President Trump Trolls 'No Kings' Clowns: Leftist Tantrum March Gets the Mockery It Deserves

The Leftists had their little 'No Kings' march today and it was ripe for mockery. President Trump took full advantage of their tomfoolery and for some reason, that shocked them.

Trump is mocking us as we protest him. pic.twitter.com/uLCL7Nc481 — Winter (@Wpoliticss) October 18, 2025

Maybe if you didn’t hyperventilate over everything constantly it wouldn’t be so easy to mock you? Just a suggestion — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 18, 2025

If they didn't hyperventilate over Trump every second of every day, what would they do with their lives?

The only people who take you seriously is you. Which makes it even funnier — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) October 18, 2025

Good. He is showing how silly the King thing is — Jodi (@APLMom) October 19, 2025

I mean, your “no kings, no borders, only faceless bureaucrats” march is very mock-worthy. — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) October 18, 2025

Lots of hearts and minds were changed today.

Best king ever 🤣 — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) October 18, 2025

Literally everyone is mocking you retards pic.twitter.com/bXyxeLMvWX — Brianna Price🇺🇸🦅 (@briprice661) October 18, 2025

Man, that seems so unlike him. https://t.co/TkeAOaOnae — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 19, 2025

That's so out of character. Snicker.

I'm not even a Trump fan, yet I'm laughing at you. https://t.co/Q5S0no5Vz4 — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) October 19, 2025

Everyone who isn’t at the rally is mocking you, actually. https://t.co/z0Fw3K9buy — RBe (@RBPundit) October 18, 2025

In between spending time with family and watching college football, like sane people.

No one can mock you as much as you mock yourselves. https://t.co/7SdsQA5KWi — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) October 18, 2025

To be clear, America is laughing at you, not with you.

Yes, he's mocking you. You set it up perfectly. What will you try next? He won. Maybe you should work on a leader for the Democrats. Or keep doing crazy things. It's fun for the rest of us. https://t.co/0a1Lh0ZZMa — CherylThaxton (@CherylThaxton) October 19, 2025

Maybe they should stop being so crazy.

Very astute observation. Big brain stuff. https://t.co/5cTgOygxre — Still Boneless (@still_boneless) October 18, 2025

Everyone with an IQ above 50 is actually... 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/nEyoaSHtZZ pic.twitter.com/sHyK1Ti8uZ — Vinny Da Vinci 🏴‍☠️🏴🏴‍☠️ (@VinnyVinny6644) October 18, 2025

It’s really the only appropriate response https://t.co/GeoTJUJj9k — sumaiya 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸 (@sumaiya1717) October 19, 2025

Fair point.

And we think it is hysterical.



Mostly because in any nation with a king, there would no “No Kings” protest.



But please go all shouty & fist pumpy. The local one had tambourines & a drum circle. https://t.co/IecuqaTh4i — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) October 18, 2025

They should really add some jazz hands for maximum effect.

