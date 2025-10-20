Ex-GOP Flunky's Bulwark Bombshell: Ditches Party Over Roe, Proves He's a Money Hungry Clueless Careerist

‘Conservative’ David Brooks Loved ‘No Kings’ Rallies and Says He Would Feel at...
justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on October 20, 2025
Townhall Media

Oh, this is new and fresh content! Nothing like The Bulwark publishing a missive from a disgruntled former Republican staffer who has decided he is suddenly 'above it all' and he must turn his back on the party because of his conscience. Massive eyeroll!

That's what it's about for most of the 'Never Trumpers'. They recognize there is no money left for them in conservative politics because people no longer trust them. They need to make money so they go full 'Resistance' lunatic to be accepted.

So, he was a 'conservative' who is offended fewer babies are being killed. Doesn't sound like much of a conservative, at all.

Grateful Calvin
No one cares about this guy or what he thinks.

He seems a bit dumb, honestly, which makes him the perfect Democrat. 

How will the GOP survive this, honestly?

That about sums it up.

