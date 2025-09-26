The Left’s Lies Have Consequences—and They’re Written in Blood
Aaron Rupar's Beta Meltdown: Chip Roy's Anti-Sharia Stance Triggers Leftist, X Cheers Roy's Real Talk

justmindy
justmindy | 8:10 AM on September 26, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Aaron Rupar is a weak beta man, so he is often shocked when real men say what that mean and mean what they say. Today, was a great example of one of those times. 

Chip Roy is running for Texas Attorney General and he is very concerned about the advancement of Sharia law. He said as much and Aaron Rupar seem to think Roy would bristle at the clip being shared. Rupar was wrong. 

Chip let him know he was not only NOT ashamed of the click, but he planned to signal boost it with his quote tweet reaffirming his message. Good for him. 

All Americans should pay attention to what is happening in Dearborn, Michigan. Now, after reports of a 'target practice' hitting a little league coach in Texas, it's time for them to pay attention. 

Oh, he has a huge problem with Roy saying this. He is a Leftist, after all. 

Or Dearborn, Michigan even. 

They love being on the wrong side of every issue.

It's popping up everywhere. 

Just add it to the list of things they are wrong about.

