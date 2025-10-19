Trump Administration Torpedoes Narco Sub: Drug Lords Get a One-Way Ticket to Davy Jones’ Locker (WATCH)

David French’s ‘No Kings’ Fiasco: Shilling for Boomer Commies While Gaslighting Actual Con...
justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on October 19, 2025

Trump ordered a few vessels carrying drugs destroyed over the past month or so, but this is a new twist ... a submarine. Plus, there is video.

That's a great question. They're lucky to not be sleeping with the fishes.

Narco terrorists will think twice about continuing to send drugs over via sea.

They are importing product leading to the death of many Americans. Sounds just like terrorism.

When coyotes who traffic people and narco-terrorists are out of business, it will be better for all Americans. 

It's great to see criminals being deterred. As it should be. 

Both!

Can't say Trump is hiding it. 

That's what AOC will try to tell the American public, probably. 

