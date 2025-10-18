Eleven-Second Interview Catches the Spirit of the 'No Kings' Protests in Hilarious Fashion
Retired White 'Antique-fa' Boomers Hijack 'No Kings' Rallies, TDS Striking Before Dementia
Organizers Say 'No Kings' Rally Is One of the Largest Protests in DC...
Unpaid Heroes Caught in Schumer Shutdown, Forced to Work Overtime for Free by...
Report: Times Square 'No Kings' Protest Oddly Breaks Up at Exactly 1 PM
CNN Melts Down Over Rooftop Snipers, Blissfully Forgetting Conservatives Are the Usual Vic...
Bill Nye the Not a Science Guy Says Trump Doesn't Tolerate Dissent (All...
King Charles Silent as No Kings Protests the US Embassy in London
George Conway and His Megaphone Tried and Failed to Get a 'No Kings'...
'You Should Know, I'm Your Colleague': Wesley Hunt DROPS Ro Khanna for Racist...
Dems Say 'No Kings' Protests Are Traditional Americana (Here Are Some Speakers and...
Kamala Harris Trips All Over Herself While Promoting the 'No Kings' Rallies
VIP
'No Kings' Rebrands for Rallies Taking Place In Countries With Monarchies (You CAN'T...
Leftists ARE BIG MAD at Pete Hegseth for Wearing 'Russia's Colors' (Who Wants...

Ro Khanna Clings to His Commie Crush, the Cop-Hating Race-Baiter, as Maine Dems’ Nepo Nightmare Implodes

justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 PM on October 18, 2025
AP Photo/Reed Saxon, FILE

Graham Platner is a nepo baby pretending to be a 'working man oyster farmer' while really being supported by his ultra wealthy family. Not surprisingly, he is running for office in Maine. He is the perfect Democratic candidate. This is literally the bio of most of their party at this point. He also is an avowed Commie, thinks women have it coming when they get sexually assaulted and hates cops. Even though Ro Khanna knows ALL of this, he is still going hard for him. 

Advertisement

The Democratic 'Establishment' has launched another candidate. She is a really old white lady who should be enjoying the last years of her life, but instead wants to stay in politics for some reason. 

Apparently, Buttigieg has made the Democratic fringe mad or something. 

Recommended

Eleven-Second Interview Catches the Spirit of the 'No Kings' Protests in Hilarious Fashion
Brett T.
Advertisement

The Democrats are demanding their nepo-baby Commie candidate get to run, gosh darn it. Kind of like Zohran in NYC. Heh.

True. Ro is definitely establishment trying to act like he's punk rock now or something. 

Platner is such a loser with terrible beliefs, but like Tammy Wynette, Ro is going to 'Stand by His Man', so whatever. 

Advertisement

Are you not entertained?

Fair point.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC MAINE SOCIAL SECURITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Eleven-Second Interview Catches the Spirit of the 'No Kings' Protests in Hilarious Fashion
Brett T.
Retired White 'Antique-fa' Boomers Hijack 'No Kings' Rallies, TDS Striking Before Dementia
justmindy
Organizers Say 'No Kings' Rally Is One of the Largest Protests in DC History
Brett T.
Report: Times Square 'No Kings' Protest Oddly Breaks Up at Exactly 1 PM
Brett T.
'You Should Know, I'm Your Colleague': Wesley Hunt DROPS Ro Khanna for Racist Redistricting Claim
Grateful Calvin
Leftists ARE BIG MAD at Pete Hegseth for Wearing 'Russia's Colors' (Who Wants to Tell Them?)
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Eleven-Second Interview Catches the Spirit of the 'No Kings' Protests in Hilarious Fashion Brett T.
Advertisement