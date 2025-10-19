Trump Administration Torpedoes Narco Sub: Drug Lords Get a One-Way Ticket to Davy Jones’ Locker (WATCH)

Trump ordered a few vessels carrying drugs destroyed over the past month or so, but this is a new twist ... a submarine. Plus, there is video.

JUST IN: President Trump announced the destruction of a “drug-carrying submarine that was navigating" toward the U.S., says "two surviving terrorists" will be prosecuted in their home countries. pic.twitter.com/BwvxBcjyen — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 18, 2025

How on earth did two people survive a sub explosion? — Scramse (@scramse) October 18, 2025

That's a great question. They're lucky to not be sleeping with the fishes.

Submarine loaded with poison? Blown to pieces. King Trump doesn’t negotiate with narco terrorists, he ends them. 🔥👑🇺🇸 — Johnathon Corcoran 👑 🇮🇪 | Mr. Intelligent (@TheKingCorcoran) October 18, 2025

Why these ops matter! Every sunk sub saves lives, deters the boldest traffickers, & backs diplomacy with teeth. https://t.co/dnBN88SS9C — Melody Zare (@MelodyZare) October 18, 2025

Narco terrorists will think twice about continuing to send drugs over via sea.

I wonder if the radical left is going to call this a fishermen boat. — GraftedIn (@GraftedIn2) October 19, 2025

Excellent action. Ending the drug traffickers is ending the deaths of so many people who have fallen into the vice of drugs, which has destroyed families, homes, children, fathers, and mothers. Fighting drugs is an immense action in favor of the peace and health of the world. — Leopoldo Umpiérrez S. 🇪🇨🇪🇸✊️👊 (@Leoumpierrezs) October 19, 2025

Deep-6 criminals trying to make money off of killing Americans.



These are straight up terrorist. — Matt (@MattWi) October 18, 2025

They are importing product leading to the death of many Americans. Sounds just like terrorism.

This is what I voted for. FAFO. — The Elephant in the Room (@elephant_23) October 18, 2025

When coyotes who traffic people and narco-terrorists are out of business, it will be better for all Americans.

They will not be prosecuted in their home countries.



Should have left them for fish food — PissedOffPeasant (@mikepfingston2) October 18, 2025

I was wondering how long it would be before they discovered them using submarines. — Bad Ronald (@RAHamrick) October 18, 2025

This is amazing. The people are getting to see their hard-earned tax dollars being used to turn enemy subs into reef-art. This is what winning looks like. Explosive and Undeniable! — Roy Baruch (@DrRoyBaruch) October 18, 2025

It's great to see criminals being deterred. As it should be.

New Drug Cartel Reality Show, called: Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea. @Richzeoli https://t.co/nCs8QAexGS — Tom Hoskins (@HoskinsTom) October 18, 2025

What I'm now dubbing the Splinter Cell trend. Splinter Cell events keep happening.



Hopefully this will show them not to try this anymore. But they're hungry and desperate for American death.



Keep at the watchtower. https://t.co/aZ01MlSJE2 — jeremiah (@ByRoyalFire) October 18, 2025

Who's hardest hit? The cartel or Hunter? https://t.co/UVWXpbbtbJ — AZ maga-man /🇺🇸 (@AzzCrown) October 19, 2025

Both!

Thanks for the courage AND transparency. — Bill Jefferson (@prounion30yrs) October 18, 2025

Can't say Trump is hiding it.

Luis was just out fishing in his little old submarine, trying to feed his family, and that awful Trump killed him. — Blank (@pillstwit) October 18, 2025

That's what AOC will try to tell the American public, probably.

