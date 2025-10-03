Bari Weiss’s CBS Takeover: From NYT Slack Exile to Smacking Down Woke News

All of those bitter colleagues in the NYT Slack chat that made Bari Weiss' life miserable and forced her out of a job, have to be licking their wounds today. This announcement has to have them twirling like the Tasmanian Devil.

Bari Weiss to be named editor in chief of CBS News as part of major Paramount Skydance shakeup: sources https://t.co/8TPY1WjLXm pic.twitter.com/LUuFgHdEFE — New York Post (@nypost) October 2, 2025

Paramount Skydance is poised to name Bari Weiss as editor in chief of CBS News in the coming days — giving the hard-charging journalist unusual clout to revamp the struggling network as it also acquires her scrappy news site the Free Press, The Post has learned. Weiss — a 41-year-old former New York Times opinion writer who has built the Free Press into a buzzworthy site with a contrarian bent — is expected to be named to the top post in a Monday announcement, although the talks are in flux and the timing could change, a source close to the situation said. In a remarkable reshuffle of CBS News’ decades-old management structure, Weiss will report directly to Paramount Skydance Chief Executive David Ellison as she helps set the editorial direction at the Tiffany Network’s third-place news division, a source close to the situation said.

On the one hand, she'll have a challenge in taking over the newsroom. On the other, the job of improving the product should be relatively easy.



All she needs to do is report on news in a way that isn't completely woke and left-wing and she will make CBS stand out dramatically… — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) October 2, 2025

Just be truthful and call balls and strikes. That's all the public is asking for.

This is the best thing that could happen to CBS News.



In the not-too-distant future, one might actually be able to believe something they report. — Chris McKeever 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealMcKeever) October 3, 2025

You mean returning CBS to actual *journalism*? Will miracles never cease! — Tony Schroeder (@schroedertony) October 2, 2025

It sounds so exciting.

This is amazing news. finally a politically neutral person in mainstream media! — dick whitman (@skidrivebike) October 2, 2025

Of course, there are some haters and they are so mad.

She better get better tv hosts for the morning show to bring it back to the news luster of years past vs the circus it’s now (trying to compete with ABC’s morning circus) — zcocoma (@zcocoma) October 2, 2025

A decent morning program would be incredible. Right now, the morning shows on all the network channels are unwatchable.

The same people complaining about DEI taking jobs away from qualified applicants are falling all over themselves to give the most important jobs to the least qualified white people — Bald Bernie Sanders (@BaldBernieSndrs) October 2, 2025

I will see if it is Bari Weiss taking over CBS or CBS taking over Bari Weiss. — Web Exodus (@foodstar2022) October 2, 2025

i predict a uniquely bi-partisan/non-partisan news outlet amidst the current sea of extremes. if they get it right, could be a homerun- as well as a place for all the politically homeless straddlers ! — viv (@avivalaluz) October 3, 2025

Stay tuned.

