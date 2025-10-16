AOC’s Unhinged Rant: Slams GOP for ‘Toxic’ Boys While Dems Lose Young Men...
Steven Cheung Spills: Pentagon Press Corps Wilts Under Bullying, Ditches Badges in Pathetic Protest

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on October 16, 2025
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Earlier, we told you about reporters turning in their badges to the Pentagon. Now, Steven Cheung, White House Communications Director, says some of the reporters turning in their badges were allegedly bullied.

Typical Leftist behavior, honestly.

It's not like they'd admit if they did. Bullies will never admit to or be accountable for their behavior. 

They absolutely should expose the buillies.

Absolutely, no big loss.

It seems like journalists should be brave and truth tellers. It doesn't seem those working for Corporate Media these days are much of either. 

Absolutely! Allow new media the opportunity to provide coverage. 

That's what they should do, at least. 

Corporate Media hates Trump and his whole Administration so nothing is surprising anymore. 

