DHS Sets Record Straight: Senator Murphy's Lies Distort Truth of Border Patrol Pepper Ball Incident

Senator Chris Murphy is wrong ... again. He is very often wrong. It's sad he uses his platform to spread fake news and stir up hate.

This is out of hand. These agents are there to cause trouble and violence, not to keep people safe. These are the scenes that play out in war torn, destitute countries - not America. https://t.co/uQA4lzdQZv — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 7, 2025

Of course, he is misrepresenting what actually happened. Here is the whole story.

Here’s the real story:



As Border Patrol was conducting a targeted enforcement, a vehicle started

aggressively trailing our officers and intentionally veered into their vehicle in an apparent attempt to ram law enforcement’s vehicle.



Despite the barrage of violent attacks on… https://t.co/nMCNI4ovsc — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) October 8, 2025

So, it wasn't a lethal weapon. it shoots pepper balls and he pulled it because they were trying to ram the ICE vehicle and come into their lane.

Save your lying breath senator. We see the videos on X by real reporters.

We don't watch CNN and MSNBC.

We know you are lying. https://t.co/vTxXOzCuIE — Laurel Fee (@LaurelFee6325) October 8, 2025

Not wanting to keep America safe is a weird platform democrats have chosen. Very bizarre. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) October 8, 2025

They are really going for broke with it.

Just like they claim that Marimar wasn't doing anything, yet here she is on CCTV driving in the other lane dangerously close to a DHS vehicle in order to box them in.https://t.co/DWE0DodhiI — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) October 8, 2025

@Sec_Noem , You're telling me the prescribed response to a deadly force attack on an ICE agent's vehicle by ramming is to point a pepper ball gun? No. A real gun with real bullets should be deployed. You will get a agent killed if the attacker pulls out a real gun in response. — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) October 8, 2025

Here's the real story: You are allowing obstructionist activists and judges thwart the authority of ICE. Get busy doing something or please resign. — ChicagoDissedentWard42 (@DissedentWard42) October 8, 2025

They can't be allowed to keep getting away with this.

I’m sorry you have to consistently correct the lies from the left wing. But keep up the good work. — Hakim (@kareemjeanjr) October 8, 2025

A vehicle is considered a deadly weapon when used with intent to harm. It's time for an appropriate force on force response. You cannot threaten someone's life and not expect them to defend themselves. Federal agents must be permitted to defend themselves and all citizens. — Joseph Mingle (@joseph_min45989) October 8, 2025

Federal agents have the right to defend themselves and go home safely at night. Enough of allowing Leftists to terrorize everyone.

Need to authorize lethal force for encroachment upon an enforcement area, vehicle or facility.



Akin to territorial waters vs international waters, a safe buffer zone is most appropriate. — hambym01 (@hambym01) October 8, 2025

enforcing federal laws is good, actually — Pugnacious Polk (@pugnacious_polk) October 8, 2025

Exactly. Those who threaten law enforcement should expect consequences. Protecting our officers isn’t optional—it’s essential for public safety. — Alen Safar (@realAlenSafar) October 8, 2025

Amen.

