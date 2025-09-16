Bluesky's Meltdown: Kirk’s Killer’s ‘Love’ Texts Spark Liberal Lunacy and Conspiracy Craziness

With the revelation of the texts between Charlie Kirk's killer and his heshetheyhim partner, 'Bluesky' (the app where liberals fled to dodge defending their beliefs) isn't taking it well.
What IS the mood on Bluesky? Does anyone know? https://t.co/yutDBLTdTq— Jarvis (@jarvis_best) September 16, 2025
Jarvis is doing a public service.
September 16, 2025
First off, we have the person who thinks the police faked the messages. Apparently, the 'faked' messages were very moving because ABC's Matt Gutman fell in love with them.
September 16, 2025
September 16, 2025
too many ssri's for a mood per-se— Andrew (@android_stern) September 16, 2025
They have gone so far over the edge that Will Stancil is trying to implement a giant timeout to get them to think about what they’ve done. 😂https://t.co/U8oryrzRlW— Rebecca Tucker (@RebeccaTucker85) September 16, 2025
When Will Stancil is the voice of reason, you know it's bad.
Gooning to AI Shakesqueer. pic.twitter.com/bls65PW69U— Free Wheeler (@atriskute) September 16, 2025
Last I heard the shooter was a right wing furry loving gay romantic who hated Charlie Kirk for not being conservative enough and it was the Jews. Or maybe that was Candace Owens, I don't remember.— Great Lion (@greatlion76) September 16, 2025
Recommended
Don't give them any ideas.
Oh, let's take a quick look... pic.twitter.com/w6ccd3czOp— Faithful Science Guy (@FaithfulSciGuy) September 16, 2025
Same as it ever is pic.twitter.com/OitNoF3Uhv— ᑭᕼIᒪOᗪEᑎᗪᖇOᑎ🏴ᵀʰᵉɧąƖƖųƈıŋơɠɛŋıƈ 𝘏𝘢𝘮𝘚𝘵𝘢𝘳🍖🌟 (@HamstersBTrippn) September 16, 2025
Seems about right.
September 16, 2025
Wajahat can REALLY let his freak flag fly over there.
They’re on the “Israel did it” stage now.— Evan Sipplen (@EvanSipplen) September 16, 2025
Of course they are. Anything to detract from who actually committed the murder.
Mood on Bluesky: It’s a good day to celebrate murdering. pic.twitter.com/fPlW2h4UiX— Uri Blago🇮🇱 (@UriBlago_v2) September 16, 2025
https://t.co/Pbporh9AhL https://t.co/iZwQf9e4QP— Gill Bates (@Superniceguy0) September 16, 2025
About the same as usual. pic.twitter.com/LwWth3XKAi— Savannah (@BasedSavannah) September 16, 2025
Conspiratorial desperation— Russ Cote (@RussCote) September 16, 2025
So, the usual.
Uhh there’s definitely a dialogue happening.— R4GN4R (@R4GN4R__) September 16, 2025
They should be dialoguing with a therapist.
I’m not dipping a toe into that cesspool— DeepWithARifle (@DeepWithARifle) September 16, 2025
That's the best way to avoid a communicable disease.
will stancil is crashing out again but this time its reasonable (?!)— eigenrobot (@eigenrobot) September 16, 2025
reactions by bsky repliers are mixed
many saying "welp," others saying "i refuse to believe anything from the administration," others settling on "lying is good actually" https://t.co/5fI018SVwV pic.twitter.com/JxovUnKNo6
this is crazy— 🥃Whiskey Politik🗽 (@WhiskeyPolitik) September 16, 2025
like this dude is self-aware enough to realize that engaging in blatant deception is spiritually and psychologically unhealthy, but still seems to support doing it? pic.twitter.com/Peg4yJ1lVC
General fits of anxiety followed by bouts of malaise from Taking SSRI's and mixing it withe weed & alcohol.— Broken Wrd (@BrokenWrd) September 16, 2025
Might be time for a grippy sock vacation for most of them.
