Melania Trump’s UK Triumph: Stunning Style Steals the Spotlight in Dark Times

Bari Weiss Warns GOP: FCC Censorship Gambit Will Backfire—But Democrats Already Play Dirty

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 PM on September 18, 2025
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

Bari Weiss has a warning for the GOP. If they try to use the FCC to punish broadcasters who lie or spread untruths, the Democrats will do the same thing when they are in charge. The one problem with that is the Democrats already use the Corporate Media to advance their agenda. Even if Republicans didn't take advantage of being in charge now, the Democrats will do it again when they are in charge anyway. Democrats always use their power. 

The host appears to have been so isolated in his Bluesky bubble that he actually believed that Tyler Robinson was a man of the right when all the evidence suggests just the opposite. If ABC on its own had fired the host for clueless material, that would have been entirely within their rights.

But that is not what happened. Instead, Federal Communications Commission chairman Brendan Carr went on Benny Johnson’s YouTube show and offered Disney-owned ABC a choice. “We can do this the easy way or the hard way,” said the country’s top regulator of broadcast television. “These companies can find ways to change conduct and take action, frankly, on Kimmel, or there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”

This is what’s known as jawboning—when state actors use threats to inappropriately compel private action. That’s an awfully nice broadcasting license you have there, Bob Iger. Shame if anything happens to it because of your Jimmy Kimmel problem.

They sure did and were gleeful about it. 

That's a possibility. 

Bingo! They're just mad Republicans have stopped playing nice.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

