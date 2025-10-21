Another Open Borders Nightmare: Repeat Illegal DUI Killer Takes Innocent NC Man's Life—Thanks, Biden

Richard Ferguson was a 61 year old North Carolina man with 11 siblings. His life was taken by a drunk driver. That's heartbreaking enough, but it has been revealed his killer was an illegal who has been arrested for DUI previously, as well as assault. DHS says Werner Orosco-Clemente aka 'Wilmer Fuentes Mejia', first entered the US illegally in 2015 and was released into the US by the Obama administration.

Advertisement

NEW: DHS reveals that a serial drunk driver who is charged with killing 61-year-old North Carolina resident Richard Ferguson in an alleged DUI hit and run crash last month is a previously deported Guatemalan illegal alien with prior arrests for DUI and assault. DHS says Werner… pic.twitter.com/WhNMObfMMq — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 20, 2025

Had Democrats not allowed open borders, this man would be alive with his family.

Democrat Party murders another American- https://t.co/zfkHTRXX6G — Louis (@LouisOfDaytwa) October 20, 2025

Durham is very liberal and usually doesn’t follow federal law and honor ICE detainers. https://t.co/XNgSqVrumQ — Ron Mexico (@Braswell213) October 21, 2025

Well, that's disturbing.

Whatever the illegal-alien crime rate is, *this* crime wouldn't have happened had this illegal alien been kept out. https://t.co/py9dVwbXgU — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) October 20, 2025

Bingo and this one man's life mattered.

Starting to think Biden imported all of these illegals to kill us. https://t.co/dbKz8v8z1H — Sarah 🌴🌵 (@SarahfromOC) October 20, 2025

Black Lives Matter unless they are killed by an illegal — PulcinellaPosts (@pulcinellaposts) October 20, 2025

No statistical trick is going to make these daily stories go away. Trump is in some cases overreaching, but the damage of our lenient border policy has done unprecedented damage not just to America but to the entire hemisphere. https://t.co/1I0x8N1JZY — Everybody is Insane (@colorblindk1d) October 21, 2025

Show this to the liberal left and to politicians like Elizabeth Warren and tell them there were no consequences to an open border under Biden. Richard Ferguson would disagree with you, if he were alive to do so. https://t.co/LVWKe22oa7 — John Bulkeley (@bulkeley_john) October 20, 2025

His siblings and other family members would disagree, likely. They'd like to have him back.

We have to start holding judges responsible when they allow these criminals to go free. https://t.co/cu7qvbDsp4 — Cheryl (@StoreyLine) October 20, 2025

Translation. The Democrats, via running the Biden administration, killed him. https://t.co/fg73y27HQn — Steve McMAGA (@PissedPatriotFl) October 20, 2025

Advertisement

Basically.

It’s enraging that we have become so civilized that we don’t do what we all know must be done to these people. Never in the history of the world would a country tolerate invaders breaking their laws and killing its citizens. — Decline Enjoyer -No Joggers (@DeclineEnjoyer) October 20, 2025

People have truly lost their minds. They are so worried about appeasing the 'woke', they've forgotten to protect their own families and lands.

Blood is on Biden’s and Mayorkas’s hands for releasing him and so many others back into the country to kill Americans. — Melanie (@MelanieRHF) October 20, 2025

Unfortunately, they'll never know any consequence.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.