Kentucky Child Killer Ronald Exantus, Who Got a 'Get Out of Jail Free'...

Chicago Mayor’s Feckless Folly: Threatening to Arrest Federal Agents While Ignoring City Lawlessness

justmindy
justmindy | 9:10 PM on October 07, 2025
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Oh, that's an interesting opinion that is not at all legal. Perhaps, America shouldn't expect anything but nonsense from these Leftist Mayors. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson certainly delivers on the verbal diarrhea. 

Mayor Brandon Johnson called for criminal charges Tuesday against federal agents who violate his new executive order banning them from using city land to carry out their deportation operations.

Johnson’s call marked an escalation of his stance on how forces sent to the city by President Donald Trump should be treated. It came just as Texas National Guard troops arrived in the Chicago area.

“It’s a crime. Here’s the thing, anyone who commits a crime should be charged,” Johnson said when pressed on his stance during a Tuesday morning news conference. “I mean, isn’t that the basic rule of what they ostensibly refer to as ‘law and order’?”

But Johnson offered no specifics on how he thinks enforcement against such agents should work. And Chicago police Superintendent Larry Snelling said this week that cops will not and cannot arrest federal agents “because someone deems what they are doing is illegal.”

So, American ICE agents can't look for people who are in the country illegally in Chicago? That's an interesting philosophy. 

Maybe Brandon Johnson should be arrested for interfering with federal agents. 

He's a typical commie. He doesn't believe actual criminals should be in jail, but people enforcing the laws of our country should. 

He is possibly missing a brain in general. 

Let's start a gofundme for his plane ticket.

True that! 

That would be the one. 

