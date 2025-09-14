Jodi Picoult Ditches Novel-Writing for TikTok Tantrums, Slanders Charlie Kirk, and Tanks Her Own Fanbase

Jodi Picoult is a best selling author of fiction. Apparently, she has decided to take her penchant for fiction and spread lies on Tik Tok about Charlie Kirk.
Author Jodi Picoult has a MELTDOWN over people calling out leftists who are celebrating m*rder.— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 14, 2025
Says Charlie “made a living out of preaching hate” and suggests Republicans can’t really mourn Charlie because we support deporting foreign t*rrorists.
Totally unhinged pic.twitter.com/tpbEmMfDZk
Jodi should stick to writing terrible books.
Jodi Picoult has some things to say to her conservative leaning readers. So glad I've never purchased one of her books. https://t.co/hqBSUCNAVj— Hey Y'all (@LadyTexicann) September 15, 2025
No more Picoult books for me. https://t.co/kBDKG7ukP6— @Geni_HF (@369_Lilyq) September 15, 2025
Jodi Picoult is a celebrated author on ABC, CNN, MSNBC, etc.— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 14, 2025
Do they condone this vile, unhinged celebration of a two young children losing their father? https://t.co/cKxSz6AkBS
Clearly, she has made plenty of money now and doesn't need the purchases of her conservative audience. Good to know.
Charlie Kirk fans buy books too Jodi Picoult. https://t.co/bIH42OTFO0— ElizaLynnJohn (@elizalynnjohn) September 15, 2025
Not her books any longer.
Time to purge your bookshelves folks https://t.co/wBtj5p8AuV— Mame's Legacy (@MamesLegacy) September 14, 2025
I’ve always hated her books…now I really do. What a horrifyingly ugly human…inside and out. https://t.co/s2JBNYgMDU— BeachBae (@VaCaNCusa) September 14, 2025
She really should put some paint on the old barn before making a video. She has a face for staying silent and putting out books without her mug on the cover.
Why do all libs look the same? https://t.co/i6M862NeCq— JT in CO (@jacktroutman) September 14, 2025
It's all the hate in their black souls.
I know my wife's been a fan of her past works. You'd think that someone who puts exhaustive research into her novels would be able to look for more than 5 seconds and realize that the things she's screaming about are utterly incorrect.— Andrew McCue ⚔️✝️ (@2McCue4u) September 14, 2025
But no--hate supercedes reason.
Tragic. https://t.co/rdxdtt0DNO
She hasn't done a minute of research. She heard something that confirmed her political biases from some wack job and ran with it.
It is always projection with these people. https://t.co/6EaJA979Xo— Bio🐭Unit (@continu_um) September 15, 2025
Charlie had thousands and thousands of hours of recorded videos of him talking.— Terry Schilling 🇺🇸 (@Schilling1776) September 14, 2025
Why have we not seen a single video of him speaking this alleged bigotry?
Because it doesn’t exist. https://t.co/P9nVV7kD7P
Jodi should compile those videos and prove her point. Spoiler Alert: she won't because they don't exist.
Admittedly I’m at the tail end of Boomers, but help me to understand why (when you look like this) would you film yourself raging about something you obviously know nothing about?— Paul X (@Immysteryman2) September 14, 2025
Not a good look is the understatement of the century. https://t.co/6694Pzmv43
It's a great way to alienate half of your audience though. Congratulations, Jodi!
