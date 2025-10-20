David French Spirals Over 'No Kings' Rally Mockery, Beefs with 'Oilfield Rando', Defends Attendance

David French isn't taking the mocking he's receiving for attending a 'No Kings' rally well. He's having a bit of a spiral and it's pretty amusing.

This is what @DavidAFrench stands with now https://t.co/dBHrAeuOrk — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 19, 2025

Damon Linder did not like Oilfield's tweet much and jumped to David's defense.

Senior poli-sci lecturer at the University of Biden Slush Funds can’t handle a mirror pic.twitter.com/LBL57mYpI8 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 20, 2025

Luckily, Oilfield Rando grabbed his snarky tweet before Linder punked out and deleted it.

Wow I guess you guys shouldn’t have blamed me for every single mass shooting in the United States, huh? Or declared some unseen invisible army of right wing white people as the greatest threat to America?



We’re going to play by one set of rules now, Damon. Hope you enjoy! https://t.co/jTPYeJhPJb — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 20, 2025

This is called the chickens coming home to roost.

I don't know, Damon. "Oilfield Rando" is obviously a quite serious person worth taking seriously. Perhaps attending a newsworthy event and observing that it was peaceful is exactly the same thing as endorsing everything that happened anywhere at the event, or at similar events. — David French (@DavidAFrench) October 19, 2025

Then, David weighed in before Linder deleted the tweet. David doesn't think anyone who didn't attend and Ivy and rubs elbows at his bougie parties are important, but here we are.

He’s actually a good dude who has provided great insight into government waste, despite your dismissal of him based on his screen name. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 20, 2025

.@Oilfield_Rando is way out of your league, French. Swim back into the shallow end of the internet, for your own safety. — Daniel (@Sinclair_D_F) October 20, 2025

Which is why Linder started furiously deleting.

We get it, David. One or two MAGAs being mean online are a indictment of an entire movement.



A bunch of sadistic leftists going to the same protest as you and your fellow intellectual prostitutes is just a one-off, means nothing. We get it. https://t.co/tk7F19IIKW — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 20, 2025

Right after Charlie Kirk was brutally assassinated, David French's TOP CONCERN was telling NYT readers "Both Sides Are Bad."



Judas got 30 pieces of silver, French writes the column out of pure loathing of the people who's side he claims to be on. pic.twitter.com/TPRiKpfqKG — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) October 20, 2025

Every week is a new humiliation for French. To pay his bills this week, he had to attend and sing the praises of a protest full of people celebrating what happened to Kirk. https://t.co/JXpLXMPnE5 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 20, 2025

@Oilfield_Rando is a better journalist than you, and has done far better research than you, so yes.

He is a very serious person. — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) October 20, 2025

In David's world, it's very Christian to speak ill of a man just because you think his screen name describes a blue collar working person.

He’s actually much smarter and more educated than you. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) October 20, 2025

The fact that you so rudely dismiss @Oilfield_Rando, who has done more to track government waste than most journalists, is a testament to how completely out of touch you are. — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) October 20, 2025

Bingo!

