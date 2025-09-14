Hypocrisy Alert: Senator Chris Murphy's Dark Warning Ignores the Assassination His Side He...
Jodi Picoult Ditches Novel-Writing for TikTok Tantrums, Slanders Charlie Kirk, and Tanks Her Own Fanbase

justmindy
justmindy | 8:15 PM on September 14, 2025
AngieArtist

Jodi Picoult is a best selling author of fiction. Apparently, she has decided to take her penchant for fiction and spread lies on Tik Tok about Charlie Kirk. 

Jodi should stick to writing terrible books.

Clearly, she has made plenty of money now and doesn't need the purchases of her conservative audience. Good to know. 

Not her books any longer. 

She really should put some paint on the old barn before making a video. She has a face for staying silent and putting out books without her mug on the cover.

It's all the hate in their black souls.

She hasn't done a minute of research. She heard something that confirmed her political biases from some wack job and ran with it.

Jodi should compile those videos and prove her point. Spoiler Alert: she won't because they don't exist. 

It's a great way to alienate half of your audience though. Congratulations, Jodi!

