Kid Ditches School for Epic VP Vance Selfie—Talk About a History Lesson

A kid skipped school to see J.D. Vance today and he wanted to make sure he got something good out of it.

"I skipped school today. I was wondering if I could get a picture with you."@VP: "Well, I guess you gotta have some excuse to skip school, so I might as well..." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/k644f8njHF — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 24, 2025

Advertisement

Honestly, it's a great history lesson.

Honestly, those are the kinds of interactions people never forget, not the lectures, but the moments where someone in power treats you like a person, not just a statistic.



Of course, skipping school isn’t the best habit (stay in class, kids 😅), but one day for a memory like… — CarimOnChain (@elcarim_king) September 24, 2025

That young man just had an interaction of a lifetime. He will tell his grandkids about that meeting.

It would be epic if he went to school the next day with a note from the VP. — Tempting Fate (@TemptingFate_) September 24, 2025

Trump had a rally and I took my 14yr old out of school



I did make him study in the line pic.twitter.com/B8LghPBESK — Cheese Crackers 🇺🇸 (@Why45huh) September 24, 2025

That's just good time management.

I don't recall ever having a VP that was this visibly active in the administration. It's says a lot about the VP and POTUS! — James Sharp (@JamesSh72674205) September 24, 2025

The election season for 2028 is going to be just as much fun as 2024 was. pic.twitter.com/r64sxs8VJW — Echo3Juliet 🇺🇲 (@Echo3J) September 24, 2025

It should be a blast.

He probably learned more there then he did this entire week at school 😂🤣 — American Mama 🇺🇸 (@Blueeyes763) September 24, 2025

Notice how he didn't sniff the kid. — FREEDOM_KNIGHT (@M3M3DD) September 24, 2025

That's an improvement.

Skip school, get a selfie with the VP — now that is a power move. 😂📸 — Vincent Behm (@vincentbehm) September 24, 2025

Headline: VP Vance encourages and rewards truancy! — Larry Farr (@FarrLawrence) September 24, 2025

Don't give the Corporate Media any ideas.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.