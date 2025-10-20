Ex-GOP Flunky's Bulwark Bombshell: Ditches Party Over Roe, Proves He's a Money Hungry Clueless Careerist

Oh, this is new and fresh content! Nothing like The Bulwark publishing a missive from a disgruntled former Republican staffer who has decided he is suddenly 'above it all' and he must turn his back on the party because of his conscience. Massive eyeroll!

A fascinating piece about life as an in-the-trenches GOP operative in the Trump era and the compromises you have to make. Almost all are now fully bought in. But some remain concerned. This one decided he had enough. https://t.co/tT1obwXdTP — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 20, 2025

Sam got tired of defending conservative principles at the Washington cocktail party circuit. He's signaling that he wants to keep being invited. https://t.co/jbNTFIwpsm pic.twitter.com/6a1jesxOq3 — sithkhan (@sithkhan) October 20, 2025

That's what it's about for most of the 'Never Trumpers'. They recognize there is no money left for them in conservative politics because people no longer trust them. They need to make money so they go full 'Resistance' lunatic to be accepted.

He quit being a Republican because the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade. https://t.co/eA2nKn72w8 pic.twitter.com/7t2J8IINg2 — RBe (@RBPundit) October 20, 2025

So, he was a 'conservative' who is offended fewer babies are being killed. Doesn't sound like much of a conservative, at all.

The left-wing anti-Trumpist group The Bulwark published an unintentionally hilarious piece about a "Republican" leaving the GOP because of his support for abortion and the both-sides hoax. That he is a no-name, very low level fundraiser speaks to how this psyop no longer works. https://t.co/YlZIdh5opl — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 20, 2025

No one cares about this guy or what he thinks.

The turning point for the former GOP fundraiser was his factually false understanding of the Dobbs decision and the Alabama wrongful death case about embryos killed due to an IVF clinic’s staggering negligence.



Fascinating is one way to put it. https://t.co/5Esk0FTI96 https://t.co/dhDiUUqUVk pic.twitter.com/uBhaInkdPR — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) October 20, 2025

He seems a bit dumb, honestly, which makes him the perfect Democrat.

A “Republican Operative” who became disillusioned with the Republican Party during the Bush administration but kept taking paychecks from it until the Supreme Court overturned Roe V Wade, clearly a huge loss to the party having this guy hit the door https://t.co/KvjC45OSql — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 20, 2025

How will the GOP survive this, honestly?

I'm sorry, but for all the reasons to abandon the GOP the least principled one to claim is the Supreme Court and abortion politics. That just means you presumed to elect GOP politicians while rejecting conservative values and the party platform for a half-century. Careerism. https://t.co/9rLk4hmour — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) October 20, 2025

Yet he published it in the Bulwark, ensuring no one who currently plays a role in the Republican Party will give it any credence whatever. https://t.co/B9gtbZulX9 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) October 20, 2025

What finally convinced this dude to leave the GOP was the Supreme Court doing what conservatives wanted it to do for 50 years. This guy isn’t a hero, he’s an idiot. https://t.co/33xQ4Fz27g pic.twitter.com/1aTnHlbc82 — Major Scobie (@GrahamGreeneEsq) October 20, 2025

That about sums it up.

