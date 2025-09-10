Van Jones Weeps for a Violent Killer: Excusing Evil as a Woman Bleeds Out

Many Americans have now watched as a beautiful young woman bled to death on public transportation after being stabbed by a deranged killer. People's hearts are breaking as they realize a woman died alone, scared and with little assistance. Well, normal people, at least. Van Jones, on the other hand, is worried about the murderer. He believes he is 'hurting'.

Van Jones on the Charlotte train murderer: "This man was hurting" pic.twitter.com/xXJFnVd0IQ — captive dreamer (@avaricum777) September 10, 2025

Actually, Van, nobody really cares how he feels about right now.

Compassion is necessary. Toxic compassion is destroying the country. https://t.co/TQ1Qc0mtbs — TD (@tysondavis1) September 10, 2025

It's also allowing people who really need to locked up or in a mental health facility to wander around and get into really bad situations.

Can we get CNN off air permanently https://t.co/UdYcQjSufh — blonde little Phoenix (@NotABotBlonde) September 10, 2025

What a gift that would be.

I am very certain he was not hurting as much as the woman he STABBED TO DEATH. https://t.co/J0wFA2r42P — Ryan Schuiling (@RyanSchuiling) September 10, 2025

Yes, she is the actual victim here.

The sh@tlib’s capacity and eagerness to humanize society’s most wretched monsters and brutes is one of their most ghastly qualities.

“The man was hurting. He must’ve just had a terrible breakup and, sensitive young man that he is, he made a mistake. Could happen to anyone.” https://t.co/lvmJUeYQiq — Epimenides (@e_plutarchos) September 10, 2025

Most people go to a friend when they are hurting. Maybe they take a walk or hang out with their family. Perhaps they walk their dog or do Pilates. They don't go kill a woman on public transportation.

He seems to have mispronounced "hunting" https://t.co/YDU9W82WZw — J. Daniel Sawyer (@dsawyer) September 10, 2025

He will be soon hopefully https://t.co/uYLzi0VNNm — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) September 10, 2025

He's doing the meme pic.twitter.com/aChovvl2aQ — Deplorable Millenial (@Davincikang) September 10, 2025

Leftists always do.

They didn’t report the murder.

They rebranded it.



They didn’t defend the victim.

They psychoanalyzed the killer.



When a girl gets hunted on public transit

and your first instinct is to explain the attacker's trauma,

you are not offering empathy.

You are laundering evil.



“This… — Delete Your Handler (@thebeaconsignal) September 10, 2025

'They centered the pain over the victim's life' is exactly the mindset of a Leftist and it's so sick.

American is unanimously calling for @VanJones68 resignation. — Ryan (@ryanwebthree) September 10, 2025

Yes, please.

Yeah he was hurting.. In the same way a rabid animal hurts. And when we catch rabid animals we do the humane thing and euthanize them. Which is exactly what we should do here. — ☦️St. Micheal's Knight☦️ (@smeatknight) September 10, 2025

If I own CNN, he'd be out first thing tomorrow. This isn't journalism, this is something else. — Marco (@shotpianist) September 10, 2025

Note people who talk like this. They are evil. — K Green (@WaterHist) September 10, 2025

Unfettered evil.

