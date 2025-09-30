Tears to Typewriters: White House Politico Reporter’s Past Tweets Raises Eyebrows on Trump Coverage

Ep. 1: ICE Protesters Go Nude, Leftist TERRORISM Hits New Highs, and...British Incest?
justmindy
justmindy | 4:30 PM on September 30, 2025
ImgFlip

Ohh, boy! I bet she is free of bias. Sike!

So the person who is tasked with covering the Trump White House fairly and without any ideological preferences 'cried' on the day Trump was elected and they weren't tears of joy. 

As a master's student at Northwestern University's esteemed journalism school in 2020, Cheyanne Daniels revealed that she cried when President Donald Trump was elected four years earlier because she knew "horrible things were to come." She now covers the Trump presidency for Politico.

Daniels joined the outlet as a breaking news reporter in May following a three-year stint as a "race and politics reporter" for The Hill, where she covered both the 2024 election and stories like, "John Boyega: 'Star Wars' 'most whitest, elite space,'" and, "'Power Rangers' actor splits with writer, says casting a 'milestone.'" Her reporting is now largely focused on the White House, the subject of several of her posts on social media. On Nov. 7, 2020, the day the Associated Press called the presidential election for Joe Biden, Daniels tweeted: "4 years ago, I cried when I realized Donald Trump had been elected, knowing horrible things were to come. Now, I'm in my apartment in D.C., hearing people cheering in the streets screaming that he has been defeated, and I'm crying once again. But for a very different reason.

The bar is in hell for journalists, these days. 

We don't need any further evidence, but here it is anyway.

They clearly don't care about their credibility.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

