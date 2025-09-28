Leftists Baffled: Why Dining in Tents Is Cool, But Homeless Camps Blocking Sidewalks Aren’t

Baby Commies are so funny. They love to act so above it all and smarter than the rest of the their comrades, when in reality, they're just dumb.
so eating and being served at a restaurant in a tent is okay, but living in one because you have nowhere else to go is not. taking up public space is okay, but only as a consumer https://t.co/xB4y6aoZlf— 𝗁𝗈𝗈𝖽 𝗅𝗈𝗋𝖽 𝖿𝖺𝗋𝗊𝗎𝖺𝖺𝖽💂🏾♂️ (@hoodfarquaad) September 28, 2025
Homeless people living in the street is the same as people spending too much money to eat in a sweat lodge, apparently.
"So we value people who benefit society more than those that don't?!"— snakes (@SnakesInLine) September 28, 2025
Yes 🐒 that's how it works. https://t.co/CItM4sE0OK
Yes, we actually do.
Yeah. The customers are not harassing people. https://t.co/ZVnUnh2qLr— Stand Back and Stand By 🇺🇸 (SBSB) (@vaxxedsbsb) September 28, 2025
Or urinating in the street, or blocking the sidewalk or shooting up. See how that works?
Y a pas 1 jour où le capitalisme nous baise pas https://t.co/lYbAKGtAjh— CHILL BABY •🇵🇸🇨🇩 (@Bkongfr) September 28, 2025
If you live in a tent you don’t pay anyone, if you eat there you are paying, this it’s not about humans it’s about money, they only understand that, we need to destroy this system https://t.co/BMeKdR4ZGl— Alberto Cano (@Diz_rd) September 28, 2025
i hate it I HATE IT because it makes me so anxious to go anywhere when I can only be there because I'm paying. This is why libraries are the best https://t.co/7cWm764NME— ( •⌄• ) 🇵🇸 🇸🇩 🇨🇩 (@crimson_lux) September 28, 2025
Of course, there were a few other dorks who don't bathe who agreed with this inane take. There is always a 'Free Palestine' flag in the bio. Always. Dumb takes and a 'Free Palestine' flag in the bio go hand in hand. It's like peanut butter and jelly.
Yes, because it's not public space. It's the restaurant's private property being used by a customer in a willing transaction. https://t.co/YxjRHN0krd— punchJ (@jXblasted) September 28, 2025
What a concept!
No one is saying you can’t live in a tent.— NotAFollower (@triggerman1976) September 28, 2025
You just can’t do it on a city sidewalk or public park or on private property. https://t.co/48Jo5tUDT8 pic.twitter.com/qF5DWuhPhi
This is why the right is winning. These people can’t tell the difference between fentanyl addicts pooping in the streets and families dining out. https://t.co/rodmibgJUP— Vi𝕩en Veritas (@HonestlyimNat) September 28, 2025
Plus, the Right has better ideas.
https://t.co/Kvvx1xRo6L pic.twitter.com/00oFoT9mnX— Sour Patch Lyds ن (@sourpatchlyds) September 28, 2025
It's impossible to reason with these people.
Yeah, commerce is good, whereas open drug use and public defecation are bad https://t.co/wvf4ibJQxB— Henry (@_HMSP) September 28, 2025
Trying to reason with them will just hurt your brain.
The fact that you can't tell the difference is the problem.— Motown Boy 🐊🐊 (@motown5203) September 28, 2025
Homelessness is a public health and safety problem— Jake Huffaker (@IAmJakeHuffaker) September 28, 2025
Often enough they assault or harass women, leave loose needles around, steal from businesses, and endanger children
Restaurant customers essentially never do those things pic.twitter.com/cFSSvzbykD
The Left really have the logic of children.
