Steven Cheung Spills: Pentagon Press Corps Wilts Under Bullying, Ditches Badges in Pathetic Protest

Earlier, we told you about reporters turning in their badges to the Pentagon. Now, Steven Cheung, White House Communications Director, says some of the reporters turning in their badges were allegedly bullied.

SOURCE: a few reporters on this wall have privately said they were bullied into participating in the walkout when they actually wanted to stay.



They were physically confronted and threatened with retaliation if they didn’t join the protest. https://t.co/V0hDO7YT1D — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) October 16, 2025

Typical Leftist behavior, honestly.

This is simply untrue. I was there and I saw zero evidence of that. We don’t bully, sorry. https://t.co/3GpiDWN9Yy — Gordon Lubold (@glubold) October 16, 2025

It's not like they'd admit if they did. Bullies will never admit to or be accountable for their behavior.

Then they don’t have the balls to be reporting facts!! https://t.co/4Hfj9dMI0M — MamaLewis (@anice00) October 16, 2025

And here is the truth ... https://t.co/mAh86KOSe0 — Kodilock (@kodiboy10) October 16, 2025

If they were good reporters... that would be a 5 alarm expose... why not write a story about that? — The Big Dub (@wrc_2025) October 16, 2025

They absolutely should expose the buillies.

The leakers have removed themselves — TheTexasOne (@TexasRepublic71) October 16, 2025

The TRASH is taking itself out.



What a great day for America.

Thank You, @PeteHegseth — Thomas Prince (@Only1Trickster) October 16, 2025

Absolutely, no big loss.

Shame on them for succumbing — Constance Crane (@TrackingFires) October 16, 2025

I don't know what to tell them except suck it up and grow some testicular(ovarial)fortitude. Giving up your honor system to appease your leash holder sounds like weak sauce to me. They are all professional liars so why should we trust them now that their fee fees are wounded? — Hepaestus (@MikeRic39191584) October 16, 2025

It seems like journalists should be brave and truth tellers. It doesn't seem those working for Corporate Media these days are much of either.

Bring in Independent News Podcasters. Left Right and Middle. The Young Turks can send someone, Daily Wire can send someone, War Room, Megyn, O'Reilly, all of them. Large X Users might even send someone and post to X.

We don't even want our news from the corporate-owned press. — WaffleStar (@WaffleStar3838) October 16, 2025

Absolutely! Allow new media the opportunity to provide coverage.

I don’t care if they have credentials to DoW .. rather it stay leak free.. Most transparent administration will keep us informed. — FLTrumpGal (@FLTrumpGal) October 16, 2025

Hey at least we won't have ANY FAKE NEWS coming out of the Pentagon from these people!!! — Kobie_3408 (@Kobie3408) October 16, 2025

Interesting. If they were decent and upstanding reporters they would tell the TRUTH instead of going with the flow. — Cat 🇺🇸🌴🦩🎶🌺 💙🏈⚾️ (@bsassy2day) October 16, 2025

That's what they should do, at least.

Great opportunity for new media. — ☀️Bad Salty Dog☀️ (@Badsaltydog) October 16, 2025

Exactly. Cowards in the press are of no use to us, only them. — Justin Kates (@JustinKatesTx) October 16, 2025

Why does this not surprise me? — The Only James Magelk (@TheMagelk) October 16, 2025

Corporate Media hates Trump and his whole Administration so nothing is surprising anymore.

