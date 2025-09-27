Oregon Governor Kotek's Galactic Vacation: Clueless on Portland’s Antifa Chaos as Trump Sends Troops

Earlier, we told you about Trump sending troops to Portland to help get things under control. Apparently, the Governor of Oregon, Tina Kotek, has been living under a rock or hit her head resulting in short term memory loss because she took to X to announce she has no idea why Trump is sending troops and no one has told her anything. Mam, there is probably a reason for that.

My office is reaching out to the White House and Homeland Security for more information. We have been provided no information on the reason or purpose of any military mission. There is no national security threat in Portland. Our communities are safe and calm. pic.twitter.com/v9EVDQlXrK — Governor Tina Kotek (@GovTinaKotek) September 27, 2025

Thankfully, X is here to help fill in the blanks for Governor Kotek.

Sure they are https://t.co/ambBy1pAA2 — Deborah Hostetter (@HostetterGmail) September 27, 2025

If this Governor believes this, she really does live under a rock. Dumbest post on the internet today. https://t.co/0LytuU2WyR — OHSsurvivor 🦅🇺🇸 (@HSsurvivor) September 27, 2025

Clearly, she has no shame.

"served" since 2023 as the 39th governor of Oregon https://t.co/uMSXFPLj2O — Tiltbak (@TheyTiltBak) September 27, 2025

You can see the Red Flags 🚩 from space! https://t.co/JjuscSqAQz pic.twitter.com/3wB04c5ocv — Prof. Whitey McPriviledged ™️𝕏 (@WhiteBoySpicy) September 27, 2025

Why doesn’t this dude want his state to be safe https://t.co/jQwsBIeumk — Pablo Diablo (@DickSinnya) September 27, 2025

Be nice. She's a girl. Allegedly.

Portland is a known stronghold of the massive terrorist group known as @TheDemocrats. There is very much a national security threat in Portland, as well as a number of other large U.S. cities — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) September 27, 2025

Do you not know what’s going on in your city? pic.twitter.com/rhptZ4ZboX — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) September 27, 2025

Maybe she has been on vacation in another galaxy?

You side with domestic terrorists. — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) September 27, 2025

You don’t know what public safety is. I still remember you trying to curtail the Portland Police’s response to the 2020 violent and deadly BLM-Antifa riots. The U.S. government doesn’t need your permission to enter your state. You’ve done enough damage. If you can’t help, stay… — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 27, 2025

She knows what violence is. She just wants to pretend it's not her side doing it.

One day the left may change tactics. Today is not that day. pic.twitter.com/05G0iFF5U3 — Nunya (@imtweetn) September 27, 2025

This is safe to you? What do you consider dangerous? pic.twitter.com/kEE4cztJ8S — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) September 27, 2025

She'll say 'January 6'. That's the only answer the Left has to any event.

Portland is effectively the international capitol of Antifa. You have allowed terrorists to build a powerful base of operations in your city. Your governance and institutions, especially your universities are responsible. After Antifa is eliminated, much more should be done. — Kevin Bass PhD MS (@kevinnbass) September 27, 2025

A major entertainer had his bus destroyed because Antifa thought it was an ICE bus. There's a big problem, mam.









