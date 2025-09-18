Bari Weiss Warns GOP: FCC Censorship Gambit Will Backfire—But Democrats Already Play Dirty

Bari Weiss has a warning for the GOP. If they try to use the FCC to punish broadcasters who lie or spread untruths, the Democrats will do the same thing when they are in charge. The one problem with that is the Democrats already use the Corporate Media to advance their agenda. Even if Republicans didn't take advantage of being in charge now, the Democrats will do it again when they are in charge anyway. Democrats always use their power.

For those on the right who might like what they’re seeing from this FCC: Remember that Democrats will wield this power again.https://t.co/UlByYGp6al — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) September 18, 2025

The host appears to have been so isolated in his Bluesky bubble that he actually believed that Tyler Robinson was a man of the right when all the evidence suggests just the opposite. If ABC on its own had fired the host for clueless material, that would have been entirely within their rights. But that is not what happened. Instead, Federal Communications Commission chairman Brendan Carr went on Benny Johnson’s YouTube show and offered Disney-owned ABC a choice. “We can do this the easy way or the hard way,” said the country’s top regulator of broadcast television. “These companies can find ways to change conduct and take action, frankly, on Kimmel, or there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.” This is what’s known as jawboning—when state actors use threats to inappropriately compel private action. That’s an awfully nice broadcasting license you have there, Bob Iger. Shame if anything happens to it because of your Jimmy Kimmel problem.

They banned the President of the United States from social media. Did you forget that part? https://t.co/pJG3rBk3Ln — Just Loki (@LokiJulianus) September 18, 2025

They sure did and were gleeful about it.

The FCC is supposed to be driven by the public interest, no? Isn't firing someone who spreads lies in the public interest?



And shouldn't a democrat fire a republican who spreads lies on the public airwaves? https://t.co/xtBSTcO9wA — Paula Clark (@iwanttheproof) September 18, 2025

Imagine living in a world where the right cannot win, because if we do, the left, who has won for the last 50 years, might win.



Maybe, just maybe, it’s because Bari Weiss isn’t actually a conservative.



She’s just not as progressive as the far left. https://t.co/z0Amjt3go7 — Luke Macias (@lukemaciastx) September 18, 2025

That's a possibility.

Bari, they’ve already shown that they will do anything, up to & including killing us. And they have no hesitation.



At this point, the gloves must come off. The only way to stop them is to crush them, so long and so strongly, that they never, ever try their awful crap again. https://t.co/O9gCNVyg4a — 🇺🇸BoomerPatriot🇺🇸 (Generation Jones) (@PatriotBumer) September 18, 2025

They already have done this since the late 60s. The lack of a combat oriented personality on the Right has led to the total degradation of our cultural, educational, & civic institutions. That is no longer the case. The Right is simply pushing back to correct a culture in crisis. https://t.co/JDghuL3NfK — J.D. Haltigan, PhD 🏒👨‍💻 (@JDHaltigan) September 18, 2025

Problem is they have been wilding this and other powers for years and they will keep wilding it going forward. The change now is Republicans are starting to be willing too. Future will not be great this way, but not wilding it will not stop Democrats. https://t.co/9jl7ubb6RG — Abel Guzmán Sánchez (@abel_aguzmans) September 18, 2025

Bingo! They're just mad Republicans have stopped playing nice.

