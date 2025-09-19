He's Not Mad He's Just Disappointed: Terry Schappert's 'Dad Look' Leads to Hilariousness
Duo of Delusion: Randi Weingarten and Hillary Clinton Label the GOP 'Fascists' Without a Mirror in Sight

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 AM on September 19, 2025
Lake Fong/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP

Of course, two of the worst women in America are friends. 

It's all about subverting the family structure and undermining Western values.

Someone hand her a mirror (it will probably break ... let's be honest).

These books don't belong anywhere near little kids and it's why school choice is so important. 

Randy doesn't care about the kids of America. She cares about pushing her political agenda and laundering the dues teachers pay to give massive donations to the Democratic party. 

If Randi has any hand in it, that's exactly what kids will be learning about. 

Charlie Kirk was murdered a week ago and Hillary still can't stop using this bombastic language. 

Now Randi is bragging about her book calling conservatives 'fascists'. How quaint. It's absolutely sickening.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust.

