VA Speaker Scott Preaches 'Ignore Jay Jones' Murderous Texts' from Pulpit: Church Becomes Dem Campaign HQ

First of all, this very much seems like politicking from the pulpit which is supposed to be against the law for 501C3 organizations, but beyond that, the current Speaker of the House from Virginia literally told a congregation to overlook Jay Jones' violent texts full of murderous fantasies.

If your church is holding political rallies, much less political rallies that excuse calls for murder, find a different church. https://t.co/BNhRDG5uIC — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 6, 2025

Immediately.

It's a simple standard to uphold. https://t.co/CAWpKdOV52 — James K BOOshop 🎃👻 (@James_K_Bishop) October 6, 2025

Don't wish death on your opponents or their children seems to be a very low bar. Jay Jones can't even meet that.

If your church is holding partisan political events, it isn't a church and should lose it's tax exempt status. — Andrew (@AndrewDahDude) October 6, 2025

Where is the IRS? These are not tax-exempt activities… — Charlie Anthony (@ant58431) October 6, 2025

Well. I think there could be a blurred line with a tax exempt status here.



Just not tax exempt. — justathreeringcircus (@ezroll234) October 6, 2025

It seems pretty shady, honestly.

That’s not a church it’s a brainwashing propaganda event — Chuckie's Hackin (@ChuckiesHackin) October 6, 2025

They are literally explicitly telling parishioners how to vote.

Which church is this that lets politicians campaign from the pulpit? — Glen Sturtevant (@GlenSturtevant) October 5, 2025

The Bulwark "center right but begrudgingly fighting for Dems" types are a myth. Theyre just sh#tlibs. Every one. No exceptions



There are very few reasonable demos on the left anymore. They cant even muster a significant force to be against hordes of their own celebrating murder… — Eric (@breakingbaht) October 6, 2025

It's not begrudgingly. They are enthusiastically working for the Democrats. They want to be part of their crowd. They are desperate to fit in.

Where are the Democrat leaders?

Lining up to support the man who called for his political opponent and his CHILDREN to be ki!!ed, that's where

Democrats are The Party of Violence

They now fight a true Socialist Revolution

And any MAGA that get in the way are under mortal threat pic.twitter.com/vbegHLlJjR — The Tyrannists’ Plan (@ElTiranistas) October 5, 2025

How do we know what he’s talking about? The only context is a text message. If it’s the actual one about the candidate, I agree it’s horrible. There’s lots of controversial texts in the ether so the edit here is unclear. — Dave Stein (@DaveSteinSays) October 5, 2025

The texts were very clear. Jones even doubled down when the recipient pushed back about how bad it sounded. He meant every letter.

Libs love to talk about stripping the tax-exempt status from churches. Meanwhile, this is an example of the type of church breaking the rules. — Legal Plunder (@legal_plunder) October 5, 2025

Being pro-abortion, they’re already cool with killing kids, so it tracks that rhetoric about murdering the children of an opponent doesn’t bother them. — Seth (@seth_ingram) October 5, 2025

At least they're consistent.

@SpeakerDonScott is a crack dealer and race hustler who has tagged onto the coattails of notorious race hustler @SenLouiseLucas . He belongs in prison, not a church.

But the @vademocrats are totally ok with murdering their opponents. I mean, they have a crack dealer leading them. — Krieg S. Herren (@JosephEStierwal) October 5, 2025

That explains quite a lot.

