Missouri Democrat’s Disgustingly Lewd Text to GOP Female Colleague: A Political Faceplant

Wow, he sounds like a real classy guy. The Democrats are really spiraling, as of late.
🚨 WOW: Missouri State Representative @JeremyDean4Mo (D) just sent this text message to Rep. Cecelie Williams (R) while in committee.— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 12, 2025
Classy.
H/t @AJSchwadron pic.twitter.com/cJLOrW8Dtn
@HawleyMO this guy in MO is a real piece of work.— Savannah (@BasedSavannah) September 12, 2025
This is what human filth looks like. @JeremyDean4Mo. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/vN7AZjyAUF
Classy. But at least it wasn't Minnesota this time.— Silence 🇺🇸 (@Fuzz2149) September 12, 2025
Yet.
Apparently, Minnesota isn't the only place where the Democrats have lost their minds.
Sexually inappropriate!! How disgusting is that state. File a complaint— Jane Doe 2019 (@2019Janedoe) September 12, 2025
Such a nasty message for a man to send a woman.
This is so unprofessional and disgusting. This is a form of— WVU FAN 💛💙, MAGA ❤️🇺🇸 (@correia_malea) September 12, 2025
sexual harassment and should result in severe professional and legal consequences. This is more proof how evil the dems are!!! God will prevail. 🙏🏻🇺🇸
The Democrats have really been unable to even act normally lately. It's odd.
God is shining his light. Don’t ignore it ! He knows their true hearts. He’s just finally letting us know as well.— TeRed813 (@TeRed813) September 12, 2025
Seems killing Charlie has emboldened some crazier folks. Consequences are coming to them.— PastrSB3+JC (@Pastrsb3Jc) September 12, 2025
They certainly are.
Look at his posts... Sick puppy pic.twitter.com/qAHQudSSvY— Boaty McBoatface (@srqstockpicker) September 12, 2025
Oh my! How do these people get elected?
Really bringing that political temperature down!— Vin Weasel (@Vin__Weasel) September 12, 2025
Democrats are a bunch of talk. They always say they want to bring the temperature down, but this is what they do behind the scenes.
So unprofessional it seems like harassment in the workplace.— Dawn (@DefenderDawn) September 12, 2025
Democrats have gone mad— J (@Jenniferisback) September 12, 2025
And they just keep proving how mentally unstable they are.— Missie🐝Me (@ItsMeMissie) September 12, 2025
Every day, it is a new instance of a Democrat losing their mind.
That’s pretty darn scummy and low class— Minnesota Greg (@MinnesotaGreg) September 12, 2025
@ScottPresler It looks like this guy from the show me state wants to see some things.— Vivacious (@VivaRepublica) September 12, 2025
He needs to keep that to himself! Please!
Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.
