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT. If you refuse to stop it, sit in the mess you made. Not welcome in Florida. https://t.co/wlS2ZW4IAy — K Kessinger (@KKessinger239) October 21, 2025

Sorry Andy, Florida's closed. The Alligator at the border should have told you — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) October 21, 2025

There's plenty more where that one came from.

