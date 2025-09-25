Vox's Beauchamp Spins Charlie Kirk's Murder as Right's 'George Floyd Moment'—Minus Riots, Rap Sheet

Zach Beauchamp of 'Vox' fame wrote an article about how the Right is attempting to have a 'George Floyd' moment with the murder of Charlie Kirk. Charlie Kirk never held a pregnant woman at gunpoint, but other than that.
Minus the rioting and burning of cities. pic.twitter.com/aDCphBlgvU— Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) September 25, 2025
Imagine the reaction from the media and Dems. pic.twitter.com/fEPPucMgFS— Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) September 25, 2025
Spare us. Also, GOP politicians did pay their respects to the Floyd family.
I’d take the $100billion transfer of wealth from corporations to conservative causes…— Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 25, 2025
That wouldn't be so bad.
Imagine if you will, a role model with no criminal record?— Ryan Rahjes (@RRahjes) September 25, 2025
The Left could never.
The left wants this to be the right's George Floyd moment because this will be the rioting that they're actually against.— Buffet king (@buffetbandits) September 25, 2025
I'd say the right intends this to be a MOVEMENT, not just a "moment". Charlie's death has affected millions, and hopefully will be a true turning point in getting the country back on the right track.— EAK (@Kubesteak) September 25, 2025
A much better explanation.
Wonder why that didn't happen? Oh yeah, because it only comes from one side. pic.twitter.com/XoHCM5Agwm— Richard Reeves 🇺🇸 (@rreeves5) September 25, 2025
Or holding up a common criminal as a moral figurehead.— Joe (@joestlbh) September 25, 2025
Recommended
The right wants this to be a follow Jesus moment and be a good person moment.— jimicee (@jimicee457679) September 25, 2025
Complete opposite of idolizing evil and causing death and destruction.
Wake me when corporations send hundreds of millions of dollars to Turning Point.— Mr. M (@Postbro1) September 25, 2025
That won't ever happen.
The only similarity is that they are both deceased.— Mizzou_DL (@DlMizzou) September 25, 2025
Charlie Kirks death is Bringing so many to God….The spiritual revival is— Claudia Young (@CYoung1846) September 25, 2025
Nothing like anything I have ever witnessed.
As Erika Kirk wanted, God is being glorified.
Minus Grifter Ben Crump also.— Laurie Allen (@LAllen_Dressage) September 25, 2025
Anywhere that guy is, there are shady things going down. Allegedly.
Love is proving more powerful than hate.— Doug Bright (@DougBright1) September 25, 2025
That is Charlie's legacy.
Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.
Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member