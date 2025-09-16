Bluesky's Meltdown: Kirk’s Killer’s ‘Love’ Texts Spark Liberal Lunacy and Conspiracy Craziness

With the revelation of the texts between Charlie Kirk's killer and his heshetheyhim partner, 'Bluesky' (the app where liberals fled to dodge defending their beliefs) isn't taking it well.

What IS the mood on Bluesky? Does anyone know? https://t.co/yutDBLTdTq — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) September 16, 2025

Jarvis is doing a public service.

First off, we have the person who thinks the police faked the messages. Apparently, the 'faked' messages were very moving because ABC's Matt Gutman fell in love with them.

too many ssri's for a mood per-se — Andrew (@android_stern) September 16, 2025

They have gone so far over the edge that Will Stancil is trying to implement a giant timeout to get them to think about what they’ve done. 😂https://t.co/U8oryrzRlW — Rebecca Tucker (@RebeccaTucker85) September 16, 2025

When Will Stancil is the voice of reason, you know it's bad.

Gooning to AI Shakesqueer. pic.twitter.com/bls65PW69U — Free Wheeler (@atriskute) September 16, 2025

Last I heard the shooter was a right wing furry loving gay romantic who hated Charlie Kirk for not being conservative enough and it was the Jews. Or maybe that was Candace Owens, I don't remember. — Great Lion (@greatlion76) September 16, 2025

Don't give them any ideas.

Oh, let's take a quick look... pic.twitter.com/w6ccd3czOp — Faithful Science Guy (@FaithfulSciGuy) September 16, 2025

Same as it ever is pic.twitter.com/OitNoF3Uhv — ᑭᕼIᒪOᗪEᑎᗪᖇOᑎ🏴ᵀʰᵉɧąƖƖųƈıŋơɠɛŋıƈ 𝘏𝘢𝘮𝘚𝘵𝘢𝘳🍖🌟 (@HamstersBTrippn) September 16, 2025

Seems about right.

Wajahat can REALLY let his freak flag fly over there.

They’re on the “Israel did it” stage now. — Evan Sipplen (@EvanSipplen) September 16, 2025

Of course they are. Anything to detract from who actually committed the murder.

Mood on Bluesky: It’s a good day to celebrate murdering. pic.twitter.com/fPlW2h4UiX — Uri Blago🇮🇱 (@UriBlago_v2) September 16, 2025

About the same as usual. pic.twitter.com/LwWth3XKAi — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) September 16, 2025

Conspiratorial desperation — Russ Cote (@RussCote) September 16, 2025

So, the usual.

Uhh there’s definitely a dialogue happening. — R4GN4R (@R4GN4R__) September 16, 2025

They should be dialoguing with a therapist.

I’m not dipping a toe into that cesspool — DeepWithARifle (@DeepWithARifle) September 16, 2025

That's the best way to avoid a communicable disease.

will stancil is crashing out again but this time its reasonable (?!)



reactions by bsky repliers are mixed



many saying "welp," others saying "i refuse to believe anything from the administration," others settling on "lying is good actually" https://t.co/5fI018SVwV pic.twitter.com/JxovUnKNo6 — eigenrobot (@eigenrobot) September 16, 2025

this is crazy



like this dude is self-aware enough to realize that engaging in blatant deception is spiritually and psychologically unhealthy, but still seems to support doing it? pic.twitter.com/Peg4yJ1lVC — 🥃Whiskey Politik🗽 (@WhiskeyPolitik) September 16, 2025

General fits of anxiety followed by bouts of malaise from Taking SSRI's and mixing it withe weed & alcohol. — Broken Wrd (@BrokenWrd) September 16, 2025

Might be time for a grippy sock vacation for most of them.

