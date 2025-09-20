Big Dummy AOC's Epic 'Burn' on Rep. Fine Flops, Proves She's the Punchline

Apparently, AOC thought she was going to embarrass Rep. Randy Fine with a 'sick burn', but instead she ended up revealing herself.

If we don’t tackle this mental illness, this is what will be roaming our streets all across America.



Leftism must be crushed. pic.twitter.com/hzoj6mc7DW — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) September 17, 2025

It all started with Rep. Fine suggesting these are the kinds of people on the Left. He's not wrong about that.

Why are you tweeting your private likes? https://t.co/jGXVucXOtV — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 20, 2025

So, AOC admits that's weird behavior. Guess what, lady? That's a good portion of your voters. You just called them all deviants. She's too dumb to realize she is the joke.

Why are you supporting public fetishes that should be kept private? https://t.co/r6ojkKeqll — Will E. Johnson (@Mad_Magic321) September 20, 2025

This mental illness is ruining society. You don't have kids; we do. Get married, have kids, and raise them among mentally ill people, then I'll believe you care about humanity instead you piece of shit just lecturing us. https://t.co/yAYXnMfyFT — Shank Patel (@vrushankv) September 20, 2025

To be fair, sometimes she says she is married and others she says they are just boyfriend and girlfriend and still others they are partners. Pretty soon, we'll find out they are in a throuple or something weird. It would be fitting.

She acknowledged this is deviant behavior. https://t.co/8DSg2HK0Dp — Airborne (@abnheel) September 20, 2025

Nah.



You Democrat Communists don't get to pull narcissistic reversals like this anymore. https://t.co/FYP444PprF — Isaiah L. Carter 🇺🇸 (@IsaiahLCarter) September 20, 2025

Well said. Regular Americans are sick of it.

She literally is the meme.

modern politics is literal politicians dunking on each other on x the everything app https://t.co/liDGgKntt5 — kane (@vxnitas) September 20, 2025

It really is the exceptional app.

And there you go. AOC proves she’s a nut job. https://t.co/NdUZhKDwXI — Raphaël P. (@raphaperpernia) September 20, 2025

That was already really well known.

They love using it as an insult and not realizing the irony. https://t.co/1cWnBLeyzb — superbob (@43DuccBucc) September 20, 2025

AOC has no idea what 'irony' even means.

AOC attacking furries as if they are degenerates. https://t.co/hCHckEnzEp — TheLeftLied (@Itskronos86) September 20, 2025

Because they are.

I'm assuming since you're using it as an insult, you agree that this is vulgar and deviant behavior? — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) September 20, 2025

She clearly meant it to humiliate him publicly, so she must agree this behavior is bizarre.

Here we go again! 🤡 pic.twitter.com/QsmHeDoyI9 — Austin Capps (@AustinCappsMO) September 20, 2025

“Why are you tweeting your private likes?” pic.twitter.com/gMwnoYfin6 — Corn Pop (@skibidiCornPop) September 20, 2025

The clear inference that him liking this would be embarrassing brings a level of irony to this post that is such an AOC thing to do — Matt Couture (@MattCouture5) September 20, 2025

This post is almost as useless and wrong as your existence in government. — Mike's Circus (@MikesCircus) September 20, 2025

She's a waste of space.

