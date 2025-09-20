Big Dummy AOC's Epic 'Burn' on Rep. Fine Flops, Proves She's the Punchline

'Train ... and Pray': Jesse Kelly Posts Terrifying Thread About How Dangerous Dems...
justmindy
justmindy | 8:50 PM on September 20, 2025
Meme

Apparently, AOC thought she was going to embarrass Rep. Randy Fine with a 'sick burn', but instead she ended up revealing herself. 

It all started with Rep. Fine suggesting these are the kinds of people on the Left. He's not wrong about that. 

So, AOC admits that's weird behavior. Guess what, lady? That's a good portion of your voters. You just called them all deviants. She's too dumb to realize she is the joke.

To be fair, sometimes she says she is married and others she says they are just boyfriend and girlfriend and still others they are partners. Pretty soon, we'll find out they are in a throuple or something weird. It would be fitting. 

Well said. Regular Americans are sick of it. 

She literally is the meme.

It really is the exceptional app. 

That was already really well known. 

AOC has no idea what 'irony' even means. 

Because they are.

She clearly meant it to humiliate him publicly, so she must agree this behavior is bizarre.

She's a waste of space. 

