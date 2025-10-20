White House Memes Trigger Aaron Rupar's Hilariously Entertaining Rage on X

David French Spirals Over 'No Kings' Rally Mockery, Beefs with 'Oilfield Rando', Defends...
justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on October 20, 2025
meme

Aaron Rupar knows the White House social media is hysterical and that makes him want to stomp his little feet. He's big mad!

'Elections have consequences' or 'go win elections' or something.

That 9 dollars a month Elon charges now must be coming right out of Aaron's IRS bill. 

Oh, he celebrated that.

He's a Leftist. It's against their ethos to have a sense of humor. 

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Some people don't like their tax dollars being used to support illegals or for experiments on gay monkeys running on treadmills while eating crustaceans. It is what it is.

At least tax dollars are going to something entertaining.

Aaron will survive to whine on X yet another day. 

Or the fact Biden had half his family living in the White House at one time or the other. 

