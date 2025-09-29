As a Black Woman, Rep. Ilhan Omar Tells Don Lemon Charlie Kirk Has...
Trump's Quest for World Peace Continues with Self-Led 'Board of Peace' for Israel-Gaza

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on September 29, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Today, President Trump detailed his plan for peace between Israel and Gaza. As part of that plan, he detailed a new initiative. 

The perfect gentleman to head that Board, actually. At least, he didn't give Marco Rubio another new job.

It's simply peace through strength. It's a good concept. 

Every time he puts the United Nations in check, an angel gets its wings. 

President Trump is more like 'Peace or Else', but it's funny nonetheless. 

It's a good start!

Also, not a bad idea. 

Don't you dare.

To be fair, he deserves it much more than Obama. 

Avoiding war at all costs is indeed the best way.

