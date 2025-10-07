Nicholas Kristof's Portland Performance Art: Mocking the Terrorized with a Smug Song and Dance

Nicholas Kristof really wants the public to believe Trump decided to send in troops to Portland for no reason at all. Now, he has moved onto performance art and not well.

My video report from the perilous front lines of what President Trump described as “war-ravaged” Portland, a city “on fire,” requiring troops to come save us. pic.twitter.com/EarWVjkpx3 — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) October 6, 2025

I wrote this in September of 2020 but could easily swap out Krugman or Campbell for Kristof in 2025 and not miss a beat. These people are always trying the "look, everything is fine" thing because they will always be fine. https://t.co/FIeAJKPowY https://t.co/d8LtcTOV25 pic.twitter.com/TpbETrQbsK — Karol Markowicz (@karol) October 6, 2025

They hope their readers will look the other way.

This is what happens when journalists become part of the wealthy elite: They pretend they're fighting or mocking Trump when they are actually mocking the human misery that their terrible policies and vanity morals inflict on the poor and working class. https://t.co/31ZGrgsqVn — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) October 6, 2025

Kristof is very impressed with himself.

I promise you that not a block away from this cute little Tik Tok video performance there is a guy with a needle his arm or a family living in a sidewalk tent. Disgusting privilege on display. https://t.co/Zq98HOttmP — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) October 6, 2025

And there are a whole lot of working class people with no privilege who have to deal with the fall out from that.

That gold button is doing heroic work. https://t.co/W7rpHfSdfY — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) October 6, 2025

“I’m here in London. Reports say the Germans keep bombing the city. But I don’t see any damage in Hyde Park. Why does the government keep lying to us?” https://t.co/uF7DQokflU — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) October 6, 2025

Don't believe your lying eyes.

Locals are saying Nicky filmed this in a suburb...



Meanwhile: https://t.co/kWwWuN5ULt pic.twitter.com/VErDKs9RSs — Tab Berg (@tabberg) October 6, 2025

Never go full Acosta.

Hey Nick. If you're so brave, why don't you attend your little dinner outside the ICE Facility tonight, instead. Wear your suit. You should be just fine. 🙄 https://t.co/oi3NROdl9p — Michaela Marie (@Michaela_1776) October 6, 2025

Don't forget the lapel flower.

The GOP 2026 strategy consists of hoping left-wing elites in sport coats keep mocking concerns about urban violence because they can’t see the murders from their penthouse https://t.co/82IGJMNx1W — Sunny (@sunnyright) October 6, 2025

Lmfao, they always do this. It’s its own genre! They go out during the day into select residential neighborhoods and call it “journalism.”



But I would love for Trump to be proven wrong.



Go out at night big boy. https://t.co/60NRMiQexz — Cernovich (@Cernovich) October 6, 2025

Don't hold your breath.

