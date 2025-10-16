Trump: Commander-in-Chief, Comedian-in-Chief, Too Busy Owning Libs to Lounge on the Beach Like Sleepy Joe

Trump is not only Commander in Chief, but Comedian in Chief. When asked if he would like to visit Argentina, he said he would love to go to the beach, but his body isn't necessarily beach bod ready as of late.

Advertisement

Trump: "I'm just a little busy. I'd love to go to Argentina. I'd like to be like Biden. I'd like to go to the beach. My legs are not quite as thin as his. My legs are slightly heavier, my arms are slightly larger. My body is a little bit larger than his. I'm not sure it would be… pic.twitter.com/tp0AMxDjsU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 14, 2025

Rupar posting yet another Trump banger while pretending it makes Trump look bad pic.twitter.com/G4AzQTFANL — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 16, 2025

Secretly, Rupar loves Trump.

lol funniest POTUS ever. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 14, 2025

Democrats are allergic to jokes. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) October 14, 2025

When all is said and done, the book of Trump Bangers is going to be longer than Proust — benji (@shikomubenji) October 15, 2025

And he isn't even taking a salary.

“I’m fat and I’m going to hell.”



- THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. DONALD J. TRUMP — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 15, 2025

We know, we all saw the South Park episode pic.twitter.com/J3S7zOr4pF — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 14, 2025

JoJo and the Pedos are big mad. They should really grow a sense of humor.

It's so much more fun having him as the POTUS — xandid (@chrisppfeiffer) October 15, 2025

The man makes a good point. — Shadi (@InuitKodiak) October 15, 2025

He plays golf at one of his golf courses every weekend 🙄 — Farrah Oxford (@OxfordFarr66929) October 14, 2025

Golf courses are where deals are made. Everyone knows this. Plus, golfing is good exercise. Much better than lounging on the beach and napping like Biden did.

There is nobody like Trump. Owning the globalists on a daily basis while being funny and self-deprecating along the way. https://t.co/E2dVij1vAn — Alex Faulkner (@hearthefalconer) October 14, 2025

Probably the funniest president we’ve ever had, fantastic comic timing https://t.co/nXVbu8i0vw — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 16, 2025

Certainly way better than comatose Joe.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.