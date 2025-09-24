Apple TV+'s 'The Savant' Stumbles: Postponed Amid Backlash Fears Over Right Wing Portrayal

Kamala's 'Brat' Bust: A Charisma-Free Campaign Cringe-Fest with Audiobook Monotony
justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on September 24, 2025
Sarah D.

Back in August, we told you about a new movie coming out titled 'The Savant'. From the trailer, it was obvious it was going to be a cringetastic mess likely to paint conservatives in a negative light. Well, now it's been postponed.

It was most definitely something along those lines, but they felt there would be too much public backlash now. 

Oh, that would be clever. 

In service to the religion of Leftism. 

Probably not too far off base as silly as it sounds. 

Oh, they'll try it again. This is just a pause. 

Too bad for them life doesn't always imitate their fiction.

