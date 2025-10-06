Jay Jones' Violent Texts and Hypocrisy: Sought to Fire Cop for Legal Fund...
Despicable Hamas Cheerleaders Plan 'Escalate for Gaza' Stunt at NYC Israel Consulate on...
WATCH: Secretary of War Hegseth Talks About Trolling the ‘Pizza Trackers’ (LOL)
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Dem Party Still Endorses Jay Jones Despite Texts Wishing Shooting Death of Republican...
VIP
Hat Humiliation: Hakeem Jeffries Bombarded With Sombrero Memes by Kristen Welker of NBC...
Pass the Psalmbrero: Democrat Alex Padilla Says There’s a Biblical Reason Not to...
Hello, Dolly! Rioter Is Ridin’ Dirty in Hilarious New ICE Video Out of...
That Thing That Never Happens Happened Again: Trans School Bus Driver Accused of...
911 Audio Confirms Chicago PD Ordered to Not Respond to Aid ICE When...
Terror Attack Foiled: Man With Explosives Arrested Outside of a DC Church Prior...
VIP
Dumbing Down the Future: Why Scrapping Gifted Programs Is a Masterclass in Mediocrity
California Gov. Gavin Newsom: 'We're Suing Donald Trump'
Cato Institute Vice-President's Epic Meltdown: Calling ICE an 'Occupying Army' Ignites X F...

VA Speaker Scott Preaches 'Ignore Jay Jones' Murderous Texts' from Pulpit: Church Becomes Dem Campaign HQ

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on October 06, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Helber

First of all, this very much seems like politicking from the pulpit which is supposed to be against the law for 501C3 organizations, but beyond that, the current Speaker of the House from Virginia literally told a congregation to overlook Jay Jones' violent texts full of murderous fantasies. 

Advertisement

Immediately.

Don't wish death on your opponents or their children seems to be a very low bar. Jay Jones can't even meet that. 

It seems pretty shady, honestly. 

They are literally explicitly telling parishioners how to vote. 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

It's not begrudgingly. They are enthusiastically working for the Democrats. They want to be part of their crowd. They are desperate to fit in. 

The texts were very clear. Jones even doubled down when the recipient pushed back about how bad it sounded. He meant every letter. 

Advertisement

At least they're consistent.

That explains quite a lot.

 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Tags:

CHRISTIANITY DEMOCRAT PARTY IRS PRO-LIFE VIRGINIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
WATCH: Secretary of War Hegseth Talks About Trolling the ‘Pizza Trackers’ (LOL)
Aaron Walker
Jay Jones' Violent Texts and Hypocrisy: Sought to Fire Cop for Legal Fund Donation, Unfit for Virginia AG
justmindy
Hello, Dolly! Rioter Is Ridin’ Dirty in Hilarious New ICE Video Out of Portland (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Despicable Hamas Cheerleaders Plan 'Escalate for Gaza' Stunt at NYC Israel Consulate on Oct 7 Anniversary
justmindy
That Thing That Never Happens Happened Again: Trans School Bus Driver Accused of Sexually Assaulting Kids
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement