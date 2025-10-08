Insane Joy Behar's Wild Conspiracy: Trump’s National Guard Move Is a Plot to Cancel Elections

Joy Behar is getting real wacky in her old age. She's always been a complete Leftist nut, but she has been even worse lately. Oof!

Joy Behar says Trump is trying to ‘stop the next election’ by sending National Guard to US cities https://t.co/nVRwjdmgL8 pic.twitter.com/Xdmh3L3BiN — New York Post (@nypost) October 8, 2025

Advertisement

“The View” co-host Joy Behar argued Tuesday that President Donald Trump was sending National Guard troops to U.S. cities to stop future elections, suggesting Americans may not be allowed to vote. “This is a pretext to stop the next election,” Behar argued. “That’s what I think.” The panel discussed Trump’s orders to deploy troops to Portland and Chicago, criticizing the move. The president said he would consider invoking the Insurrection Act to deploy federal troops after a federal judge blocked his administration from sending National Guard units to Portland. “This is in order to make the case, because in all of their minds, they now believe they have carte blanche to do whatever they want to,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said. Behar said, “And if they stop us from voting, that’s the one thing people have.” Goldberg replied, “It’s the one thing that makes us very different from lots of other countries. Our votes – they do count. I do know that they count,” as Behar wondered if Americans would still be allowed to vote.

If she is so concerned about voting and a secure vote, she should want Voter ID. She doesn't care about secure votes, at all. She just wants lots of votes, fake or real, for Leftists.

Joy has a terminal case.

How does one get that dumb ? — LadyD (@LadyD66158293) October 8, 2025

It takes lots of work.

I’d really like to understand who actually listens and watches this terrible comedy show? — Double D (@danskfl) October 8, 2025

He should send the National Guard to her show — j (@j_ns93) October 8, 2025

It's her way of saying it's ok to assassinate your enemy! — Geriatrick (@GeriatrickGames) October 8, 2025

That's exactly what she is alluding to.

Why is this thing still on air?! — Grumpy Bear (@MedaBrunda) October 8, 2025

If you put 5 lunatics in a room the only thing they can fight about is who is the biggest lunatic — James Woll (@unclejim42) October 8, 2025

Joy is the biggest lunatic of them all.

I can hardly believe this ridiculous woman, with her ridiculous accusations, has any followers. Wow. — Liz (@Liz447431) October 8, 2025

Those people are also nuts and dumb.

What makes these people continue to lie? — Grace Tucker (@GTucke87111) October 8, 2025

It's the Leftism.

these people are so mentally ill and they keep scaring mentally ill people to commit acts of violence for them — ihatetwittter (@ihatetwittter8) October 8, 2025

Advertisement

That's the most terrifying part.

Could she effing educate herself on any topic? Just get informed about one single issue?



Making millions for lying, and being grating, incompetent, and entirely misinformed…



Only in America can such a lazy minded dumbass achieve such professional success. — Stafford Lee (@StaffordLee2) October 8, 2025

Joy doesn't want to know the truth. She wants to live in her bubble and spout her nonsense to a crowd of clapping seals. She doesn't want to defend her views. They are indefensible.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.