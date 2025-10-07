Chicago Mayor’s Feckless Folly: Threatening to Arrest Federal Agents While Ignoring City Lawlessness

Oh, that's an interesting opinion that is not at all legal. Perhaps, America shouldn't expect anything but nonsense from these Leftist Mayors. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson certainly delivers on the verbal diarrhea.

Mayor Brandon Johnson says federal agents who break city law should be charged with crime https://t.co/6x9RyPaaq1 — Chicago Breaking News (@ChicagoBreaking) October 7, 2025

Mayor Brandon Johnson called for criminal charges Tuesday against federal agents who violate his new executive order banning them from using city land to carry out their deportation operations. Johnson’s call marked an escalation of his stance on how forces sent to the city by President Donald Trump should be treated. It came just as Texas National Guard troops arrived in the Chicago area. “It’s a crime. Here’s the thing, anyone who commits a crime should be charged,” Johnson said when pressed on his stance during a Tuesday morning news conference. “I mean, isn’t that the basic rule of what they ostensibly refer to as ‘law and order’?” But Johnson offered no specifics on how he thinks enforcement against such agents should work. And Chicago police Superintendent Larry Snelling said this week that cops will not and cannot arrest federal agents “because someone deems what they are doing is illegal.”

So, American ICE agents can't look for people who are in the country illegally in Chicago? That's an interesting philosophy.

I remember 11 years ago when I moved from Chicago to Texas and some of my friends were like "Texas? Isn't that state run by crazy secessionists?"



Good times https://t.co/LmFjoZpSbW — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 7, 2025

Maybe Brandon Johnson should be arrested for interfering with federal agents.

Since when does mayor Brandon Johnson believe ANYONE should be charged with a crime?! https://t.co/X17kLvT05b — Jimmy McJimmyFace (@Jimmy_McJohn) October 7, 2025

He's a typical commie. He doesn't believe actual criminals should be in jail, but people enforcing the laws of our country should.

Umm.. Federal law supersedes city law.



It's literally in the Constitution. https://t.co/YwOQrXRLna — Blue Shift Blog (@BlueShiftBlog) October 7, 2025

Oh. So they do have the ability to charge people with crimes in Chicago.



First I'm hearing of it. https://t.co/GCZk96UY3o — HankHellbibi (@HHellbibi) October 7, 2025

Brain dead. I rest my case. https://t.co/No9BHOk7uj — Robert Stasch (@Hamer187) October 8, 2025

He is possibly missing a brain in general.

Please make my day https://t.co/PhnSrvNLA2 — Wags Pax (@WagsPax) October 7, 2025

I hope he defects to North Korea. https://t.co/fbpNt57d2H — F* Your Short Memory 🏴 Anti-Cult of Absurdity (@BucMon21) October 7, 2025

Let's start a gofundme for his plane ticket.

Go ahead. See how that works out for you. https://t.co/Z3bjDuMsq6 — Lee (@LCJS) October 7, 2025

if you did that to the people who break the law in Chicago you wouldn't be in this mess — Groovotron, the dancing robot (@baronnarkonnen) October 7, 2025

True that!

The same Brandon Johnson whose approval rating is in single digits? — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) October 7, 2025

That would be the one.

