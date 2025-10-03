Scott Jennings Schools Kaitlan Collins’ Medicaid Masquerade: Feigning Ignorance With a Smirk

It's so funny how 'journalists' like to pretend they have no idea how illegals use Medicaid and tax payers dollars to take care of their medical needs. Clearly, Kaitlan Collins isn't this stupid. If she is, someone should be helping her eat and dress herself. She knows what is happening and how the system is being worked. Scott Jennings is kind enough to spell it out for her AGAIN, but she is being willfully ignorant at this point.

Kaitlan Collins: People who are in the country illegally cannot get these subsidies.



Scott Jennings: Sure they can. Who do you think pays when they go to the emergency room?



Collins: Going to the emergency room is not getting an Obamacare subsidy.



Karen Finney: You're… pic.twitter.com/OxnInk2sgS — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) October 2, 2025

This is just another example of why nobody take @kaitlancollins seriously👇 https://t.co/ZL8zDABZeY — Chuck Soltys (@Sisu_911) October 2, 2025

Clearly, she doesn't deserve to be taken seriously.

The receipts.

Nah, it’s the same same. Who do you think pays those bills? Taxpayers. https://t.co/QIkNCa9DOc — King Curtis (@curtis38187) October 2, 2025

@ScottJenningsKY So if an illegal immigrant is dying, should American doctors defy The Hippocratic Oath and refuse to save their lives ? https://t.co/16X1YcMGS3 — Stephen Butler (@StevieToronto) October 2, 2025

Of course not. They should be stabilized and then returned to their own country.

Democrats opened the border and let in more than 15 million criminal illegals. WTF is paying for their social services? https://t.co/c3hpTCNRLt — Angree God ✞ (@AngreeGod) October 2, 2025

All the people who pay taxes.

Illegals do not get healthcare. If they go to emergency, they have to pay. Check out the hospitals and they will tell you https://t.co/2YGsFmPa8Q — Linda Trulock (@ConradTrulock) October 2, 2025

This is simply not true. Anyone who works at a hospital will tell you if someone comes in the ER, they will be seen and they cannot make them pay. They won't make them pay.

Who pays for those ER visits when illegal foreign nationals use our ERs as their primary care facilities?



The Dems are being SO disingenuous with word games about "coverage" and "insurance" as if that even mattered. The reality is they simply walk into hospital ERs and get… https://t.co/7vu0moL4uK — Cruadin (@cruadin) October 2, 2025

Hard working Americans.

So…what does a Dem call it when an illegal goes to the ER? Illegals may not have subsidized healthcare insurance, but they are getting free healthcare. And essentially, tax-paying citizens are paying for it so the hospitals don’t go bankrupt. The consequence of open borders. https://t.co/vJHVxMa9Pr — Cindy Simpson (@Simpsonreport) October 2, 2025

Money is fungible. Are you guys actually this dumb or only pretending? — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) October 2, 2025

Well Democrats are dumb and liars, so it is hard to tell.

It says it is right here. CA, IL, NY, among others, provide healthcare regardless of immigration status. They take money from the federal government, which frees up funds for them to pay for illegals’ healthcare. How’s this even in doubt? pic.twitter.com/8NdlOpt4ze — JerseyJoeWalcott 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@JerseyJoeWalc) October 2, 2025

They won't admit it because they know how bad it sounds.

