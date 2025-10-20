David French Spirals Over 'No Kings' Rally Mockery, Beefs with 'Oilfield Rando', Defends Attendance

Junker Stunned by No Counter-Protests to 'No Kings,' X Says Trump’s Win and...
justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on October 20, 2025
NBC

David French isn't taking the mocking he's receiving for attending a 'No Kings' rally well. He's having a bit of a spiral and it's pretty amusing.

Damon Linder did not like Oilfield's tweet much and jumped to David's defense.

Luckily, Oilfield Rando grabbed his snarky tweet before Linder punked out and deleted it. 

This is called the chickens coming home to roost.

Then, David weighed in before Linder deleted the tweet. David doesn't think anyone who didn't attend and Ivy and rubs elbows at his bougie parties are important, but here we are. 

Which is why Linder started furiously deleting.

In David's world, it's very Christian to speak ill of a man just because you think his screen name describes a blue collar working person.

Bingo!

