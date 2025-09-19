Bill Maher's Shocking Revelation: Seeing Past the Smears to Find 'No Monster' in Charlie Kirk

Bill Maher was one of the few kind of honest people on the Left and this exchange sums that up well.

Bill Maher to Charlie Kirk: “I always say, ‘everybody’s a monster until you talk to them’…I’ve yet to find the monster in you.”



Charlie: “They would say that I’m hateful, they would say that I’m a bigot, they would say that I’m a xenophobe. Because I believe that no one’s born… pic.twitter.com/Xf8J2PMsyX — Natalie Jean Beisner (@NJBeisner) September 18, 2025

Advertisement

"Fair enough" is not something you'll hear from a fascist. As I'm learning, it was one of Charlie's favorite phrases. https://t.co/IESP2yZlcC — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 19, 2025

Because he was willing to listen to other people, accept their premise even when he disagreed, but still continue to chat in good faith. Leftists find that impossible. They let the perfect become the enemy of good enough.

I remember this episode and it was a good one. How real gentlemen should talk about topics they have different views on. Great job Bill and rest in peace Charlie you will be missed. https://t.co/RztfR452dW — Activblur (@Activblur) September 19, 2025

America lost a national treasure.

Never even been in the same building, and I think I’ll be reeling from this loss for some time. Rest easy brother. https://t.co/38xFy2APXD — bobby lucci (@luch3316) September 18, 2025

To me, it was the opposite. I usually respected everybody until I talked to them. Or used to be that way. Now I expect to find monsters, even if it's just for pure ignorance. https://t.co/QBJARoqesr — Juanjo K (@BermudezJuanjo) September 18, 2025

Very few people are capable of rational discussions.

a good reason to always be sober is you will find yourself on the completely retarded side of a conversation like this https://t.co/fjg3rn4Ir6 — Coal Inspector (@coalinspector) September 18, 2025

Bill is a bit lit.

And they have said exactly those lies about him but if you watch his debates, and listen to him in context, it’s all false. https://t.co/aARjY4a2xn — Under the Sky (@UndertheSkyBlog) September 18, 2025

Every time some 'supposedly' heinous quote from Kirk starts circulating, eventually the full context emerges and it becomes clear he was making a truly rational point. They can only defame him by misquoting him. They may be using his 'exact' words, but they aren't repeating the conversation with proper context or the spirit in which it was intended.

I like both these people. It’s awful that one of them is dead, basically because not enough people take Maher’s position: he doesn’t believe anyone.



People believe lies. https://t.co/OlxZO4LQT8 — Commonsense Dog (@dbeeswax) September 18, 2025

This is a great exchange with Bill and Charlie.. countless examples of people of opposing views getting to know Charlie and realizing he was a great guy and that maybe the extreme spin applied on him by the media was wrong. https://t.co/dS9EEAQl8z — Marty Bryce 🐧 (@MartyBryc) September 18, 2025

Advertisement

Maybe do more than watch 10 second Cherry picked videos about a person and do your own critical thinking and judgement. The outpouring of love and support about CK should be a clue https://t.co/TPb2F3yeEl — Nicki from Illinois (@Scorpio111275) September 18, 2025

In a perfect world, the public would have realized this before Charlie lost his life.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.