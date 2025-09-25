Rep. Jayapal’s ‘Strike Ready, Street Ready’ Tirade Fuels Outrage and Demands for Action

That certainly sounds like a call for violence from a current elected official. Either she needs to walk this back and apologize, as well as clarify, or Speaker Johnson needs to address it.

🚨BREAKING: Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D) calls on Democrats to be “strike ready” and “street ready.”



This is a CLEAR call to violence! @FBIDirectorKash pic.twitter.com/4BTCJBmgcH — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) September 24, 2025

@FBIDirectorKash @FBIDDBongino @SpeakerJohnson - why are members of Congress allowed to make clear, blatant calls for violence? Why are none of them EVER held accountable for their crimes?? — Morgana Le Faye *Patriot *America 1st* 🇺🇸 (@Keltic_Witch) September 24, 2025

That's a very fair question.

Fun fact: Jayapal, Tlaib, Ilhan, AOC, etc were all hired, trained, and run by Zack Exley, and exactly no one talks about him- here is the list of Exley's current proteges pic.twitter.com/Cxe7TMWpz3 — Tommy Jackson *Faugh A Ballagh* (@GovtIsTheVirus) September 24, 2025

Is @RepJayapal calling on Antifa action on the streets? Perhaps @fbi should talk to her about her rhetoric and hostility to the government federal officials. https://t.co/nIcKDc1MQ0 — GeoAmerican 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️ (@Geo47BE) September 24, 2025

If she isn't calling for violence, she needs to clarify what she was trying to say.

@SpeakerJohnson @realDonaldTrump @JDVance

US representatives cannot continue to call for or condone violence. Words are not going to change what is going on, action must be taken. — Miss Nix (@NixandFriends) September 24, 2025

It's unacceptable behavior.

https://t.co/HETFXyTcaz I am by no means suggesting this or condoning it, but wouldn't it be interesting to see how she would react if mobs of people protested outside of her house like they did Bret Kavanaugh. I wonder how she would like that type of "street ready" behavior. — John Bulkeley (@bulkeley_john) September 24, 2025

Hey @SpeakerJohnson are you going to do anything about this? Sure appears to be calling for violence. — Greg Mitchell (@gregnmitchell) September 24, 2025

This, right here, is giving the green light to radicalized leftists to continue the violence in the streets. Why is this not at least a conspiracy charge? — Chief_JR (@JRand1685) September 24, 2025

It certainly feels like she is giving it the old 'wink wink'.

As long as American politicians are allowed to incite violence, the shootings will continue. They need to be charged and more importantly advised their public servant insurance will not be protecting them when they are sued in civil court. Take their money and their pensions. — Samantha Jane (@predictionsbysj) September 24, 2025

Why would a member of the United States Congress urge civilians to be strike ready? — bbear1116 (@bbear111670) September 24, 2025

That sounds like a banana republic.

We were VERY concerned during the Biden Harris administration. No one called for us to get ‘street ready.” We were NOT mobilizing in the streets firebombing people, or shooting police, or beating up Democrats. — Kristen Rose (@Kristen419364) September 25, 2025

We are not the same.

@SpeakerJohnson, if @RepJayapal refuses to resign, Congress should expel, censure, or reprimand her.

Additionally, refer her to @OfficeGovEthics for investigation. She is publicly inciting violence against President Trump, his administration, and his supporters. — LadyGolferCathy (@47_cathy24) September 24, 2025

That's a great start.

