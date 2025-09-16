Bluesky's Meltdown: Kirk’s Killer’s ‘Love’ Texts Spark Liberal Lunacy and Conspiracy Craziness

Hochul’s Socialist Lovefest Flops: Mamdani Ditches Her Like Yesterday’s News
justmindy | 8:40 PM on September 16, 2025
Townhall Media

With the revelation of the texts between Charlie Kirk's killer and his heshetheyhim partner, 'Bluesky' (the app where liberals fled to dodge defending their beliefs) isn't taking it well. 

Jarvis is doing a public service.

First off, we have the person who thinks the police faked the messages. Apparently, the 'faked' messages were very moving because ABC's Matt Gutman fell in love with them. 

When Will Stancil is the voice of reason, you know it's bad.

Don't give them any ideas.

Seems about right.

Wajahat can REALLY let his freak flag fly over there. 

Of course they are. Anything to detract from who actually committed the murder. 

So, the usual. 

They should be dialoguing with a therapist. 

That's the best way to avoid a communicable disease. 

Might be time for a grippy sock vacation for most of them.

