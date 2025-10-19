Caught on Video: Chicago Teacher Mocks Charlie Kirk’s Death, Proves Public Schools Are...
UCLA’s Race & Equity Clown Mocks Kirk’s Death, Rants on Bluesky: Leave Extended, Probe Gets Spicier

justmindy
justmindy | 4:15 PM on October 19, 2025
Twitchy

The 'Director of Race and Equity' at UCLA is currently on leave because he mocked the death of Charlie Kirk. His 'leave' was set to expire Friday, but had been extended to continue the investigation. His 'Bluesky' posts from yesterday should be added to said investigation. 

He seems very angry.

They should continue his leave indefinitely.

Same as it ever was.

Probably so.

Sounds like he hates everyone who isn't a raging commie like him.

Self-awareness is not their strong suit. 

He quite clearly has not learned any lessons. 

That's what they always do. They look for some broken, haggard, sick soul to do their dirty work and rot in prison for them. 

Just an FYI!

That's terrifying.

