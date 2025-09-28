Moulton Rage: Days After Deadly ICE Facility Shooting, Democrat Is Back With Dangerous...
Sen. John Fetterman: 'Political Violence Is Always Wrong—No Exceptions'

Dolly Parton, America's Beloved Icon, Pauses Performances to Prioritize Health

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 PM on September 28, 2025
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

America's Favorite Entertainer Dolly Parton, is postponing upcoming appearances to deal with health challenges.

2025 has already been full of grief. This would be just too much. 

That's an excellent explanation.

We've lost too much. 

Prayers going up all around the nation and the world for her improved health. 

Literally, both sides of the aisle love Dolly. It's the one thing America can agree on. 

Of course there is always at least one horrible person in the comments. 

A national treasure.

Thankfully, the kindness outweighs the ugly rhetoric. Best wishes for a quick recovery, Dolly.

