Sec. Rubio's Steely Spine: No Mercy for Visa-Holding Assassination Fanboys

Well, that's great news to start the day!

America will not host foreigners who celebrate the death of our fellow citizens.



Visa revocations are under way. If you are here on a visa and cheering on the public assassination of a political figure, prepare to be deported. You are not welcome in this country. pic.twitter.com/dQys2OAeK7 — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) September 16, 2025

RUBIO: "Visa revocations are under way. If you are here on a visa and cheering on the public assassination of a political figure, prepare to be deported." https://t.co/oUjPkCnAtl — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) September 16, 2025

Secretary Rubio is actually the GOAT.

Honestly people, this is 1) common sense, 2) basic decency, and 3) not a big ask. All they have to do is not rejoice in murder. At least not publicly. Don’t film yourself dancing with glee when an innocent man is assassinated, basically.



If they can’t handle that, they really… https://t.co/r8YoJuT1Ho — Tara Lynn Thompson (@TaraLynnSays) September 16, 2025

Why would anyone think they can go into a foreign country where they are a guest and rejoice over the murder of a citizen of that country? That's outrageous behavior and they should expect to be deported.

I just reported a girl I went to college with who is here on a green card for posting terrorism apologist garbage on social media. I look forward to her deportation. https://t.co/ndA1yEF6MH — Jason ⁜ (@JCeifler) September 16, 2025

Good! If those people hate America that much, they should not be in this country. There is no way to tell what other havoc they could cause to American citizens. It's not worth the risk.

Do it, Marco. You’re only hurting the US economy, which is already in serious trouble. And you know what that does to Trump’s approval ratings. So go on, do it. Help wreck the economy, Rubio, because I am literally laughing at you clowns sabotaging your own policies. https://t.co/7Opmu2HDnP pic.twitter.com/BUvFmCfMjt — Jack’s House 🇺🇦Radio Free NAFO (@FluteMagician) September 16, 2025

Americans don't want the tourists who approve of publicly executing a husband and father in public to visit this country. They can stay far away. That is for the best.

Deported on what legal basis?? This stuff is becoming increasingly insane https://t.co/hgUHnjyeNw — Camden Hutchison (@CamdenHutchison) September 16, 2025

There are guidelines people here on green cards must abide by whether apologists like it or not.

I support this decision. Being present in the USA should come with some responsibility, accountability, and affection. https://t.co/P3vMgXmf9Z — Steven Thomas (@cliffsdad) September 16, 2025

Of course, @SecRubio is on spot.



But why is it even necessary to say this?



Does anyone believe Mexico, Singapore, South Africa, China, India or UAE, to name only a few random examples, would not deport a foreigner who glorifies the assassination of a national politician? https://t.co/uavKfOx5kx — Hon. Philippe A. May 梅正熙 Филипп А. Маи (@phmay_sg) September 16, 2025

They would deport in a heartbeat, as should America.

America ("we the people") are very lucky to have you. Thank you for your service. https://t.co/cdW7UG0j0Z — Kayo (@karl33151) September 16, 2025

America is very lucky to have a man who knows the danger of Communism watching over our country.

