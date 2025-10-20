White House Memes Trigger Aaron Rupar's Hilariously Entertaining Rage on X

Aaron Rupar knows the White House social media is hysterical and that makes him want to stomp his little feet. He's big mad!

I don’t like that my tax dollars pay for social media accounts like this one 👇 https://t.co/XXuOQ4TMog — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 19, 2025

Advertisement

Your “likes” lost last year at the ballot box.

Suck it up and shut up. https://t.co/aCxRfklgdm — LNL1819 (@lnl1819) October 19, 2025

'Elections have consequences' or 'go win elections' or something.

How fascist of you. https://t.co/LpeIvuYH6P — Tiberious Leonhardt (@TiLeonhardt3) October 20, 2025

Is this retárd aware, that Donald doesn’t need “tax dollar” to pay for a Twitter account? https://t.co/77c5siuQoc — 🚛Based Trucker 🇺🇸 (@BaldyHonest) October 20, 2025

That 9 dollars a month Elon charges now must be coming right out of Aaron's IRS bill.

But you didn’t mind when your tax dollars were being used to to FORCE federal employees to get vaxxed https://t.co/hc9ZACI1Pi — F1ack Monkey (@f1ackm0nk3y) October 19, 2025

Oh, he celebrated that.

Maybe you should grow a sense of humor instead of the fake indignation.... https://t.co/BMgjgORQNq — NoApologi3s (@Noapologi3s) October 20, 2025

He's a Leftist. It's against their ethos to have a sense of humor.

I didn’t like my tax dollars being sent to Ukraine when vegetable Joe was in office 🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/8ciSg7z0Y1 — Brianna Price🇺🇸🦅 (@briprice661) October 19, 2025

Some people don't like their tax dollars being used to support illegals or for experiments on gay monkeys running on treadmills while eating crustaceans. It is what it is.

I don’t like that the mentally deficient are allowed to post on social media, but here you are. https://t.co/Aol16LlAfH — Babiest Of Yodas (@BabiestofYodas) October 20, 2025

I didn’t like my tax dollars paying for the summer of love. I’ll take the memes over death and destruction. Sit down. https://t.co/ChMo9JVa51 pic.twitter.com/VJlpus4D4V — NJ Neanderthal (@ssmlmz) October 20, 2025

You are in the minority because most “Americans” love it.



At least my tax dollars are transparent now and not for the crap in the past that we had no idea where the money was going as in USAIDE . Our money was going to everybody and everything which wasn’t for Americans. https://t.co/ZSyVKDWalK — Louisiana Man (@LouisianaManLSU) October 19, 2025

At least tax dollars are going to something entertaining.

You would rather they be spent to try and change a boy into a girl. I see. https://t.co/euHYld1EMG — Biz Man (@bizmainman) October 19, 2025

I don’t like my taxes paying for unlimited auto pens https://t.co/qC2R9LpcsD — InfynityGuy CCIM (@drtpayz) October 19, 2025

Advertisement

Aaron will survive to whine on X yet another day.

Too bad. We didn’t like paying our taxes to your corrupt party’s donors, but here we are. Deal with it. — Abby ☦️ (@abbytrad) October 20, 2025

I don't like that my tax dollars paid this hateful tyrant's salary:



"Republicans are an existential threat" - Joe Biden, The Red Speech pic.twitter.com/a7H3Yg5uQW — tocksick_paytreearckey (@Paytreearckey1) October 20, 2025

Or the fact Biden had half his family living in the White House at one time or the other.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.