Rep. Jayapal’s ‘Strike Ready, Street Ready’ Tirade Fuels Outrage and Demands for Action

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 AM on September 25, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

That certainly sounds like a call for violence from a current elected official. Either she needs to walk this back and apologize, as well as clarify, or Speaker Johnson needs to address it. 

That's a very fair question.

If she isn't calling for violence, she needs to clarify what she was trying to say. 

It's unacceptable behavior. 

It certainly feels like she is giving it the old 'wink wink'.

That sounds like a banana republic.

We are not the same. 

That's a great start.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

