UCLA’s Race & Equity Clown Mocks Kirk’s Death, Rants on Bluesky: Leave Extended, Probe Gets Spicier

The 'Director of Race and Equity' at UCLA is currently on leave because he mocked the death of Charlie Kirk. His 'leave' was set to expire Friday, but had been extended to continue the investigation. His 'Bluesky' posts from yesterday should be added to said investigation.

UCLA's Race and Equity Director posted "Kill your masters" on Bluesky.



He's currently on leave after celebrating Charlie Kirk’s assassination. pic.twitter.com/khsUTicnUV — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) October 19, 2025

He seems very angry.

Just a few of his disgusting comments about Charlie Kirk’s assassination. pic.twitter.com/rAPSxEBgFn — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) October 19, 2025

You can email UCLA Chancellor Julio Frenk at [email protected] pic.twitter.com/3hMfHxxS3L — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) October 19, 2025

Let them know what you think!

On leave? — willprestone (@willprestone) October 19, 2025

His leave was set to expire Friday, but then UCLA extended it to continue the "investigation." — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) October 19, 2025

They should continue his leave indefinitely.

Psychotic communists have always sprung from the privileged classes — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) October 19, 2025

Same as it ever was.

Do you have any more of this stuff? I am a alumni of UCLA and would be more than happy to send them a email about these post. — La Jolla Populist (@liberscravola) October 19, 2025

On leave - with pay, no doubt. — P.D. Mangan Health & Freedom Maximalist 🇺🇸 (@Mangan150) October 19, 2025

Makes you wonder, are these people beyond help? — Laura (@LauraL2126) October 19, 2025

Probably so.

That doesn't sound very inclusive. — Harris or Benuti (@HarrisOrBenuti) October 19, 2025

Sounds like he hates everyone who isn't a raging commie like him.

When will these liberal maniacs figure out that if they push too hard, the backlash will be sudden and direct?? — Logicon (@logicsblade) October 19, 2025

Self-awareness is not their strong suit.

“The party of joy” — MarthaStemberg1 (@MStemberg1) October 19, 2025

Great vetting job by the UCLA HR department on that hire. — Bob A (@ba6116) October 19, 2025

The ivory tower is filled with mentally damaged commies. — SW Florida Conservative (@SWFLConserv) October 19, 2025

Let’s have that leave be extended. He is still running his mouth and won’t stop this crap. — Royally Sage (@sage1411) October 19, 2025

He quite clearly has not learned any lessons.

What's gross is that he wants people do kill for him. He's trying to instigate someone with nothing to lose, unlike him, to kill. — Joel Patt (@JPoliticalChess) October 19, 2025

That's what they always do. They look for some broken, haggard, sick soul to do their dirty work and rot in prison for them.

UCLA's chancellor is Julio Frenk. He is active on X at @UCLAchancellor. https://t.co/hry5x44BQr pic.twitter.com/8HJVcMEIsC — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) October 19, 2025

Just an FYI!

This is what happens when the revolution gets tenure. https://t.co/xwjBVBcNm0 — Pedian ∞/21M (@S_Pedian) October 19, 2025

That's terrifying.

