Biden Camp Throws Epic Tantrum Over Kamala’s Tell-All: Ineptitude, Whining, and Backstabbing Galore

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on September 11, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Welp, it appears the Biden folks aren't very happy about Kamala's new bombshell book. To be clear, Joe probably has no idea what is going on or what is being said or even what planet he is on. Jill and the rest her team are mad. 

Basically, they are saying all she did was complain, did no work, and was incompetent. Sounds about right.

Klain is so full of it.

Also, she needed help, but wouldn't accept it. 

Sounds like excuses.

And they do.

That explains quite a lot. The blind leading the blind.

They have many problems, but this is certainly one. 

It's always been about advancing their own egos. 

Yes, please.

DEMOCRAT PARTY JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS WHITE HOUSE

