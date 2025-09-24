Kid Ditches School for Epic VP Vance Selfie—Talk About a History Lesson

A kid skipped school to see J.D. Vance today and he wanted to make sure he got something good out of it.
"I skipped school today. I was wondering if I could get a picture with you."@VP: "Well, I guess you gotta have some excuse to skip school, so I might as well..." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/k644f8njHF— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 24, 2025
Honestly, it's a great history lesson.
Henry's famous now! pic.twitter.com/2yoUadTpul— Hummingbirder 🇺🇸🏈🌰 (@Humming_birder) September 24, 2025
Honestly, those are the kinds of interactions people never forget, not the lectures, but the moments where someone in power treats you like a person, not just a statistic.— CarimOnChain (@elcarim_king) September 24, 2025
Of course, skipping school isn’t the best habit (stay in class, kids 😅), but one day for a memory like…
That young man just had an interaction of a lifetime. He will tell his grandkids about that meeting.
It would be epic if he went to school the next day with a note from the VP.— Tempting Fate (@TemptingFate_) September 24, 2025
HONOR, VALOR, JUSTICE pic.twitter.com/P6JsbUkjC6— jakob (@optiszka) September 24, 2025
Trump had a rally and I took my 14yr old out of school— Cheese Crackers 🇺🇸 (@Why45huh) September 24, 2025
I did make him study in the line pic.twitter.com/B8LghPBESK
That's just good time management.
I don't recall ever having a VP that was this visibly active in the administration. It's says a lot about the VP and POTUS!— James Sharp (@JamesSh72674205) September 24, 2025
The election season for 2028 is going to be just as much fun as 2024 was. pic.twitter.com/r64sxs8VJW— Echo3Juliet 🇺🇲 (@Echo3J) September 24, 2025
It should be a blast.
He probably learned more there then he did this entire week at school 😂🤣— American Mama 🇺🇸 (@Blueeyes763) September 24, 2025
Notice how he didn't sniff the kid.— FREEDOM_KNIGHT (@M3M3DD) September 24, 2025
That's an improvement.
School is everywhere, even meeting the VP. #Homeschool pic.twitter.com/wv96WsZucL— Heather Hunter (@heatherhunterdc) September 24, 2025
Skip school, get a selfie with the VP — now that is a power move. 😂📸— Vincent Behm (@vincentbehm) September 24, 2025
Headline: VP Vance encourages and rewards truancy!— Larry Farr (@FarrLawrence) September 24, 2025
Don't give the Corporate Media any ideas.
Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.
Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member