Nicholas Kristof's Portland Performance Art: Mocking the Terrorized with a Smug Song and Dance

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on October 07, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

Nicholas Kristof really wants the public to believe Trump decided to send in troops to Portland for no reason at all. Now, he has moved onto performance art and not well. 

They hope their readers will look the other way.

Kristof is very impressed with himself.

And there are a whole lot of working class people with no privilege who have to deal with the fall out from that. 

John Fetterman Needs Just Two Words to Show, Once Again, That He's the Only Sane Democrat Left
Grateful Calvin
Don't believe your lying eyes.

Never go full Acosta.

Don't forget the lapel flower.

Don't hold your breath. 

