Scott Jennings Schools Kaitlan Collins’ Medicaid Masquerade: Feigning Ignorance with a Smi...
Rejoice, Yanks: Canada's Begging Trans Tourists to Stay Home – Courtesy of Trump...
WATCH: Shawn Farash, Trump’s Best Impersonator, Gets a YUGE Boost From the Man...
Dem Tim Walz Says European Allies Are Speed-Dialing Him Over Trump’s ‘Dangerous’ Sombrero...
Despite Foot-Stompy Denials, Left-Wing Violence Has a Long History
FLASHBACK: CNN ‘Journos’ Loved Pushing Their Dem Party’s TACO-Themed Meme Campaign Against...
CNN & MSNBC Cut Off Speaker Mike Johnson As He’s Explaining Dems Want...
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships!
VIP
NBC News Re-Litigates Shooting of Illegal Who Dragged ICE Agent With His Car
Mamdani Says He Ain't No Commie: The Democratic Socialist Just Embraces Communist Ideology
Stephanie Ruhle Goes on ALL-CAPS RANT About Emergency Medicaid for Illegals
VIP
Breaking Free from the Happy Birthday Song Outrage and the Culture of Seeking...
Karoline Leavitt Dismantles Desperate Dem Spin on the Schumer Shutdown With 1 Short...
Harry Sisson Posts ‘Trump’s Worst Nightmare’: Kimmel, Colbert, and Meyers Onstage

Bari Weiss’s CBS Takeover: From NYT Slack Exile to Smacking Down Woke News

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on October 03, 2025
Twitchy

All of those bitter colleagues in the NYT Slack chat that made Bari Weiss' life miserable and forced her out of a job, have to be licking their wounds today. This announcement has to have them twirling like the Tasmanian Devil. 

Advertisement

Paramount Skydance is poised to name Bari Weiss as editor in chief of CBS News in the coming days — giving the hard-charging journalist unusual clout to revamp the struggling network as it also acquires her scrappy news site the Free Press, The Post has learned.

Weiss — a 41-year-old former New York Times opinion writer who has built the Free Press into a buzzworthy site with a contrarian bent — is expected to be named to the top post in a Monday announcement, although the talks are in flux and the timing could change, a source close to the situation said.

In a remarkable reshuffle of CBS News’ decades-old management structure, Weiss will report directly to Paramount Skydance Chief Executive David Ellison as she helps set the editorial direction at the Tiffany Network’s third-place news division, a source close to the situation said.

Recommended

WATCH: Shawn Farash, Trump’s Best Impersonator, Gets a YUGE Boost From the Man Himself
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Just be truthful and call balls and strikes. That's all the public is asking for. 

It sounds so exciting.

Of course, there are some haters and they are so mad.

Advertisement

A decent morning program would be incredible. Right now, the morning shows on all the network channels are unwatchable. 

Stay tuned.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CBS NEWS FREE SPEECH MEDIA BIAS THE NEW YORK TIMES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: Shawn Farash, Trump’s Best Impersonator, Gets a YUGE Boost From the Man Himself
Aaron Walker
Scott Jennings Schools Kaitlan Collins’ Medicaid Masquerade: Feigning Ignorance with a Smirk
justmindy
Rejoice, Yanks: Canada's Begging Trans Tourists to Stay Home – Courtesy of Trump 2.0
justmindy
Dem Tim Walz Says European Allies Are Speed-Dialing Him Over Trump’s ‘Dangerous’ Sombrero Memes
Warren Squire
Iowahawkblog’s Hilarious Take on Des Moines’ Superintendent Scandal: A Modern Music Man Grift
justmindy
CNN & MSNBC Cut Off Speaker Mike Johnson As He’s Explaining Dems Want Taxpayer Money for Illegal Aliens
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

WATCH: Shawn Farash, Trump’s Best Impersonator, Gets a YUGE Boost From the Man Himself Aaron Walker
Advertisement