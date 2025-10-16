Mamdani, AOC, and the Deadliest Trend in America.
MSNBC’s Galaxy Brain Take: Black People Dare to Golf and Ski, Defying Hobbies That Were White Folks Only

justmindy
justmindy | 4:30 PM on October 16, 2025
AP Photo/Lennox McLendon, File

In the category of 'Most Racist Thing You'll See in Media' today, MSNBC is submitting an article about how Black people are starting to discover 'White people' hobbies. Okey dokey. 

Someone should tell Tiger Woods that golf is only for white people. He'd likely be shocked.

Tonya Parker was not looking to add another activity to her life. She traveled the world as a flight attendant and regularly practiced ballet and yoga. She was not searching for new friends, either. After attending Spelman College in Atlanta, she had plenty.

With two grown children who made her proud, Parker’s life was full — or so she thought.


The Covid-19 pandemic led her to a sport she had considered mundane: golf. She was invited to a few golf events and participated. She struggled. But one day, thinking of how tired she was of her friends making fun of her golf game, Parker secretly began taking lessons. Soon enough, her friends noticed improvement. And she noticed her own growing passion for the sport.

“I never thought that a Black woman like me, 63 years old, would ever find something that I just absolutely love at this point of my life,” Parker said. “It’s opened up a whole new world for me.” 

It’s not just Parker. Many Black people are finding joy in activities that were once inaccessible because of systemic racism or were not culturally traditional pursuits in Black communities. These forays have become emblematic of the ways Black people celebrate the freedom and flexibility they have, and how they are using it to escape the rigors of life — personally, socially and politically.

The activities have health benefits, too, such as stanching the release of cortisol, a so-called “stress hormone” that affects blood pressure, blood sugar and inflammation, said Linda Goler Blount, president of the Black Women’s Health Imperative, which focuses on health and wellness for Black women. 

To be fair, all of America is laughing at them.

Maybe they just didn't have a death wish?

Alert the Media!

Great catch! They have to keep churning out those divisive articles every day or they won't meet their quota. 

BLACK LIVES MATTER CIVIL RIGHTS MENTAL HEALTH SPORTS DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

