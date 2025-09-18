Jeffrey Toobin's Twisted Tales: Spinning Lies to Shield Jimmy Kimmel's Cancellation

Oh, Jeffrey, calm down. First of all, the reason wasn't manufactured. Kimmel lied and it's there for all it see. Even if the broadcaster did manufacture an excuse, maybe it's because Jimmy's ratings are stinking up the place.

Jeffrey Toobin has his hands in his pants on CNN right now over Kimmel being cancelled:



"They manufactured a reason to get Jimmy Kimmel out of something that is hardly a dramatic departure from what a lot of people are saying." pic.twitter.com/ecDGtfquoV — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 18, 2025

His ratings sucked. Inevitable — Jim Wilson (@JimJwbubba) September 18, 2025

"Hardly a departure from what people are saying"... yes, we know. That's the problem. — NEON GONE 🔺 (🐻 🔫 🐂) (@neonxgone) September 18, 2025

What Leftists are saying is a huge part of the problem.

@JeffreyToobin do you not have the Internet? They didn't manufacture anything. He opened his mouth and got his @ss canned. Period. As your bestie @ilhan said... pic.twitter.com/vdBq9e4pKJ — Jason Sesler (@jmsesler) September 18, 2025

Oof! When it comes back to bite you in the booty.

Incredible that CNN thought having this man on to talk about Kimmel was a good idea — Kate Austin (@KateAus1976) September 18, 2025

It's also telling that "a lot of people are saying" the same thing, regurgitating left wing talking points about the assassin. Toobin should never have been allowed back on the air after his tug. — Lakota Patriot (@n8ivpatriot) September 18, 2025

He should have never been allowed back on air.

Never shake hands with Toobin. — CD74 (@ComputerDad74) September 18, 2025

Honestly, don't get near him.

Won't someone please think about the filthy rich late night talk show hosts? — Marc Cocteaustan (@Igor_Cocteau) September 18, 2025

So he admits that a lot of people are outright lying about conseratives and should be fired? I agree! — Great Lion (@greatlion76) September 18, 2025

Well, that's part is true.

"I feel sick, they sidelined me for paddling my penguin on a Zoom call!" https://t.co/JwjHNfmVpw — Milo™ (@chasbottom) September 18, 2025

Actually, all of America felt sick over that.

MAGA did not do this. MAGA never watches Kimmel. Kimmel’s audience called up the TV franchises and complained about what he said. Non-MAGA viewers complained. The franchisees shut the program off. And Disney finishes the job. https://t.co/AcYhNP6D3i — just_my_take (@GustinoJ) September 18, 2025

Since when did Disney listen to MAGA voters anyway?

@JeffreyToobin could you be any more delusional? The American people do not want this trash on our televisions. He can go talk to himself somewhere. Nobody cares about individuals who do nothing but lie and spew hate. It’s gross. You guys need to really get it together. https://t.co/iomadXCqP7 — Tiffanylove (@oliviathegrey) September 18, 2025

That's a funny way of saying, "Yes, lots of people are brazenly lying." https://t.co/CRRwKuaLR5 — How To Ruin the World (@howtoruinaworld) September 18, 2025

It is what it is. Oh, well. Life goes on.