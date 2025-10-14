Gaza's 'Respectable' Citizens: Teacher, Professor and a Doc Starve Hostages While Snacking on Stolen Aid

'They Regret Nothing, the End': The White House Channels Parks & Rec to...
justmindy
justmindy | 5:40 PM on October 14, 2025
AP Photo/Leo Correa

As hostages are being released from Hamas captivity, we are learning more about the people who held them and it really is shocking. 

An elementary school teacher, a University Professor (to be honest, it wouldn't be surprising to find out an American University Professor was doing that either) and a Doctor held hostages. Also, they starved the hostages while they had plenty of food. 

80 percent of people in Gaza support Hamas. That's just the reality.

Least surprising discovery ever.

Corporate Media will embargo this information. 

Fingers crossed.

Bingo.

They were thrilled about the harm done to Jewish people. They celebrated it all. 

