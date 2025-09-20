Luigi Mangione's Legal Plea Sparks Outrage: Victim's Family Forgotten in 'Derailed Life' Defense

Charlie Kirk Memorial: Fetterman Calls for Human Decency and the Left Responds With...
justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 PM on September 20, 2025
Curtis Means/Pool Photo via AP

Luigi Mangione, the man who killed the Health Care CEO, doesn't want to face the death penalty. His lawyer's pleading is gross. 

Guess who else's life was ruined? The guy who was murdered. Also, the family of the murdered man. Their lives were way more ruined. 

Don't give them any ideas.

Apparently, the voices in his head are to blame. 

That's exactly what it is. 

The Left doesn't care. They don't care about the families who are left behind. They have no soul. 

Hate when that happens. 

Better yet, they should all live in padded rooms. 

That line is such an insult to his victim's family. Just disgusting. 

As it should. 

They likely will. Just watch.

