Deadbeat Joe Walsh, Democrats' Lapdog, Has the Gall to Lecture David Marcus on Morals

You may remember Joe Walsh as the guy who used to be an elected Republican and then lost his mind to Trump Derangement Syndrome. He also didn't pay child support. Anyway, today, he is now a 'pick me' for Democrats and utterly annoying.

David Marcus of Fox News tried to express a thought on Twitter and that put out the bat signal to the Democrat's very own personal 'Thot', Joe Walsh, to weigh in.

It’s incredibly disturbing and scary that we have a major political party that thinks trashing a recently murdered American is perfectly fine because he was conservative. — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) September 20, 2025

My friend, you’re better than this tweet. Damn near all Democrats unequivocally condemned his killing and vehemently oppose who he was and what he espoused. That’s not “trashing” him. That’s disagreeing with him. And btw, the huge number of voices on the right USING his killing… https://t.co/pYCaJs9e7D — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) September 20, 2025

No one should care about what Joe Walsh thinks of them. He is a bad person and hardly has room to judge.

It absolutely is trashing him, and speaking ill of the dead in this way is disgusting. Please, going forward, call me all the horrible things you call Charlie, because millions of us share his views, and we don’t give a sh#t if you call us names, we’re not dead, Joe. https://t.co/bFMZWjSfwg — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) September 20, 2025

Dave was not about to let that go and said so. Emphasis on the 'we're not dead' and also, we don't intend to allow Charlie's death to be in vain.

When @BlueBoxDave drops the gloves and starts swinging, that is a sign the Left has gone way past what would infuriate most on the Right. The Left, more than a week later, still do not grasp the sea change the murder of Kirk is to conservatives. https://t.co/gpm7W9m2Oq — Raymond Davis (@RaymondDavis79) September 20, 2025

As they say, 'Dave was the moderate one'. When he's done playing nice, the Left better recognize they pushed too far.

Awesome response David!!



You can call me horrible names too, because I’m Charlie. https://t.co/x0OuGbKSOt — AdaptOrDie (@ColetteMaculley) September 20, 2025

We are all Charlie.

SOB's couldn't even wait until Charlie's funeral service!



Vile and soulless.



Can't find common ground with this type of evil .



Democrats are like the Japanese soldiers who didn't stop fighting on isolated islands decades after 1945 defeat! https://t.co/kPdf4BjcAO — Just J.R. (@jrjtx1) September 20, 2025

They don't understand that their Trump hate is played out and no one cares what they have to say anymore.

Every lie they continue to spread about Charlie is an exercise in justifying his murder. That's where it is. https://t.co/3YrDw8L7Jc — James K Bishop (@James_K_Bishop) September 20, 2025

They just aren't brave enough to say what they really want to say. Cowards.

Hey Joe. Find a mirror in your home. Take a long look. You should be ashamed. https://t.co/HrwrY3MmAC — Michael McGee (@mrcoldshower) September 21, 2025

He has no shame.

What they are saying to you (and a couple to me) is: I'm not trashing him, I'm just pointing out what a horrible person he was, and oh by the way, I never watched more than a 15-second clip of him that was carefully curated by people who hate him. Or...yeah I hate Christians. — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrienPgh) September 20, 2025

All of that.

