Harry Sisson’s Free Speech Fiasco: X Torches His Kimmel-Centric Crybaby Rant

Oh, don't be so dramatic, Harry. You silly goose!

We are witnessing the most brazen attack on free speech in modern American history. Elon, Trump, and MAGA said they were free speech warriors. It’s the exact opposite. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 17, 2025

Advertisement

oh actually I think the assassination of Charlie Kirk as he exercised his right to free speech was worse tbh https://t.co/hhDKiWuryH — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) September 18, 2025

Yes, that was infinitely worse.

Leftists are posting sh*t like this just one week after Charlie Kirk was K*LLED for his free speech.



Libs are more upset about Jimmy F’ing Kimmel than political assass*nation.



They will never learn. We are not the same. https://t.co/Tso5trodo5 — Common Sense Todd (@CommonSenseTodd) September 18, 2025

I swear, he gets burnt more and more every time he posts. https://t.co/q0Yde0pxlG — Garrett VanZee (@GVanZee) September 18, 2025

He's never been a smart person.

Oh you poor little grifter. The most brazen attack on free speech was Charlie being murdered for his opinions. Kimmel still breathes. Maybe one day the oxygen will make it to his brain. https://t.co/zPDpTuC1oY — Don’t shoot me bro (@ATFshootsDogs) September 18, 2025

Not only is Harry dumb, he is also very disrespectful.

This is how 1st amendment works for private sector (at-will employment): You have a limited 1st amendment protection. If you went on social media and posted something that does not represent your employer's values, the employer now has 1st amendment right to kick you out. https://t.co/xIITuYJ4c0 — Lana Borzova (@asklanafirst) September 18, 2025

Harry needs these things spelled out for him. Maybe get some crayons and draw him some pictures.

You created this world.



You must live in it.



You cannot celebrate death without suffering the consequences of the very weapon you used https://t.co/binrL8NPD5 — MonoMakimaMonitoring (@NagashReturns) September 18, 2025

They don't like the rules they wrote. Oh, well.

Free speech isn’t free of consequences. Say whatever you want you are free to do so. With that, some free speech has repercussions. Are you willing to pay those to enact that freedom? https://t.co/lOZxTOBfko — Miles Fomby (@iMLSi) September 18, 2025

The Left seems to not like the consequences one little bit.

These idiots realize the entire country saw Charlie Kirk assassinated a week ago for speaking, right?



And since modern American history didn't start when Harry was born, there's a whole lot more that happened that was far worse than a sh@tty comedian getting suspended. https://t.co/HygKkOlG5u — Whatever (@MIFrenchieMom) September 18, 2025

In the whole scheme of things. Kimmel losing his show should be the least of America's worries.

Advertisement

You hate the constitution.

You hate free speech.

You hate America. https://t.co/t9xrWfUYOh — Carl Sama (@ShvartzCarl) September 18, 2025

They fired him… he can still speak his opinion… just not on a national tv channel https://t.co/YCmlZlxaAN — Megan Miller (@yarnell_m) September 18, 2025

He can go on TikTok or Instagram and make videos all day long about how mad he is. He should do that. Harry can too. Maybe Harry and Jimmy can even make some little dance videos together about what a big ol meanie Trump is.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.