Sec. Rubio's Steely Spine: No Mercy for Visa-Holding Assassination Fanboys

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on September 16, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Well, that's great news to start the day!

Secretary Rubio is actually the GOAT.

Why would anyone think they can go into a foreign country where they are a guest and rejoice over the murder of a citizen of that country? That's outrageous behavior and they should expect to be deported. 

Good! If those people hate America that much, they should not be in this country. There is no way to tell what other havoc they could cause to American citizens. It's not worth the risk. 

Americans don't want the tourists who approve of publicly executing a husband and father in public to visit this country. They can stay far away. That is for the best. 

There are guidelines people here on green cards must abide by whether apologists like it or not. 

They would deport in a heartbeat, as should America. 

America is very lucky to have a man who knows the danger of Communism watching over our country.

