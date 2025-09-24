Apple TV+'s 'The Savant' Stumbles: Postponed Amid Backlash Fears Over Right Wing Portrayal

Back in August, we told you about a new movie coming out titled 'The Savant'. From the trailer, it was obvious it was going to be a cringetastic mess likely to paint conservatives in a negative light. Well, now it's been postponed.

The release of Apple TV+’s ‘The Savant’ has been put on hold.



The decision comes three days before the thriller starring Jessica Chastain was slated to premiere on the streamer Sept. 26.



The streamer would not elaborate on the reasons for the last-minute change but ‘The… pic.twitter.com/d8M3V6uQ6p — Deadline (@DEADLINE) September 23, 2025

I was thinking that Jessica Chastain's character reminded me of someone--& then it hit me: https://t.co/S5MBz0moQt pic.twitter.com/wyP1aUosM9 — The Ayatollah of Motorola (@niteshad) September 24, 2025

Guess:



Charlie Kirk assassination but flip who believes what. https://t.co/6Vvks5ySqU — Scott Malkinson (@TD_AmeriHolle) September 24, 2025

It was most definitely something along those lines, but they felt there would be too much public backlash now.

Cant be that in the wake of a left wingers assassination of Charlie Kirk, and the shows obvious framing of noble awfl vs "right wing extremists" might come off as blatant propaganda. https://t.co/qOqKb6Fvuh — Civic Enjoyment (@civic_enjoyment) September 24, 2025

It'd be a real shame if some enterprising Apple employee were to share this show with the rest of the world https://t.co/fQFgvmgDJA — Scott Brewer ☦️ (@MagisterScottus) September 24, 2025

Oh, that would be clever.

Jessics honey you won an Oscar why are you making crap like this https://t.co/fDV3ZMO2cg — Poihpio🇮🇱🎗🌵🟠 (@Poihpio) September 24, 2025

In service to the religion of Leftism.

This is the greatest television tragedy since that time they edited out a COVID-adjacent plotline from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. https://t.co/FgWYQY0b1H — Noam Blum (@neontaster) September 24, 2025

Let me guess...in this fictional Hollywood world a right-wing white transphobic Christian conservative nationalist jock whose favorite novel is Ayn Rand's Atlas Shrugged wants to assassinate a left-wing, free-speech, gender-affirming politician for Palestine, but a super-hero… https://t.co/qah2qmw3o0 — VOICE OF REASON (@voicereason05) September 24, 2025

Probably not too far off base as silly as it sounds.

This must be released... we need to laugh, dammit. https://t.co/RPxhn2CEJw — Thermo (@NotThatThermo) September 24, 2025

Seems this "Savant" show is about some sort of super-brainiac that helps prevent right-wing crazies from shooting people.



One extra shooting more or less might delay them, but isn't going to keep them from rewriting history the way they want it. https://t.co/5Ei9P6YFR1 pic.twitter.com/PAWZ7Bsh4m — Ink Cowboy Saeger (@saegerart) September 24, 2025

Oh, they'll try it again. This is just a pause.

The show is literally about a super-hacker regularly stopping RIGHT-WING extremist acts of crime and terror remotely from a super computer workstation. https://t.co/FLEl6Brqnc — Brian Cates - Political Columnist & Pundit (@drawandstrike) September 24, 2025

Too bad for them life doesn't always imitate their fiction.

