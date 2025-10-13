Jobless Trudeau Swaps Parliament for Katy Perry’s Yacht: Smooching a Pop Star to Fill His Empty Schedule

This is possibly the most horrifying way to start your Monday, but it's a hoot nonetheless. It seems Justin Trudeau has moved on from his failing marriage and found a new object of his affection.
Former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau is officially dating pop star Katy Perry, with the couple spotted kissing on her yacht off Santa Barbara pic.twitter.com/Ex7RWdg3yh— 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) October 11, 2025
Baby, she's a firework.
Downgraded from Orlando Bloom to Justin Trudeau, which means her next boyfriend will be Dylan Mulvaney https://t.co/QmLP9sOTGa— Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) October 12, 2025
I can’t decide who this is more embarrassing for which probably means this is actually a good match. https://t.co/xdXrxI2HlD— Adele Scalia (@AdeleScalia) October 12, 2025
That are both on the downswing, so they are a good pair.
Lemme get this all straight.— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 12, 2025
Trudeau’s wife started banging Idris Elba and Trudeau started banging Katy Perry and also Trudeau’s mom started banging Fidel Castro who is actually Trudeau’s dad? https://t.co/YnSA5PuHY1
It needs a flowchart.
Big "I hope nobody sees this energy from her" https://t.co/CrZGBTWo9q pic.twitter.com/qrbTEw1wre— Flappr (@flapprdotnet) October 12, 2025
Trudeau's solution to the PR disaster that is his existence and former marriage is... to make out with an even bigger PR disaster https://t.co/WDmWfTsxaF pic.twitter.com/o8LN1SxCGZ— Venom Rach ☧ (@SocialNomadRach) October 12, 2025
Recommended
Is there a word for when both people are slumming it? https://t.co/O6L7SO6ae3— Beard and Circus (@Shooter_ptpx01) October 12, 2025
This picture would be the visual aid.
I had no clue she was a lesbian https://t.co/JOaRue38v1— Steve (@mybeardgonewild) October 12, 2025
She kissed a girl and she liked it.
Who knew that E.T. stood for “extra taxes” this whole time? https://t.co/l4YjA69Twf— Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) October 12, 2025
I am truly, unironically obsessed with this. The two cringiest, hottest people you know macking it up on a yacht. Somehow both of them are punching above their weight https://t.co/rN5iLINerD— Lilly (@lillybilly299) October 12, 2025
The dude destroyed our country and now he’s smooching a pop star on a yacht in California.— Katherine Krozonouski 🧊 (@Kay_Whoa) October 12, 2025
Feels like maybe he owes us some answers https://t.co/RqmyK6ksxl
Typical Leftist, honestly.
And the Most Insufferable Couple Award goes to… 🥇 https://t.co/dwKVyV0KUF— royallprickk (@royallprickk) October 12, 2025
Well, there are the Bidens, Clintons and Obamas so the list is long.
I would never be caught dead wearing jeans while shirtless on my girlfriends yacht https://t.co/pL890PkbIC— Josh Fenwick (@Jfenwick04) October 12, 2025
Trudeau has had worse looks.
Very un-Canadian of JT to be in the US while Canadians are being discouraged from travelling there. Rules don’t apply to the rich and powerful. https://t.co/PrS2C7JWVD— saங்கmi✨ (@xcsamixvi) October 13, 2025
Same as it ever was.
Bro lost his election and ain’t looking back 😭 went and got him a sugar mama.— edward (@onbrandviews) October 12, 2025
He had to plan for the future. He'll soon have alimony and child support to pay.
