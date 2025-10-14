Gaza's 'Respectable' Citizens: Teacher, Professor and a Doc Starve Hostages While Snacking on Stolen Aid

As hostages are being released from Hamas captivity, we are learning more about the people who held them and it really is shocking.

Former Israeli hostage Tal Shoham says he was held captive by a first grade teacher, a University lecturer, and a doctor in Gaza.



He describes how he was intentionally starved despite there being plenty of food for his captors, who bragged about stealing aid. pic.twitter.com/UPShT1lO0t — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 14, 2025

An elementary school teacher, a University Professor (to be honest, it wouldn't be surprising to find out an American University Professor was doing that either) and a Doctor held hostages. Also, they starved the hostages while they had plenty of food.

The idea that Hamas and Palestinian society are distinct entities is a self-serving western delusion. https://t.co/8i2gmXdn0H — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) October 14, 2025

80 percent of people in Gaza support Hamas. That's just the reality.

I’ve visited with Tal Shoham several times & his story and that of his wife, children & in-laws reveal there were few “good” people in Gaza. Not once did a citizen there reveal location of a hostage or help them. Not once. https://t.co/h158GnF3eS — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) October 14, 2025

POV: You see a “university professor” in close proximity to domestic or international terrorists https://t.co/lUUsQOcc9d pic.twitter.com/UcKUgjZxUb — Goose Gossage 4 MLB commish (@NoAlgae69) October 14, 2025

Least surprising discovery ever.

The *only* ones ever starving in Gaza were the hostages. https://t.co/Ke5ibYg1s8 — Jason Epstein (@Southfive) October 14, 2025

According to Israeli hostage Tal Shoham, his sadistic, inhumane treatment was perpetrated by so-called "civilians." https://t.co/vX3Cqwaaqr — Lisa Michelle 💛 ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ (@littlelisala) October 14, 2025

This will never become widespread information. https://t.co/AtqB9pH18E — The_Clampdown (@TheClampdown) October 14, 2025

Corporate Media will embargo this information.

The savages who held the hostages are as guilty as those who kidnapped them. I have no doubt that Israeli authorities will hunt down and eliminate every single one of them. https://t.co/1WvjI7F33g — Mike vonTschudi 🇨🇭🇱🇮 (@ICUStat) October 14, 2025

Fingers crossed.

During the Holocaust, thousands of Germans risked their lives to harbor Jews from the Nazis. Yet during the War in Gaza, not ONE person gave Jews safe harbor despite a $5,000,000 dollar reward



If a first grade teacher and university lecturer are guarding captives for Hamas,… https://t.co/INbRKf9yFD — Josh Lafazan (@JoshLafazan) October 14, 2025

Ask me if I care what happens in Gaza next. https://t.co/jSJPoxycxv — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) October 14, 2025

Bingo.

And now these people expect the international community to rebuild palaces for them. https://t.co/7FWEPXc7oS — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) October 14, 2025

We need to start being honest. Gazans not only approved and celebrated Hamas massacring Israeli civilians, but actively facilitated it. https://t.co/EoSGBJjZ6x — chris 🥑 (@jamescmcneal) October 14, 2025

They were thrilled about the harm done to Jewish people. They celebrated it all.

