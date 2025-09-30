Dr. Andre Ian Roberts: Lies, Lawsuits, and a Lead Foot Zooming Past Iowa...
QAnon Shaman’s Hilarious $40 Trillion Lawsuit Fiasco: A Bold Legal Circus Unleashed

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on September 30, 2025

To be fair, he makes a couple of good points. 

Arizona resident Jacob Chansley, better known to America as the QAnon shaman who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in a striking horned warrior outfit, is suing a host of entities – including the federal government and President Donald Trump – for $40 trillion. In the process, the Phoenix resident is claiming that he is the rightful leader of the United States.

In a rambling, 26-page complaint that consists of a single paragraph and reads like a manifesto, Chansley alleges that his First, Fourth and Second Amendment rights have been violated by a host of parties that are loosely related at best. Named as defendants are Trump, the Federal Reserve, the National Security Agency, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the Bank of International Settlements, the state of Israel, Elon Musk’s X Corp., T-Mobile, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and Warner Bros. Studios.

Chansley says that the supposed cabal allegedly engaged in a conspiracy to systematically violate the American people’s constitutional rights. Chansley, who is representing himself, filed the suit Monday in Maricopa County Superior Court. Given that it contains federal claims – albeit wildly specious ones – it likely belongs in U.S. District Court.

Shoot for the moon and even if you miss, you'll land among the stars ... or something like that.

