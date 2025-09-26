Aaron Rupar's Beta Meltdown: Chip Roy's Anti-Sharia Stance Triggers Leftist, X Cheers Roy's Real Talk

Aaron Rupar is a weak beta man, so he is often shocked when real men say what that mean and mean what they say. Today, was a great example of one of those times.

Chip Roy on his campaign for Texas AG: "I don't think Texas should be subject to the advancement of Sharia." pic.twitter.com/NW7bOZLFhS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 25, 2025

Chip Roy is running for Texas Attorney General and he is very concerned about the advancement of Sharia law. He said as much and Aaron Rupar seem to think Roy would bristle at the clip being shared. Rupar was wrong.

Chip let him know he was not only NOT ashamed of the click, but he planned to signal boost it with his quote tweet reaffirming his message. Good for him.

Aaron Rupar in reaction to a common sense take:



“We should have sharia law in our country. “



Weird. https://t.co/08xLm6nwR1 — Robert Novak (@gallifreyan) September 25, 2025

The law of the land, adjudicated by civil courts, applied equally to all.



Accept no substitutions. — CenTex Lake Rat (@CenTexLakeRat) September 25, 2025

We don't either or in MI. And any state. Get them banned in America — GlowBee (@Glowbee656) September 25, 2025

All Americans should pay attention to what is happening in Dearborn, Michigan. Now, after reports of a 'target practice' hitting a little league coach in Texas, it's time for them to pay attention.

You got a problem with that, Rupar? — Jeff Agnew⚡️🇺🇲⚡️ (@Jeff_Cal_Exile) September 25, 2025

Oh, he has a huge problem with Roy saying this. He is a Leftist, after all.

End Sharia. It’s that simple. — Gary (@CSUAlumni80) September 25, 2025

Correct. Full stop. It simply can’t be allowed to continue to grow here otherwise we’re all doomed. — Greg Webb (@Gweb43) September 25, 2025

Let's NOT become Europe or Somalia — Sammy (@Bri_CJC) September 25, 2025

Or Dearborn, Michigan even.

I see NO problem with that. But hey Dems... go ahead and make a big deal out of it. Please. — Pam D (@soirchick) September 25, 2025

They love being on the wrong side of every issue.

Texas is being taken over by Muslims. They’re even shooting Christian coaches on little league ball fields. pic.twitter.com/oxHMMmi63H — Southern MAGA (@SMaga808) September 25, 2025

Democrats are trying to implement Sharia law in NYC with Mamdani. Increase the travel ban. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 25, 2025

It's popping up everywhere.

He’s right! Sharia law is an exponential threat to western civilization and should be treated that way — 🇺🇸JB MAGA 🇺🇸 (@ByrdJames37364) September 25, 2025

The only law is the constitution- sharia is anti American. — Christian (@LeguenChristian) September 26, 2025

Dems are now pro-Sharia Law… Incredible. — God made them male and female… Reality. Cope. (@GHalv) September 25, 2025

Just add it to the list of things they are wrong about.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

