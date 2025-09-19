Speculation Swirls: AOC Eyes 2028 White House Run While Relationship Status Remains a Mystery

Earlier today, AOC took to the floor of the House and totally demeaned Charlie Kirk. It was ugly, vile and beneath the dignity of what should be an office that holds itself to some decorum. Apparently, many believe this is her gearing up for a Presidential run.

Of course she is. Why wouldn't she? I know many conservatives are convinced she'd be easy to beat, but that's wishful thinking, IMO. pic.twitter.com/Fzy88zTvnJ — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) September 19, 2025

Perhaps that is why she is speaking to an anger within the Left. She wants to inspire those that loathe the Right to rise up in some quasi-revolution she apparently imagines will carry her to the White House.

The minute she broke out I said this is where she was headed. She turned 35 last October; now she can go. She has a huge “fan base”. That’s the #1 thing she needs. https://t.co/raNOWD6ckH — JB (@btcbourne) September 19, 2025

Unfortunately, even people who aren't smart can vote and they can vote in large numbers.

I most certainly do not underestimate her. She has a pretty good shot in 2028. It's a grave mistake to underestimate people just because you loathe them or their beliefs/policies. Dems did this with Trump & the GOP is gonna do it with AOC. https://t.co/qprkVR9JMT — Cameron Poetzscher (@cpoetzscher) September 19, 2025

The Right should not underestimate her and we should be spending our time spreading her latest crazy rant far and wide. Most people find it distasteful and classless. Let them see what AOC is really all about. There is nothing uniting or inspiring about her. Her whole message is 'us vs. them' and the politics of resentment.

She would be very easy to beat nationally. She’s got a long list of quotes you could run nonstop that will kill her chances in the Midwest swing states https://t.co/oreWfUfhAy — patorioto (@patorioto) September 19, 2025

The Right should start that now.

She'd lose a near 50 State wipe out lol



Her brand of progressivism is not even popular anymore in the Bay Area.



Kamala was like -10 in CA from Biden, AOC would be -20 from that I assure you.



If Ds want to lose everything run her lol https://t.co/8VYpqEjW0f — KM (@TheKNANC) September 19, 2025

Hopefully, that is true, but the Right may be overestimating how upset the Left really is with their own policies.

She is underestimated. Just bc she gets so much wrong doesn’t mean a lot of people won’t find her style and pitch appealing. https://t.co/RxrpmboYkw — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) September 19, 2025

She absolutely will be a contender in the Dem primary. — Conn Carroll (@conncarroll) September 19, 2025

Honestly, the Left doesn't have much more to offer.

I’ve been saying this since she started eating popcorn on TT. She is the Swiftie, girl boss, Kardashians, OG Sex in the City demo. They will be a lock. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) September 19, 2025

And she knows how to organize. I don't know if she and hubby can put together a national organization, but they'll have plenty of *cough*Soros*cough* help. — Area Man (@lheal) September 19, 2025

She does know how to organize, but she can't figure out if she has a spouse or a partner. Sometimes she has a husband, sometimes a partner and sometimes just a boyfriend. She'll need to figure out her relationship status before the election. It's so weird how she and Ilhan Omar have such a hard time with that.

