‘That’s a Revelation!’ Scott Jennings Catches Bakari Sellers Admitting Joe Biden Weaponize...
New York City Mayor Eric Adams Tweet on September 26: 'I'm Not Going...
Teachers Union Prez: Trans Pendant, Whopping Lies, and Fascist Fanfic—Keep Him Away from...
Sen. John Fetterman: 'Political Violence Is Always Wrong—No Exceptions'
The Force Is Strong With Her: Winsome Sears' Star Wars Video Takes a...
BREAKING: Mass Shooting at Michigan Church and Active Fire - Multiple Victims, Shooter...
HOOBOY: Democrats Are Going to FREAK When They See This LEAKED Email From...
So CLOSE! John Harwood REALLY Thought He HAD Pete Hegseth Until Brit Hume...
VIP
Neera Tanden Says America's REAL Problem Is Republicans' Character and She Can Kindly...
Scott Jennings OWNING James Comey by Quoting What He Said the Day Trump...
Rep. Ron Wyden Forced to Eat His Own Anti-Trump Words HOURS After He...
FINALLY, a Taste of Their OWN Medicine! Photographer Antifa Threatened Goes OFF on...
Just. WOW: DEEP Dive Into the Des Moines School Superintendent Arrested by ICE...
The Stupid, It Burns: Bill Kristol Claims That American Cities Are 'ICE Ravaged'

Leftists Baffled: Why Dining in Tents Is Cool, But Homeless Camps Blocking Sidewalks Aren’t

justmindy
justmindy | 4:35 PM on September 28, 2025
AP Photo/Fernando Llano

Baby Commies are so funny. They love to act so above it all and smarter than the rest of the their comrades, when in reality, they're just dumb. 

Advertisement

Homeless people living in the street is the same as people spending too much money to eat in a sweat lodge, apparently. 

Yes, we actually do. 

Or urinating in the street, or blocking the sidewalk or shooting up. See how that works?

Of course, there were a few other dorks who don't bathe who agreed with this inane take. There is always a 'Free Palestine' flag in the bio. Always. Dumb takes and a 'Free Palestine' flag in the bio go hand in hand. It's like peanut butter and jelly.

Recommended

HOOBOY: Democrats Are Going to FREAK When They See This LEAKED Email From Randi Weingarten's ASSISTANT
Sam J.
Advertisement

What a concept!

Plus, the Right has better ideas. 

It's impossible to reason with these people.

Trying to reason with them will just hurt your brain. 

Advertisement

The Left really have the logic of children.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME ECONOMY HOMELESSNESS SOCIAL SECURITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HOOBOY: Democrats Are Going to FREAK When They See This LEAKED Email From Randi Weingarten's ASSISTANT
Sam J.
‘That’s a Revelation!’ Scott Jennings Catches Bakari Sellers Admitting Joe Biden Weaponized the DOJ
Warren Squire
So CLOSE! John Harwood REALLY Thought He HAD Pete Hegseth Until Brit Hume Pointed Out Something HILARIOUS
Sam J.
The Force Is Strong With Her: Winsome Sears' Star Wars Video Takes a Lightsaber to Abi 'Rage' Spanberger
Grateful Calvin
Teachers Union Prez: Trans Pendant, Whopping Lies, and Fascist Fanfic—Keep Him Away from Your Kids
justmindy
FINALLY, a Taste of Their OWN Medicine! Photographer Antifa Threatened Goes OFF on the Terrorist Group
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

HOOBOY: Democrats Are Going to FREAK When They See This LEAKED Email From Randi Weingarten's ASSISTANT Sam J.
Advertisement