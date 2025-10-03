'The Hypocrisy Is Astounding'! Dem Who Insisted Biden Was Fine Tells CNN Trump's...
WTAF? FREE NICK! X Sounds OFF After Nick Sortor ARRESTED in Portland for...
VIP
Legacy Media Is Dead, but Journalism Is Alive and Well — and Under...
Rejoice, Yanks: Canada's Begging Trans Tourists to Stay Home – Courtesy of Trump...
WATCH: Shawn Farash, Trump’s Best Impersonator, Gets a YUGE Boost From the Man...
Bari Weiss’s CBS Takeover: From NYT Slack Exile to Smacking Down Woke News
Dem Tim Walz Says European Allies Are Speed-Dialing Him Over Trump’s ‘Dangerous’ Sombrero...
Despite Foot-Stompy Denials, Left-Wing Violence Has a Long History
FLASHBACK: CNN ‘Journos’ Loved Pushing Their Dem Party’s TACO-Themed Meme Campaign Against...
CNN & MSNBC Cut Off Speaker Mike Johnson As He’s Explaining Dems Want...
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships!
VIP
NBC News Re-Litigates Shooting of Illegal Who Dragged ICE Agent With His Car
Mamdani Says He Ain't No Commie: The Democratic Socialist Just Embraces Communist Ideology
Stephanie Ruhle Goes on ALL-CAPS RANT About Emergency Medicaid for Illegals

Scott Jennings Schools Kaitlan Collins’ Medicaid Masquerade: Feigning Ignorance With a Smirk

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on October 03, 2025
CNN

It's so funny how 'journalists' like to pretend they have no idea how illegals use Medicaid and tax payers dollars to take care of their medical needs. Clearly, Kaitlan Collins isn't this stupid. If she is, someone should be helping her eat and dress herself. She knows what is happening and how the system is being worked. Scott Jennings is kind enough to spell it out for her AGAIN, but she is being willfully ignorant at this point. 

Advertisement

Clearly, she doesn't deserve to be taken seriously. 

The receipts.

Of course not. They should be stabilized and then returned to their own country. 

Recommended

WTAF? FREE NICK! X Sounds OFF After Nick Sortor ARRESTED in Portland for Doing His Job (Update From Nick)
Sam J.
Advertisement

All the people who pay taxes.

This is simply not true. Anyone who works at a hospital will tell you if someone comes in the ER, they will be seen and they cannot make them pay. They won't make them pay. 

Hard working Americans. 

Advertisement

Well Democrats are dumb and liars, so it is hard to tell. 

They won't admit it because they know how bad it sounds.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

BORDER SECURITY HEALTHCARE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MEDICAID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WTAF? FREE NICK! X Sounds OFF After Nick Sortor ARRESTED in Portland for Doing His Job (Update From Nick)
Sam J.
WATCH: Shawn Farash, Trump’s Best Impersonator, Gets a YUGE Boost From the Man Himself
Aaron Walker
Rejoice, Yanks: Canada's Begging Trans Tourists to Stay Home – Courtesy of Trump 2.0
justmindy
Bari Weiss’s CBS Takeover: From NYT Slack Exile to Smacking Down Woke News
justmindy
Dem Tim Walz Says European Allies Are Speed-Dialing Him Over Trump’s ‘Dangerous’ Sombrero Memes
Warren Squire
Iowahawkblog’s Hilarious Take on Des Moines’ Superintendent Scandal: A Modern Music Man Grift
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

WTAF? FREE NICK! X Sounds OFF After Nick Sortor ARRESTED in Portland for Doing His Job (Update From Nick) Sam J.
Advertisement