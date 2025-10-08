Racing Trumps Race: Don Lemon Interviews Black Man Who Wrecks His Hateful ‘White...
Katie Porter’s Epic F-Bomb Freakout: Cusses Out Staffer, Cries Over Biden Snub Like...
President Trump Announces Israel and Hamas Have Signed Off on First Phase of...
After October 7 Rally, Gov. Ron DeSantis Laments the 'Suicide of the West...
Chicago Mayor Pulls Race Card Like a Debit Card Amid Trump’s Arrest Call-Out
Marco Rubio Hands Note to President Trump Regarding Peace Deal in Middle East
DHS Sets Record Straight: Senator Murphy's Lies Distort Truth of Border Patrol Pepper...
Illinois Gov. Pritzker Says He's Defending People In the Country Illegally Who Haven't...
MSNBC: Far-Right Extremist Violence Has Body Count Six Times That of Left-Wing Attacks
Nancy Pelosi’s Blind Loyalty: Cheering the VA AG Candidate Who Dreams of Bullets...
Bernie Sanders' January Attempt to Basically Blame Trump for the Palisades Fire Just...
Man Arrested Outside Annual Red Mass Had Hundreds of Explosive Devices, Leftist Manifesto
So It Wasn’t Climate Change? Man Arrested for Starting Palisades Fire
Taylor Swift Gets Cancelled, Zach Bryan Gets Clowned, & Katie Porter Gets Humiliated.

Waukegan Mayor Plays Valet for Terrorist: Democrat Caught Shielding Anti-ICE Agitator from Justice

justmindy
justmindy | 7:40 PM on October 08, 2025
Imgflip

A woman was using her vehicle to obstruct ICE from doing their job. This seems to be a new tactic of the Left. Using their cars to ram law enforcement vehicles is a dangerous game and one that must be stopped. 

Advertisement

This story gets even crazier. The mayor of Waukegan shows up at the scene and starts sticking up for the criminal ramming the officers. He is begging for her not to be arrested and when he realizes that won't work, agrees to valet her car for her. What in the world is going on? An elected official conspiring with a criminal. Insane!

They are waving the flag of Mexico. It seems pretty much like an insurrection at this point. 

Recommended

Katie Porter’s Epic F-Bomb Freakout: Cusses Out Staffer, Cries Over Biden Snub Like a Rage-Fueled Toddler
justmindy
Advertisement

That is exactly what should happen. They should have towed it and searched it to ensure it wasn't full of other weapons or items that could be used to hurt officers. Handing it over to the Mayor was ridiculous. 

What a visual.

Advertisement

Not once.

Crazy how that works.

All of these Democratic politicians are complicit.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION ILLINOIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Katie Porter’s Epic F-Bomb Freakout: Cusses Out Staffer, Cries Over Biden Snub Like a Rage-Fueled Toddler
justmindy
Racing Trumps Race: Don Lemon Interviews Black Man Who Wrecks His Hateful ‘White Man Bad’ Worldview
Warren Squire
DHS Sets Record Straight: Senator Murphy's Lies Distort Truth of Border Patrol Pepper Ball Incident
justmindy
Iowahawk Roasts Slate Writer Who Said CBS News Has Fallen From ‘Dan Rather to Bari Weiss’ (and a Fisking)
Aaron Walker
President Trump Announces Israel and Hamas Have Signed Off on First Phase of Peace Plan
Brett T.
Marco Rubio Hands Note to President Trump Regarding Peace Deal in Middle East
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Katie Porter’s Epic F-Bomb Freakout: Cusses Out Staffer, Cries Over Biden Snub Like a Rage-Fueled Toddler justmindy
Advertisement