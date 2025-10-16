Trump: Commander-in-Chief, Comedian-in-Chief, Too Busy Owning Libs to Lounge on the Beach Like Sleepy Joe

Rep. Ted Lieu Is the Latest Dem to Hope Nobody Knows How the...
justmindy
justmindy | 3:30 PM on October 16, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Trump is not only Commander in Chief, but Comedian in Chief. When asked if he would like to visit Argentina, he said he would love to go to the beach, but his body isn't necessarily beach bod ready as of late. 

Secretly, Rupar loves Trump.

And he isn't even taking a salary. 

JoJo and the Pedos are big mad. They should really grow a sense of humor.

Golf courses are where deals are made. Everyone knows this. Plus, golfing is good exercise. Much better than lounging on the beach and napping like Biden did.

Certainly way better than comatose Joe. 

