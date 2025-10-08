There's Always a Tweet: Jay Jones' Old Post to A Former Rival Is...
Insane Joy Behar's Wild Conspiracy: Trump’s National Guard Move Is a Plot to Cancel Elections

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on October 08, 2025
meme

Joy Behar is getting real wacky in her old age. She's always been a complete Leftist nut, but she has been even worse lately. Oof!

“The View” co-host Joy Behar argued Tuesday that President Donald Trump was sending National Guard troops to U.S. cities to stop future elections, suggesting Americans may not be allowed to vote.

“This is a pretext to stop the next election,” Behar argued. “That’s what I think.”

The panel discussed Trump’s orders to deploy troops to Portland and Chicago, criticizing the move. The president said he would consider invoking the Insurrection Act to deploy federal troops after a federal judge blocked his administration from sending National Guard units to Portland.

“This is in order to make the case, because in all of their minds, they now believe they have carte blanche to do whatever they want to,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said. 

Behar said, “And if they stop us from voting, that’s the one thing people have.”

Goldberg replied, “It’s the one thing that makes us very different from lots of other countries. Our votes – they do count. I do know that they count,” as Behar wondered if Americans would still be allowed to vote.

If she is so concerned about voting and a secure vote, she should want Voter ID. She doesn't care about secure votes, at all. She just wants lots of votes, fake or real, for Leftists. 

Joy has a terminal case.

It takes lots of work.

That's exactly what she is alluding to.

Joy is the biggest lunatic of them all. 

Those people are also nuts and dumb.

It's the Leftism.

That's the most terrifying part. 

Joy doesn't want to know the truth. She wants to live in her bubble and spout her nonsense to a crowd of clapping seals. She doesn't want to defend her views. They are indefensible. 

