Biden Camp Throws Epic Tantrum Over Kamala’s Tell-All: Ineptitude, Whining, and Backstabbing Galore

Welp, it appears the Biden folks aren't very happy about Kamala's new bombshell book. To be clear, Joe probably has no idea what is going on or what is being said or even what planet he is on. Jill and the rest her team are mad.

New: Bidenworld explodes at Harris over the book excerpt after years of simmering tensions.

"Vice President Harris was simply not good at the job," said one former Biden White House official. "She had basically zero substantive role in any of the administration's key work… — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) September 11, 2025

"I'm not sure the very robust defense of not having the courage to speak up in the moment about Biden running is quite as persuasive as she thinks it is. If this is her attempt at political absolution: Lots of luck in your senior year," said one former Biden aide. — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) September 11, 2025

The same aide argued: "On the border stuff in particular I'd also say, if she had spent a fraction of the time and energy doing the work that she did on complaining, about how she was perceived, she would have been perceived a whole lot better." — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) September 11, 2025

Basically, they are saying all she did was complain, did no work, and was incompetent. Sounds about right.

The anger at Harris is not universal among Biden aides. Some said they're glad she finally spoke out about how the Biden White House didn't always have her back.



"We all know that the Biden folks treated her and her team like sh*t. We never thought she would actually say… — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) September 11, 2025

Former chief of staff Ron Klain: “I thought she did a good job as VP and I feel badly that she found the experience negative.” — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) September 11, 2025

Klain is so full of it.

A former senior Biden WH official said Harris was right that Biden shouldn't have run, and that not enough aides appreciated Harris.



The official Added: "There were others on the Biden team, though, who really tried to help her thrive as VP. But she and her team did not seize… — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) September 11, 2025

Also, she needed help, but wouldn't accept it.

From an alum of the VP’s team—> https://t.co/q3bMhPBkbv — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) September 11, 2025

Sounds like excuses.

A former Harris aide—-> https://t.co/ogocQZWB4S — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) September 11, 2025

And they do.

So, he had dementia and she was incompetent. Sounds about right. — sebastian (@stoicsebastian) September 11, 2025

That explains quite a lot. The blind leading the blind.

This is simply an attempt to push her aside so she doesn't run again. They have a serious problem: she now has the name ID to win a primary, but will never win a general. — Nick R. Brown (@hownowbrowncow) September 11, 2025

They have many problems, but this is certainly one.

Children please. You all messed up. We don’t want to hear from either staff anymore. All these books have clearly shown complete and utter negligence. Setting our country back big time. But here they are. Making money off it! 📚 — Ethan (@EthanielFitz) September 11, 2025

It's always been about advancing their own egos.

Can we just get both sides to go away now? — Allstare Grunwald (@AllstareGrunwld) September 11, 2025

Yes, please.

