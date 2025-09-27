VIP
Parents & Teachers Rally for Their Gun-Toting, ICE-Dodging Superintendent Like He's a Sain...
Stephen Miller Asks Why Governor Newsom Press Office Account Called Him a Fascist
Dinosaur Diaspora: Prehistoric Theme Park is Selling Off Its Menagerie of Monstrous Mechan...
Mehdi Hasan Pounces on Elon Musk Being Named in Latest Epstein Files Release
Oh, OK Then: John Brennan Has Investigated Himself and Found He Has Done...
Sinclair Caves, Ends Its Preemption of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on Its ABC Affiliates
You Love to See It: Huge Crowd Gathers in Happy Valley for TPUSA...
Trump Sending Troops to Portland to Protect ICE Facilities That Are 'Under Siege'
Eric Swalwell Wants to Fight You to Defend Left-Wing Violence
Mary Katharine Ham, Kurt Schlichter Drag Heartless Ghouls Attacking Erika Kirk For... Smil...
Bill Maher Tells Dems How They Could Win 'From Now Until Forever' (and...
Philly's Lefty DA Larry Krasner Gets Asked to Explain How Trump Is a...
DRAMA QUEEN: Stephen King Whines That He Is the Most 'Banned' Author In...
Scott Jennings Reminds 'Forgetful' CNN Dems They've Demanded Trump and His Circle Be...

Oregon Governor Kotek's Galactic Vacation: Clueless on Portland’s Antifa Chaos as Trump Sends Troops

justmindy
justmindy | 8:10 PM on September 27, 2025
Dave Killen/The Oregonian via AP, Pool

Earlier, we told you about Trump sending troops to Portland to help get things under control. Apparently, the Governor of Oregon, Tina Kotek, has been living under a rock or hit her head resulting in short term memory loss because she took to X to announce she has no idea why Trump is sending troops and no one has told her anything. Mam, there is probably a reason for that. 

Advertisement

Thankfully, X is here to help fill in the blanks for Governor Kotek.

Clearly, she has no shame. 

Be nice. She's a girl. Allegedly.

Recommended

Stephen Miller Asks Why Governor Newsom Press Office Account Called Him a Fascist
Brett T.
Advertisement

Maybe she has been on vacation in another galaxy?

She knows what violence is. She just wants to pretend it's not her side doing it.

Advertisement

She'll say 'January 6'. That's the only answer the Left has to any event. 

A major entertainer had his bus destroyed because Antifa thought it was an ICE bus. There's a big problem, mam.



 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP NATIONAL SECURITY OREGON RIOTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Stephen Miller Asks Why Governor Newsom Press Office Account Called Him a Fascist
Brett T.
Mary Katharine Ham, Kurt Schlichter Drag Heartless Ghouls Attacking Erika Kirk For... Smiling
Aaron Walker
Oh, OK Then: John Brennan Has Investigated Himself and Found He Has Done Nothing Wrong
Grateful Calvin
Mehdi Hasan Pounces on Elon Musk Being Named in Latest Epstein Files Release
Brett T.
Philly's Lefty DA Larry Krasner Gets Asked to Explain How Trump Is a Fascist (Guess What Happened Next)
Doug P.
Bill Maher Tells Dems How They Could Win 'From Now Until Forever' (and Here's Why It'll NEVER Happen)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Stephen Miller Asks Why Governor Newsom Press Office Account Called Him a Fascist Brett T.
Advertisement