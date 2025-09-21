Deadbeat Joe Walsh, Democrats' Lapdog, Has the Gall to Lecture David Marcus on Morals

Self-Proclaimed Free Speech Hero Alex Griswold Urges Megyn Kelly to Ditch Her Mic...
VIP
justmindy
justmindy | 6:10 PM on September 21, 2025
Meme

You may remember Joe Walsh as the guy who used to be an elected Republican and then lost his mind to Trump Derangement Syndrome. He also didn't pay child support. Anyway, today, he is now a 'pick me' for Democrats and utterly annoying. 

David Marcus of Fox News tried to express a thought on Twitter and that put out the bat signal to the Democrat's very own personal 'Thot', Joe Walsh, to weigh in.

No one should care about what Joe Walsh thinks of them. He is a bad person and hardly has room to judge. 

Dave was not about to let that go and said so. Emphasis on the 'we're not dead' and also, we don't intend to allow Charlie's death to be in vain. 

As they say, 'Dave was the moderate one'. When he's done playing nice, the Left better recognize they pushed too far. 

We are all Charlie.

They don't understand that their Trump hate is played out and no one cares what they have to say anymore. 

They just aren't brave enough to say what they really want to say. Cowards.

He has no shame. 

All of that.

