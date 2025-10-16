MSNBC’s Galaxy Brain Take: Black People Dare to Golf and Ski, Defying Hobbies That Were White Folks Only

In the category of 'Most Racist Thing You'll See in Media' today, MSNBC is submitting an article about how Black people are starting to discover 'White people' hobbies. Okey dokey.

Many Black people are finding joy in activities that were once inaccessible because of systemic racism or were not culturally traditional pursuits in Black communities.



These activities have health benefits, too. https://t.co/HYHLHAR9j9 — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 16, 2025

Someone should tell Tiger Woods that golf is only for white people. He'd likely be shocked.

Tonya Parker was not looking to add another activity to her life. She traveled the world as a flight attendant and regularly practiced ballet and yoga. She was not searching for new friends, either. After attending Spelman College in Atlanta, she had plenty. With two grown children who made her proud, Parker’s life was full — or so she thought.

The Covid-19 pandemic led her to a sport she had considered mundane: golf. She was invited to a few golf events and participated. She struggled. But one day, thinking of how tired she was of her friends making fun of her golf game, Parker secretly began taking lessons. Soon enough, her friends noticed improvement. And she noticed her own growing passion for the sport. “I never thought that a Black woman like me, 63 years old, would ever find something that I just absolutely love at this point of my life,” Parker said. “It’s opened up a whole new world for me.” It’s not just Parker. Many Black people are finding joy in activities that were once inaccessible because of systemic racism or were not culturally traditional pursuits in Black communities. These forays have become emblematic of the ways Black people celebrate the freedom and flexibility they have, and how they are using it to escape the rigors of life — personally, socially and politically. The activities have health benefits, too, such as stanching the release of cortisol, a so-called “stress hormone” that affects blood pressure, blood sugar and inflammation, said Linda Goler Blount, president of the Black Women’s Health Imperative, which focuses on health and wellness for Black women.

Calvin Peete would have laughed at you. pic.twitter.com/wRH1ByVRWZ — John Tammes (@john_tammes) October 16, 2025

To be fair, all of America is laughing at them.

Yes, because black people were prohibited from jumping out of planes by the Federal Anti-Blacks Jumping out of Planes Act of 1894. — Miranda Veracruz de la Jolla Cardinal 🍎🍏 (@MVdlJCardinal) October 16, 2025

Maybe they just didn't have a death wish?

My God NBC, not everything needs to be about race! Anyone can hike, ski, or play tennis, it’s called freedom. Republicans fought to create a country where opportunity isn’t handed out by skin color. Focus less on ‘racial firsts’ and more on the fact that America’s open to… — The Elephant in the Room (@bob_b74153) October 16, 2025

2025 and we are just now allowing men and women on golf courses ? Big if true. pic.twitter.com/Ud7oRpNi1c — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) October 16, 2025

Alert the Media!

I'm sure there's no nefarious agenda behind reposting a 9 month old race bait article. pic.twitter.com/ENJP3ZkI23 — Eldest Gruff (@gruff_eldest) October 16, 2025

Great catch! They have to keep churning out those divisive articles every day or they won't meet their quota.

