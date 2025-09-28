Dolly Parton, America's Beloved Icon, Pauses Performances to Prioritize Health

America's Favorite Entertainer Dolly Parton, is postponing upcoming appearances to deal with health challenges.

Dolly Parton says she is delaying her Las Vegas concerts due to “health challenges.” pic.twitter.com/8gtlWOdrCx — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 28, 2025

We love you, Dolly. Take good care of yourself and come back when you're ready! — Pam D (@soirchick) September 28, 2025

Miss Dolly, you just take care of yourself, okay?



There is not one person on this planet who is prepared to lose you, so you take all the time you need to feel better.



Sending you love, light, and prayers. 💖🙏💖 — Moe's Place (@MeetYouAtMoes) September 28, 2025

2025 has already been full of grief. This would be just too much.

You come first. You have to take care of yourself. You’ve been going on all your life entertaining us… it’s time to take care of yourself. We will always be here. We want you to be here too. — Doc Paula 🩺❤️ 🦋 (@DrPaula13) September 28, 2025

Protect her at all costs https://t.co/VBqBOpUwak — jason criss howk (@jason_c_howk) September 28, 2025

For the Europeans: this is our Queen Elizabeth https://t.co/zj3MpwgLpX — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) September 28, 2025

That's an excellent explanation.

Dolly ascended to the throne when Betty White passed away… — Stephen (@StephenUmber) September 28, 2025

We've lost too much.

This woman must be protected at all costs. — Fatty McWhiteman (@HonkeyMFZ) September 28, 2025

She is the Queen of East Tennessee and we will be holding vigil for her here in the Great Smoky Mountains. (Also just re-upped our Dollywood passes for next year...) — Aaron Astor (@AstorAaron) September 28, 2025

Prayers going up all around the nation and the world for her improved health.

She really is wonderful. I saw her once in an airport (Memphis or Nashville - I don't remember which) I was amazed at how beautiful she is, and how natural. NOT what I expected. I was carrying my daughter, exhausted, and she smiled at us. She's truly a warm, bright light among… — EllyllofTT (@EllyllTT) September 28, 2025

Literally, both sides of the aisle love Dolly. It's the one thing America can agree on.

No. We don’t need this right now — Jason Bell 🇺🇸🦅 (@JBellSATX) September 28, 2025

Stubborn kidney stones and an infection most likely. She announced the issues a few weeks ago. — Annie, vaxxed&masking🌊💉x5 😷 (@ahmcguffin) September 28, 2025

Dolly is a national treasure, we should all pray for her. — Jim Morton (@morton_jim) September 28, 2025

Of course there is always at least one horrible person in the comments.

Even though Dolly is going through some health issues, she’s still the only thing that’s right about America. — mblcta1 (@mblcta1) September 28, 2025

Oh i hope it isnt anything serious. Dolly is such a treasure — Nyacker (@nyack_mom) September 28, 2025

A national treasure.

If there’s a just God



He will take Donald



Before Dolly — Dr Boom Boom (@sssdoc) September 28, 2025

I'll be keeping Ms. Dolly in my prayers.

She has blessed so many people, from all walks of life. — Mighty Mouse to the WH! (@FreedomTruthJoy) September 28, 2025

Thankfully, the kindness outweighs the ugly rhetoric. Best wishes for a quick recovery, Dolly.

