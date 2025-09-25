Vox's Beauchamp Spins Charlie Kirk's Murder as Right's 'George Floyd Moment'—Minus Riots, Rap Sheet

Zach Beauchamp of 'Vox' fame wrote an article about how the Right is attempting to have a 'George Floyd' moment with the murder of Charlie Kirk. Charlie Kirk never held a pregnant woman at gunpoint, but other than that.

Advertisement

Minus the rioting and burning of cities. pic.twitter.com/aDCphBlgvU — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) September 25, 2025

Imagine the reaction from the media and Dems. pic.twitter.com/fEPPucMgFS — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) September 25, 2025

Spare us. Also, GOP politicians did pay their respects to the Floyd family.

I’d take the $100billion transfer of wealth from corporations to conservative causes… — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 25, 2025

That wouldn't be so bad.

Imagine if you will, a role model with no criminal record? — Ryan Rahjes (@RRahjes) September 25, 2025

The Left could never.

The left wants this to be the right's George Floyd moment because this will be the rioting that they're actually against. — Buffet king (@buffetbandits) September 25, 2025

I'd say the right intends this to be a MOVEMENT, not just a "moment". Charlie's death has affected millions, and hopefully will be a true turning point in getting the country back on the right track. — EAK (@Kubesteak) September 25, 2025

A much better explanation.

Wonder why that didn't happen? Oh yeah, because it only comes from one side. pic.twitter.com/XoHCM5Agwm — Richard Reeves 🇺🇸 (@rreeves5) September 25, 2025

Or holding up a common criminal as a moral figurehead. — Joe (@joestlbh) September 25, 2025

The right wants this to be a follow Jesus moment and be a good person moment.



Complete opposite of idolizing evil and causing death and destruction. — jimicee (@jimicee457679) September 25, 2025

Wake me when corporations send hundreds of millions of dollars to Turning Point. — Mr. M (@Postbro1) September 25, 2025

That won't ever happen.

The only similarity is that they are both deceased. — Mizzou_DL (@DlMizzou) September 25, 2025

Charlie Kirks death is Bringing so many to God….The spiritual revival is

Nothing like anything I have ever witnessed. — Claudia Young (@CYoung1846) September 25, 2025

As Erika Kirk wanted, God is being glorified.

Minus Grifter Ben Crump also. — Laurie Allen (@LAllen_Dressage) September 25, 2025

Anywhere that guy is, there are shady things going down. Allegedly.

Love is proving more powerful than hate. — Doug Bright (@DougBright1) September 25, 2025

That is Charlie's legacy.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.