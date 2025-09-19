Speculation Swirls: AOC Eyes 2028 White House Run While Relationship Status Remains a Mystery

Merch Ado About Nothing: Swalwell and Dems Don Black T-Shirts and Caps in...
justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 PM on September 19, 2025
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Earlier today, AOC took to the floor of the House and totally demeaned Charlie Kirk. It was ugly, vile and beneath the dignity of what should be an office that holds itself to some decorum. Apparently, many believe this is her gearing up for a Presidential run. 

Perhaps that is why she is speaking to an anger within the Left. She wants to inspire those that loathe the Right to rise up in some quasi-revolution she apparently imagines will carry her to the White House. 

Unfortunately, even people who aren't smart can vote and they can vote in large numbers. 

The Right should not underestimate her and we should be spending our time spreading her latest crazy rant far and wide. Most people find it distasteful and classless. Let them see what AOC is really all about. There is nothing uniting or inspiring about her. Her whole message is 'us vs. them' and the politics of resentment. 

Scott Jennings SCHOOLS Abby Phillip and Other Clueless Dems on How the Television Broadcasting Biz Works
Warren Squire
The Right should start that now.

Hopefully, that is true, but the Right may be overestimating how upset the Left really is with their own policies. 

Honestly, the Left doesn't have much more to offer. 

She does know how to organize, but she can't figure out if she has a spouse or a partner. Sometimes she has a husband, sometimes a partner and sometimes just a boyfriend. She'll need to figure out her relationship status before the election. It's so weird how she and Ilhan Omar have such a hard time with that.

