Trump's Quest for World Peace Continues with Self-Led 'Board of Peace' for Israel-Gaza

Today, President Trump detailed his plan for peace between Israel and Gaza. As part of that plan, he detailed a new initiative.

POTUS: "My plan calls for the creation of a new international oversight body, the 'Board of Peace.'"



"It'll be headed by a gentleman known as President Donald J. Trump." pic.twitter.com/Y8sobTIkkf — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 29, 2025

The perfect gentleman to head that Board, actually. At least, he didn't give Marco Rubio another new job.

It's simply peace through strength. It's a good concept.

UN’ing the UN is one of this man’s greatest ideas ever. I hope it only consists of him wagging his finger from the balcony at every bullsh@t move the UN makes.



I mean actually defunding the UN would be better but this is no less hilarious 😂 https://t.co/T3QhGzhc0z — Russ Cote (@RussCote) September 29, 2025

Every time he puts the United Nations in check, an angel gets its wings.

Remember that time in The Office when Michael Scott screams "I declare bankruptcy" and Oscar says "You can't just say the word bankruptcy and expect anything to happen." and Michael Scott says, "I didn't say it. I declared it." Yeah. This is that. But peace. https://t.co/xPAjRTHtAk — Dr. Martha (@IMissRWReagan_) September 29, 2025

President Trump is more like 'Peace or Else', but it's funny nonetheless.

Trump presidential, library, hotel and golf course Gaza City — Ricky Spanish (@jibbs_mcge76431) September 29, 2025

It's a good start!

Make Gaza parking lot again. — Rediska (@Red_iska718) September 29, 2025

Also, not a bad idea.

Don't mess with the Chairman of Peace. https://t.co/F1zKpNV9PG — DOQ (@doqholliday) September 29, 2025

Don't you dare.

I guess there is one job Marco Rubio won’t do https://t.co/JO01BloJdi — Magills (@magills_) September 29, 2025

He really really thinks he can get that Nobel Peace Prize. https://t.co/BTuDNVv1gu — Holden (@Holden114) September 29, 2025

To be fair, he deserves it much more than Obama.

Blessed are the peacemakers

For they shall be called the children of God — The Catch Fence ™ (@TheCatchFence) September 29, 2025

Hardest working President ever — CtrlAltElite🇺🇸🦅 (@docsta80) September 29, 2025

Good. Best maker of deals there is. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 29, 2025

I am cool with that for sure.

Peace and Love is the only way! — Got any truth? (@Gotanytruth) September 29, 2025

Avoiding war at all costs is indeed the best way.

