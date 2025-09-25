Conservative Columnist Calls Pete Hegseth's All-Hands Meeting 'Bizarre and Disturbing'
Atlantic Staffer: Trump, Not Newsom, Is the 'Primary Fuel' for Rumors of No...
Man Charged With Terroristic Threats Against University's Charlie Kirk Vigil
Dallas ICE Shooter 'Intended to Maximize Lethality Specifically Against ICE Personnel'
TX Town in Turmoil: Baseball Coach Shot During Prayer, Suspects' 'Target Practice' Claim...
Jonathan Turley Torpedoes Bill and Hillary Clinton's Hypocritical Pearl Clutching About Fr...
University Calls This Its Students Conducting Themselves ‘In a Professional and Respectful...
Mob Rule & Mask Mandates: Exposing the Left’s Lunacy
Sulaiman Ahmed’s Gaza Riddle: Open-Air Prison or Paradise Before Israel’s Just Retaliation
VIP
Civil Rights Crisis in Dearborn: Mayor's 'Preference for Islam' Sparks Demands for Equal...
Microsoft’s Blockade: Crippling Israel’s Ability to Protect Civilians from Hamas
WaPo Says SecDef Pete Hegseth Calling a Meeting With Hundreds of Generals and...
Jessica Tarlov Tries Spinning What Trump Said to Prove the Govt. DID Pressure...
It's About Damn TIME! Glenn Beck Has Just 3 Little Words for George...

Vox's Beauchamp Spins Charlie Kirk's Murder as Right's 'George Floyd Moment'—Minus Riots, Rap Sheet

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on September 25, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Zach Beauchamp of 'Vox' fame wrote an article about how the Right is attempting to have a 'George Floyd' moment with the murder of Charlie Kirk. Charlie Kirk never held a pregnant woman at gunpoint, but other than that. 

Advertisement

Spare us. Also, GOP politicians did pay their respects to the Floyd family. 

That wouldn't be so bad. 

The Left could never. 

A much better explanation. 

Recommended

TX Town in Turmoil: Baseball Coach Shot During Prayer, Suspects' 'Target Practice' Claim Sparks Outrage
justmindy
Advertisement

That won't ever happen. 

As Erika Kirk wanted, God is being glorified. 

Anywhere that guy is, there are shady things going down. Allegedly. 

That is Charlie's legacy.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BLACK LIVES MATTER CHARLIE KIRK GEORGE SOROS GOP RIOTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

TX Town in Turmoil: Baseball Coach Shot During Prayer, Suspects' 'Target Practice' Claim Sparks Outrage
justmindy
Conservative Columnist Calls Pete Hegseth's All-Hands Meeting 'Bizarre and Disturbing'
Brett T.
It's About Damn TIME! Glenn Beck Has Just 3 Little Words for George Soros and They Should TERRIFY Him
Sam J.
Atlantic Staffer: Trump, Not Newsom, Is the 'Primary Fuel' for Rumors of No Election in 2028
Brett T.
Man Charged With Terroristic Threats Against University's Charlie Kirk Vigil
Brett T.
University Calls This Its Students Conducting Themselves ‘In a Professional and Respectful Manner’
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

TX Town in Turmoil: Baseball Coach Shot During Prayer, Suspects' 'Target Practice' Claim Sparks Outrage justmindy
Advertisement