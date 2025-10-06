VA Speaker Scott Preaches 'Ignore Jay Jones' Murderous Texts' from Pulpit: Church Becomes Dem Campaign HQ

First of all, this very much seems like politicking from the pulpit which is supposed to be against the law for 501C3 organizations, but beyond that, the current Speaker of the House from Virginia literally told a congregation to overlook Jay Jones' violent texts full of murderous fantasies.
If your church is holding political rallies, much less political rallies that excuse calls for murder, find a different church. https://t.co/BNhRDG5uIC— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 6, 2025
Immediately.
It's a simple standard to uphold. https://t.co/CAWpKdOV52— James K BOOshop 🎃👻 (@James_K_Bishop) October 6, 2025
Don't wish death on your opponents or their children seems to be a very low bar. Jay Jones can't even meet that.
If your church is holding partisan political events, it isn't a church and should lose it's tax exempt status.— Andrew (@AndrewDahDude) October 6, 2025
Where is the IRS? These are not tax-exempt activities…— Charlie Anthony (@ant58431) October 6, 2025
Well. I think there could be a blurred line with a tax exempt status here.— justathreeringcircus (@ezroll234) October 6, 2025
Just not tax exempt.
It seems pretty shady, honestly.
That’s not a church it’s a brainwashing propaganda event— Chuckie's Hackin (@ChuckiesHackin) October 6, 2025
They are literally explicitly telling parishioners how to vote.
Which church is this that lets politicians campaign from the pulpit?— Glen Sturtevant (@GlenSturtevant) October 5, 2025
The Bulwark "center right but begrudgingly fighting for Dems" types are a myth. Theyre just sh#tlibs. Every one. No exceptions— Eric (@breakingbaht) October 6, 2025
There are very few reasonable demos on the left anymore. They cant even muster a significant force to be against hordes of their own celebrating murder…
It's not begrudgingly. They are enthusiastically working for the Democrats. They want to be part of their crowd. They are desperate to fit in.
Where are the Democrat leaders?— The Tyrannists’ Plan (@ElTiranistas) October 5, 2025
Lining up to support the man who called for his political opponent and his CHILDREN to be ki!!ed, that's where
Democrats are The Party of Violence
They now fight a true Socialist Revolution
And any MAGA that get in the way are under mortal threat pic.twitter.com/vbegHLlJjR
How do we know what he’s talking about? The only context is a text message. If it’s the actual one about the candidate, I agree it’s horrible. There’s lots of controversial texts in the ether so the edit here is unclear.— Dave Stein (@DaveSteinSays) October 5, 2025
The texts were very clear. Jones even doubled down when the recipient pushed back about how bad it sounded. He meant every letter.
Libs love to talk about stripping the tax-exempt status from churches. Meanwhile, this is an example of the type of church breaking the rules.— Legal Plunder (@legal_plunder) October 5, 2025
Being pro-abortion, they’re already cool with killing kids, so it tracks that rhetoric about murdering the children of an opponent doesn’t bother them.— Seth (@seth_ingram) October 5, 2025
At least they're consistent.
@SpeakerDonScott is a crack dealer and race hustler who has tagged onto the coattails of notorious race hustler @SenLouiseLucas . He belongs in prison, not a church.— Krieg S. Herren (@JosephEStierwal) October 5, 2025
But the @vademocrats are totally ok with murdering their opponents. I mean, they have a crack dealer leading them.
That explains quite a lot.
