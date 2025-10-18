Ro Khanna Clings to His Commie Crush, the Cop-Hating Race-Baiter, as Maine Dems’ Nepo Nightmare Implodes

Graham Platner is a nepo baby pretending to be a 'working man oyster farmer' while really being supported by his ultra wealthy family. Not surprisingly, he is running for office in Maine. He is the perfect Democratic candidate. This is literally the bio of most of their party at this point. He also is an avowed Commie, thinks women have it coming when they get sexually assaulted and hates cops. Even though Ro Khanna knows ALL of this, he is still going hard for him.

Let's be clear. The DSCC leaked this to try to destroy Platner the day their hand-picked candidate entered the race.



I respect Platner's journey & the man he is today. I reject the politics of personal destruction.



I stand by my endorsement. I won't cower to the establishment. https://t.co/StCGzdoS9b — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) October 18, 2025

The Democratic 'Establishment' has launched another candidate. She is a really old white lady who should be enjoying the last years of her life, but instead wants to stay in politics for some reason.

Also, @adamwren, first on this byline, was the beat “reporter”for Buttigieg 2020. He’s been Pete’s unabashed clean-up guy & mouthpiece ever since.



Adores the DNC establishment & cherishes Citizens United. Corporate media ghoul chasing his first Georgetown cocktail party invite. https://t.co/3lh2E5X7x9 pic.twitter.com/wa4bfsBxvT — Julian Andreone (@JulianAndreone) October 18, 2025

Apparently, Buttigieg has made the Democratic fringe mad or something.

This is why Americans get so pissed off at the @TheDemocrats and @dscc! STOP hand-picking candidates for us! I must say at-least Republicans stick by their terrible candidates that their voters want. We can’t even allow a clean primary without our own party getting involved. 🙄 https://t.co/xPQDqAfZHZ — Zeb Clark (@zeb0464) October 18, 2025

The Democrats are demanding their nepo-baby Commie candidate get to run, gosh darn it. Kind of like Zohran in NYC. Heh.

You’ve been in Congress for 8 years and were a deputy assistant secretary in the *first Obama administration*. You are firmly part of the establishment. https://t.co/F8sWEROLNS — Corey (@CoreyDC_) October 18, 2025

True. Ro is definitely establishment trying to act like he's punk rock now or something.

He’s not wrong about the DSCC part….



And yet its fascinating to watch hypocrite Democrats defend a grown man who at 30-years-old attacked black people, rape victims, police & rural white people before going on to BLAME THE FACT HE DID SO ON FELLOW SERVICEMEMBERS. https://t.co/y3uqTxnS4x — Joanna Rodriguez (@joannamrod) October 18, 2025

Platner is such a loser with terrible beliefs, but like Tammy Wynette, Ro is going to 'Stand by His Man', so whatever.

Wait — there’s a fight between the DSCC and a viral “grassroots” candidate in a crucial midterm primary? https://t.co/v0hDnkDDBH pic.twitter.com/WiFP5pPOLZ — The Patriarch Tree (@PatriarchTree) October 18, 2025

Are you not entertained?

People who can’t unequivocally condemn politically-motivated murder were never going to cut Platner loose for being a racist and a quasi-apologist on rape. https://t.co/OnhVwx3oe9 — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) October 18, 2025

Fair point.

