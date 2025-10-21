Another Open Borders Nightmare: Repeat Illegal DUI Killer Takes Innocent NC Man's Life—Thanks, Biden

Leftist Media's Daily Tantrum: President Trump’s East Wing Remodel Triggers Epic Hissy Fit
justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on October 21, 2025
Richard Ferguson was a 61 year old North Carolina man with 11 siblings. His life was taken by a drunk driver. That's heartbreaking enough, but it has been revealed his killer was an illegal who has been arrested for DUI previously, as well as assault. DHS says Werner Orosco-Clemente aka 'Wilmer Fuentes Mejia', first entered the US illegally in 2015 and was released into the US by the Obama administration. 

Had Democrats not allowed open borders, this man would be alive with his family. 

Well, that's disturbing.

Bingo and this one man's life mattered.

His siblings and other family members would disagree, likely. They'd like to have him back.

Basically.

People have truly lost their minds. They are so worried about appeasing the 'woke', they've forgotten to protect their own families and lands.

Unfortunately, they'll never know any consequence. 

