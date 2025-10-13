'Thank You, TRUMP!' All 20 Remaining Living Hostages in Gaza Freed From Hamas...
Comstock's TDS-Fueled Airport Meltdown: Blames Trump While Schumer's Dems Tank the Vote
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Senator Lindsey Graham Gets Tough Against Kristen Welker on Trump DOJ and We’re...
Dem Mark Kelly Says Kamala Harris Is an ‘Incredibly Strong’ Presidential Candidate for...
Mehdi Hasan's Hypocrisy Hits New Heights: Decries 'Gaza Genocide' While Ignoring Hamas' At...
VIP
Shattering the Lie: The American Dream Is Alive and Kicking for Those Who...
Scott Jennings Slams Dems: Backing Boys in Girls' Locker Rooms Proves You're Too...
Attack of the Theater Kids: Leftist Cosplayers 'Storm' Illinois ICE Facility ... and...
Billionaire's Backtrack: Benioff's Leftist Funding Fuels San Francisco Chaos, Begs Trump f...
Hello New Jersey: Another Democrat Wishing Death on a Republican Must Be a...
Left Caught Lying Again: Fake ICE Video Exposed as Year-Old Chicago Police Arrest
Senator Kennedy’s Wild Plan: Trap Thune & Schumer with Katie Porter’s Crazy to...
Political ‘Pastor’ John Pavlovitz Unveils Plan to Paint Targets on ICE Agents and...

Jobless Trudeau Swaps Parliament for Katy Perry’s Yacht: Smooching a Pop Star to Fill His Empty Schedule

justmindy
justmindy | 8:09 AM on October 13, 2025
Dave Hogan via AP

This is possibly the most horrifying way to start your Monday, but it's a hoot nonetheless. It seems Justin Trudeau has moved on from his failing marriage and found a new object of his affection. 

Advertisement

Baby, she's a firework.

That are both on the downswing, so they are a good pair.

It needs a flowchart.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

This picture would be the visual aid.

She kissed a girl and she liked it.

Typical Leftist, honestly.

Well, there are the Bidens, Clintons and Obamas so the list is long. 

Advertisement

Trudeau has had worse looks.

Same as it ever was. 

He had to plan for the future. He'll soon have alimony and child support to pay.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Tags:

CANADA ENTERTAINMENT KATY PERRY MUSIC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Comstock's TDS-Fueled Airport Meltdown: Blames Trump While Schumer's Dems Tank the Vote
justmindy
'Thank You, TRUMP!' All 20 Remaining Living Hostages in Gaza Freed From Hamas Captivity After 738 Days
Sam J.
Senator Lindsey Graham Gets Tough Against Kristen Welker on Trump DOJ and We’re As Surprised As You Are!
Warren Squire
Attack of the Theater Kids: Leftist Cosplayers 'Storm' Illinois ICE Facility ... and We Got Nothin'
Grateful Calvin
James Woods Takes Abigail Spanberger and VA Democrats DOWN With 1 Pic As Only HE Can and It's GLORIOUS
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement