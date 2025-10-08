Waukegan Mayor Plays Valet for Terrorist: Democrat Caught Shielding Anti-ICE Agitator from Justice

A woman was using her vehicle to obstruct ICE from doing their job. This seems to be a new tactic of the Left. Using their cars to ram law enforcement vehicles is a dangerous game and one that must be stopped.

This story gets even crazier. The mayor of Waukegan shows up at the scene and starts sticking up for the criminal ramming the officers. He is begging for her not to be arrested and when he realizes that won't work, agrees to valet her car for her. What in the world is going on? An elected official conspiring with a criminal. Insane!

In a wild scene out of Illinois, ICE agents arrested 23-year-old Dariana Fajardo — a notorious agitator known for interfering with ICE and CBP operations. This time, she reportedly took things to a dangerous level, using her vehicle as a weapon to obstruct an active… pic.twitter.com/USJwQVk2Ci — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) October 8, 2025

Wrong country. And these Democrats are doing a GREAT JOB to initiate the Insurection Act.

Keep it up! Open the can of worms Democrats. Would love them to continue...🍿 https://t.co/6o7fS65NEH pic.twitter.com/Ivx7b4AFzz — Still_Water_South (@south_still) October 8, 2025

They are waving the flag of Mexico. It seems pretty much like an insurrection at this point.

Cunningham needs to be in jail with her! https://t.co/oErSZgTvHj — Norman Halderson (@NormanHalderson) October 8, 2025

They should have towed her car to impound and made her pay the fees to get it back. https://t.co/BnEgFKVWDN — Katlady540 (@Katlady540) October 8, 2025

That is exactly what should happen. They should have towed it and searched it to ensure it wasn't full of other weapons or items that could be used to hurt officers. Handing it over to the Mayor was ridiculous.

The mayor standing with a domestic terrorist, is all what you need to know https://t.co/Agk1YhHxxA — lori_Maga24 🇺🇸🙏 (@lori_o1120) October 8, 2025

What a visual.

Unbelievable what these agents have to put up with! Another democrat Mayor on the wrong side of what the American people voted for! Im so sick of these democrats who say Trump is the threat to democracy doing anything possible to stop what we voted for! We voted for this! https://t.co/4nwPdBb7qt — C Mc (@CMc99778649) October 8, 2025

When have these Democrats ever fought for American citizens this hard ? https://t.co/6Zrdl8W0iQ — Danielle Carter (@Dannic44) October 8, 2025

Not once.

We need to denaturalize and deport millions. These aren't Americans. They hate America. They burn our flag and fly the flags of other countries. The belong in the countries they support. — Observer (@observer1492) October 8, 2025

Kind of interesting they can use facial recognition and cell phone GPS data to arrest thousands of protestors on J6 but can't seem to find any of these agitators responsible for putting ICE officers in danger. — zeroCool (@z3r0C007) October 8, 2025

Crazy how that works.

The mayor (a busy man, supposedly) dropped everything on his schedule to go be a valet for this random person?

Does he give that service to all of the residents of his city? How does he ever get anything done? — dstuffle (@dstuffle) October 8, 2025

All of these Democratic politicians are complicit.

