Luigi Mangione's Legal Plea Sparks Outrage: Victim's Family Forgotten in 'Derailed Life' Defense

Luigi Mangione, the man who killed the Health Care CEO, doesn't want to face the death penalty. His lawyer's pleading is gross.

I am not sure I can read on tbh https://t.co/YkQl9tg1QD pic.twitter.com/tcObRBiZtP — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) September 20, 2025

Guess who else's life was ruined? The guy who was murdered. Also, the family of the murdered man. Their lives were way more ruined.

Listen, to each his own, but I’m not a fan of legal filings like this. It’s more for show than legit legal advocacy imo



This is a motion to dismiss, not a sentencing memo — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) September 20, 2025

Did he have touching text conversations, too? — Jon AweXome - Memento Mori 💀 🇺🇲 (@RealStarMan) September 20, 2025

Don't give them any ideas.

“Has been derailed?”



Like, he had nothing to do with the derailing? — Hammerjack (@Hammerjack90) September 20, 2025

Apparently, the voices in his head are to blame.

Luigi Mangione is a 27-year-old whose life has been detrailed by 27-year-old Luigi Mangione. — David Gaw (@davidgaw) September 20, 2025

They need to bring the terrorist charge back for this ridiculous falderol that was written in this. Just because. — Karla1953 (@Karla1953) September 20, 2025

So, that’s a filing to juice donations from his dumb fan club… got it. Gross. — Daniel Vaughan (@dvaughanCI) September 20, 2025

That's exactly what it is.

I thought this was a joke - I had to read it to make sure. How will Mangione’s victim’s children feel when they read this? 🤮 — UnitedStatesofStephen (@USofStephen) September 20, 2025

The Left doesn't care. They don't care about the families who are left behind. They have no soul.

Who among us hasn't had their beautiful life derailed by the assassination they committed in broad daylight — Dustin Orth (@orth_dustin) September 20, 2025

Hate when that happens.

Sounds like posturing for a larger than life client with a fan base that still need rounded scissors to cut paper without accidents. — Joe Nada (@JoedeNada) September 20, 2025

Better yet, they should all live in padded rooms.

Death penalty. For whoever wrote that. — Bob Jeffers (@bobjeffers559) September 20, 2025

Nope. No facts after the word citizen. — Sharon Long (@SharonBLong0754) September 20, 2025

Did he not want to win the motion? — Matthew Sablan (@lucentile) September 20, 2025

I'm not sure I can read at all



It appears to say Luigi's life has been derailed, but that's insane and there's no way it says that — Saturn (@Off_Ks_Soul) September 20, 2025

That line is such an insult to his victim's family. Just disgusting.

*deep breath* I'm going to remind myself that everyone deserves legal representation, and it's their job to defend their client aggressively.



But... Lord, "my client had his life derailed because of mean things said about him after executing a man in public" is testing me. https://t.co/r7UMrJuqMe — Magnus (@JacksonTDawes) September 20, 2025

As it should.

Imagine if Robinson's lawyers go this route? https://t.co/OTawGAaEVm — MP (@MPsNewsDesk89) September 20, 2025

They likely will. Just watch.

