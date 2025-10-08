DHS Sets Record Straight: Senator Murphy's Lies Distort Truth of Border Patrol Pepper Ball Incident

Chicago Mayor Pulls Race Card Like a Debit Card Amid Trump’s Arrest Call-Out
justmindy
justmindy | 6:50 PM on October 08, 2025
Townhall Media

Senator Chris Murphy is wrong ... again. He is very often wrong. It's sad he uses his platform to spread fake news and stir up hate. 

Of course, he is misrepresenting what actually happened. Here is the whole story. 

So, it wasn't a lethal weapon. it shoots pepper balls and he pulled it because they were trying to ram the ICE vehicle and come into their lane. 

They are really going for broke with it. 

They can't be allowed to keep getting away with this. 

Federal agents have the right to defend themselves and go home safely at night. Enough of allowing Leftists to terrorize everyone. 

Amen.

