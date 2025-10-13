Jobless Trudeau Swaps Parliament for Katy Perry’s Yacht: Smooching a Pop Star to Fill His Empty Schedule

This is possibly the most horrifying way to start your Monday, but it's a hoot nonetheless. It seems Justin Trudeau has moved on from his failing marriage and found a new object of his affection.

Former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau is officially dating pop star Katy Perry, with the couple spotted kissing on her yacht off Santa Barbara pic.twitter.com/Ex7RWdg3yh — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) October 11, 2025

Baby, she's a firework.

Downgraded from Orlando Bloom to Justin Trudeau, which means her next boyfriend will be Dylan Mulvaney https://t.co/QmLP9sOTGa — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) October 12, 2025

I can’t decide who this is more embarrassing for which probably means this is actually a good match. https://t.co/xdXrxI2HlD — Adele Scalia (@AdeleScalia) October 12, 2025

That are both on the downswing, so they are a good pair.

Lemme get this all straight.



Trudeau’s wife started banging Idris Elba and Trudeau started banging Katy Perry and also Trudeau’s mom started banging Fidel Castro who is actually Trudeau’s dad? https://t.co/YnSA5PuHY1 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 12, 2025

It needs a flowchart.

Big "I hope nobody sees this energy from her" https://t.co/CrZGBTWo9q pic.twitter.com/qrbTEw1wre — Flappr (@flapprdotnet) October 12, 2025

Trudeau's solution to the PR disaster that is his existence and former marriage is... to make out with an even bigger PR disaster https://t.co/WDmWfTsxaF pic.twitter.com/o8LN1SxCGZ — Venom Rach ☧ (@SocialNomadRach) October 12, 2025

Is there a word for when both people are slumming it? https://t.co/O6L7SO6ae3 — Beard and Circus (@Shooter_ptpx01) October 12, 2025

This picture would be the visual aid.

I had no clue she was a lesbian https://t.co/JOaRue38v1 — Steve (@mybeardgonewild) October 12, 2025

She kissed a girl and she liked it.

Who knew that E.T. stood for “extra taxes” this whole time? https://t.co/l4YjA69Twf — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) October 12, 2025

I am truly, unironically obsessed with this. The two cringiest, hottest people you know macking it up on a yacht. Somehow both of them are punching above their weight https://t.co/rN5iLINerD — Lilly (@lillybilly299) October 12, 2025

The dude destroyed our country and now he’s smooching a pop star on a yacht in California.



Feels like maybe he owes us some answers https://t.co/RqmyK6ksxl — Katherine Krozonouski 🧊 (@Kay_Whoa) October 12, 2025

Typical Leftist, honestly.

And the Most Insufferable Couple Award goes to… 🥇 https://t.co/dwKVyV0KUF — royallprickk (@royallprickk) October 12, 2025

Well, there are the Bidens, Clintons and Obamas so the list is long.

I would never be caught dead wearing jeans while shirtless on my girlfriends yacht https://t.co/pL890PkbIC — Josh Fenwick (@Jfenwick04) October 12, 2025

Trudeau has had worse looks.

Very un-Canadian of JT to be in the US while Canadians are being discouraged from travelling there. Rules don’t apply to the rich and powerful. https://t.co/PrS2C7JWVD — saங்கmi✨ (@xcsamixvi) October 13, 2025

Same as it ever was.

Bro lost his election and ain’t looking back 😭 went and got him a sugar mama. — edward (@onbrandviews) October 12, 2025

He had to plan for the future. He'll soon have alimony and child support to pay.

