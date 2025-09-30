Tears to Typewriters: White House Politico Reporter’s Past Tweets Raises Eyebrows on Trump Coverage

Ohh, boy! I bet she is free of bias. Sike!

CHECKING IN ON POLITICO:



As a master's student at Northwestern University's esteemed journalism school in 2020, Cheyanne Daniels tweeted that she cried when President Donald Trump was elected four years earlier because she knew "horrible things were to come."



She now covers… pic.twitter.com/2YtoF1i8dD — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) September 30, 2025

‘Politico Reporter Who Said She Cried Over Trump's Election Now Covers His Presidency’ https://t.co/shxi1KGGQs — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 30, 2025

So the person who is tasked with covering the Trump White House fairly and without any ideological preferences 'cried' on the day Trump was elected and they weren't tears of joy.

"I am here to provide fair and unbiased reporting on zee president. 😭😭😭" https://t.co/CYPf1HTzfh pic.twitter.com/25S1UFUFwJ — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) September 30, 2025

As a master's student at Northwestern University's esteemed journalism school in 2020, Cheyanne Daniels revealed that she cried when President Donald Trump was elected four years earlier because she knew "horrible things were to come." She now covers the Trump presidency for Politico. Daniels joined the outlet as a breaking news reporter in May following a three-year stint as a "race and politics reporter" for The Hill, where she covered both the 2024 election and stories like, "John Boyega: 'Star Wars' 'most whitest, elite space,'" and, "'Power Rangers' actor splits with writer, says casting a 'milestone.'" Her reporting is now largely focused on the White House, the subject of several of her posts on social media. On Nov. 7, 2020, the day the Associated Press called the presidential election for Joe Biden, Daniels tweeted: "4 years ago, I cried when I realized Donald Trump had been elected, knowing horrible things were to come. Now, I'm in my apartment in D.C., hearing people cheering in the streets screaming that he has been defeated, and I'm crying once again. But for a very different reason.

The bar is in hell for journalists, these days.

This reminds me of a story: Back in 2021, Politico’s Playbook newsletter was in a leadership transition & the publication invited a number of media figures to ‘guest blog’ for a day to fill the gap. @mkhammer and I accepted one such invite. Several days before we were scheduled… — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 30, 2025

We do not require evidence to know that Politico is laser focused on pushing the Democrat agenda, and hatred for everything Trump/conservative. — James Vanderhall (@JamesVanderhal2) September 30, 2025

We don't need any further evidence, but here it is anyway.

Most of us recognize that Politico is a propaganda media source, and their reporting is very biased and unprofessional. If I see a report from them, I scroll by and move on. They have zero credibility. — bowesh (@shelleybow1521) September 30, 2025

I don’t underwear bow outlets like politico don’t realize this greatly hurts any credibility they might have — CM (@seattleiscrazy) September 30, 2025

They clearly don't care about their credibility.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

