President Trump Trolls 'No Kings' Clowns: Leftist Tantrum March Gets the Mockery It Deserves

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on October 19, 2025
Twitter

The Leftists had their little 'No Kings' march today and it was ripe for mockery. President Trump took full advantage of their tomfoolery and for some reason, that shocked them.

If they didn't hyperventilate over Trump every second of every day, what would they do with their lives?

Lots of hearts and minds were changed today.

That's so out of character. Snicker.

In between spending time with family and watching college football, like sane people. 

To be clear, America is laughing at you, not with you. 

Maybe they should stop being so crazy. 

Fair point. 

They should really add some jazz hands for maximum effect. 

