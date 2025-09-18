Roseanne Would Like a Word With the Jimmy Kimmel Crybabies
Report: Disney's ABC Pulling Jimmy Kimmel Indefinitely After Charlie Kirk Rant

Harry Sisson’s Free Speech Fiasco: X Torches His Kimmel-Centric Crybaby Rant

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on September 18, 2025
Twitter

Oh, don't be so dramatic, Harry. You silly goose!

Yes, that was infinitely worse.

He's never been a smart person. 

Not only is Harry dumb, he is also very disrespectful. 

Harry needs these things spelled out for him. Maybe get some crayons and draw him some pictures. 

They don't like the rules they wrote. Oh, well. 

The Left seems to not like the consequences one little bit. 

In the whole scheme of things. Kimmel losing his show should be the least of America's worries. 

He can go on TikTok or Instagram and make videos all day long about how mad he is. He should do that. Harry can too. Maybe Harry and Jimmy can even make some little dance videos together about what a big ol meanie Trump is. 

