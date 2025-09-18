Harry Sisson’s Free Speech Fiasco: X Torches His Kimmel-Centric Crybaby Rant
Jeffrey Toobin's Twisted Tales: Spinning Lies to Shield Jimmy Kimmel's Cancellation

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on September 18, 2025
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

Oh, Jeffrey, calm down. First of all, the reason wasn't manufactured. Kimmel lied and it's there for all it see. Even if the broadcaster did manufacture an excuse, maybe it's because Jimmy's ratings are stinking up the place. 

What Leftists are saying is a huge part of the problem. 

Oof! When it comes back to bite you in the booty.

He should have never been allowed back on air. 

Honestly, don't get near him. 

Well, that's part is true. 

Actually, all of America felt sick over that. 

Since when did Disney listen to MAGA voters anyway? 

It is what it is. Oh, well. Life goes on.

