Duo of Delusion: Randi Weingarten and Hillary Clinton Label the GOP 'Fascists' Without a Mirror in Sight

Of course, two of the worst women in America are friends.

Congratulations to my friend @rweingarten on Why Fascists Fear Teachers. From banning books to controlling curriculum, authoritarians go after public education because it's a cornerstone of democracy.



Randi's new book is a critical read for this moment. https://t.co/UPlL4KjNLd pic.twitter.com/DMMpWwzMY9 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 17, 2025

Advertisement

And from infiltrating our schools with transgender books and DEI hires -evil takes over education because it is the future of our country. That will not stand anymore. https://t.co/rveWNOJyXo — Tina Baker (@TFREE569) September 19, 2025

It's all about subverting the family structure and undermining Western values.

Fascists calling their ideological opponents fascists is peek Democrat "logic" https://t.co/pnTGtTInAe — Vanguard América: ¡Truth Freedom Radio! (@vanguard_truth) September 19, 2025

Someone hand her a mirror (it will probably break ... let's be honest).

@HillaryClinton you are suck a joke! Can’t handle the feedback so you turn off comments. How much did a 1000 likes costs you? Pathetic old washed up has been🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/KoQ1dPolgu — Karen Karen 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸 (@KarenKaren94081) September 19, 2025

Not everyone agrees with you, Hillary. Teaching four year olds how to read a book about if they want to be a different sex that it’s OK doesn’t seem like a book that should be in an elementary school. Who are you to judge? Education is going back to the states and the parents.! https://t.co/ZZUvhL5lXw — 2024 (@NotaBidenfan) September 19, 2025

These books don't belong anywhere near little kids and it's why school choice is so important.

Are you kidding? That lady that was freaking out at the podium? We don’t need that kind of hysterical personality is the head of education. Our kids can barely add two and two together by the time they’re 17 yearold maybe the parents should get involved with their children again. https://t.co/ZZUvhL5lXw — 2024 (@NotaBidenfan) September 19, 2025

Randy doesn't care about the kids of America. She cares about pushing her political agenda and laundering the dues teachers pay to give massive donations to the Democratic party.

Because we don't want them molesting our kids, grooming them to be LGBTQPS+, or becoming Antifa terrorists. https://t.co/eVs7ktnAMs — @SteelersCAtoPA (@steelersCAtoPA) September 19, 2025

If Randi has any hand in it, that's exactly what kids will be learning about.

@HillaryClinton is a PERFECT example of a person who radicalizes people into domestic terrorists with her hateful rhetoric against conservatives. https://t.co/zKAhJxGeeX — Angel Vigil (@AngelVi59677745) September 19, 2025

Advertisement

Charlie Kirk was murdered a week ago and Hillary still can't stop using this bombastic language.

Charlie Kirk was murdered because the radical Left indoctrinated an assassin with the idea that a political opponent is a fascist.



This is exactly the kind of rhetoric that puts targets on conservatives’ backs. https://t.co/YQ7bbNLlpy — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) September 19, 2025

Now Randi is bragging about her book calling conservatives 'fascists'. How quaint. It's absolutely sickening.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.