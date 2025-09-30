QAnon Shaman’s Hilarious $40 Trillion Lawsuit Fiasco: A Bold Legal Circus Unleashed

To be fair, he makes a couple of good points.
The ‘QAnon Shaman’ has filed a $40 trillion lawsuit (No, that’s not a typo.) against the federal government, claiming he is the rightful leader of the United States.— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) September 29, 2025
The suit was filed in a 26-page complaint that consists of one single paragraph.https://t.co/v90DrDrkZc
Arizona resident Jacob Chansley, better known to America as the QAnon shaman who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in a striking horned warrior outfit, is suing a host of entities – including the federal government and President Donald Trump – for $40 trillion. In the process, the Phoenix resident is claiming that he is the rightful leader of the United States.
In a rambling, 26-page complaint that consists of a single paragraph and reads like a manifesto, Chansley alleges that his First, Fourth and Second Amendment rights have been violated by a host of parties that are loosely related at best. Named as defendants are Trump, the Federal Reserve, the National Security Agency, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the Bank of International Settlements, the state of Israel, Elon Musk’s X Corp., T-Mobile, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and Warner Bros. Studios.
Chansley says that the supposed cabal allegedly engaged in a conspiracy to systematically violate the American people’s constitutional rights. Chansley, who is representing himself, filed the suit Monday in Maricopa County Superior Court. Given that it contains federal claims – albeit wildly specious ones – it likely belongs in U.S. District Court.
He did achieve single combat victory in our most hallowed halls. Isn’t there a section of the Constitution that covers this? https://t.co/nraWZwU0Ws— NachoCat (@NachoCat16) September 30, 2025
If there isn't, there should be.
Now 2025 is just showboating… https://t.co/ldU74drFIO— Joi Sigers 🕊️ (@JoiTaniaSigers) September 30, 2025
There is a glitch in the timeline.
The face of The Greatest Threat to Democracy That Ever Lived, folks. https://t.co/GDs7fSpEHE— PoliticalSage, Rosemary and Thyme (@PoliticalSage) September 30, 2025
If the Left is narrating the story.
Let’s hear him out https://t.co/s4JLxJLNMJ— Tarq of the Void (@tirmakfin) September 30, 2025
It's only fair.
At least this guy is still entertaining https://t.co/dhba1B8aJx— Hel-oween Horror Nights (@ItsTheBoat) September 30, 2025
That tracks https://t.co/alWVPpjhB1— Bx (@bx_on_x) September 30, 2025
I’d like to hear his case, actually. https://t.co/eGNuaV6msk— Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) September 30, 2025
Put it on Netflix. That will be a hit.
Me: (scribbles amicus brief on the back of a Rainforest Cafe takeout menu) https://t.co/2vJxPHpVEv— 703Kyle (@703Kyle) September 30, 2025
Hollup let him cook. https://t.co/6BOriiJOZC— Gen-X Wolf™ (@GenXWolf) September 29, 2025
Okay, but he's not wrong with these two: pic.twitter.com/P9Pjq6N42c— Michelle Barrett (@muchtoocommon) September 29, 2025
Fair enough.
“You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.”— Florida Dad 🇺🇸🐊 (@Corona3743) September 29, 2025
-Mario Andretti
Shoot for the moon and even if you miss, you'll land among the stars ... or something like that.
