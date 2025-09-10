What Happened to Our Humanity? NC Train Passenger Uses His Phone to Film...
Jon Favreau Admits Democrats Need Change on Crime Policy, But Cuckoo Party's Too...
Trump Masterfully Trolls Protesters at Tuesday Dinner Outing, Turning Their Chants into a...
WATCH: CNN Panel is Appalled by the Suggestion the Subway Murderer Should Have...
Déjà Ewww: Dem Eric Swalwell Has Prescripted Lines to Go Along with His...
Businessman Offering Fifty $10,000 Grants for Artists to Paint Iryna Zarutska Murals in...
SICK: Tariq Nasheed Weighs In on the NC Subway Murder With Conspiratorial Nonsense
A Video Meme-Maker Has Declared the Phillies Ball-Snatcher ‘The Most Karen Woman in...
VIP
White People Value Pets Over Black People Because of 'Colonial Memory'
Canadian City Bans Security Cams That Can See Past Your Property
UK Home Secretary Says White Males Holding English Flag Are ‘Bad People’
VIP
Americans at the Breaking Point: Frustration and Fatigue in a Divided Nation
Former UN Stooge Posts Video of 'Drone Strike' on Thunberg's Ship, Says 'Draw...
Illegals Barricade Rooftop to Evade Border Patrol as Cronies Slash CBP Tires in...

Van Jones Weeps for a Violent Killer: Excusing Evil as a Woman Bleeds Out

justmindy
justmindy | 7:50 AM on September 10, 2025
AP Photo/Kathy Willens

Many Americans have now watched as a beautiful young woman bled to death on public transportation after being stabbed by a deranged killer. People's hearts are breaking as they realize a woman died alone, scared and with little assistance. Well, normal people, at least. Van Jones, on the other hand, is worried about the murderer. He believes he is 'hurting'. 

Advertisement

Actually, Van, nobody really cares how he feels about right now. 

It's also allowing people who really need to locked up or in a mental health facility to wander around and get into really bad situations. 

What a gift that would be. 

Yes, she is the actual victim here. 

Recommended

Trump Masterfully Trolls Protesters at Tuesday Dinner Outing, Turning Their Chants into a Laughing Matter
justmindy
Advertisement

Most people go to a friend when they are hurting. Maybe they take a walk or hang out with their family. Perhaps they walk their dog or do Pilates. They don't go kill a woman on public transportation. 

Leftists always do.

'They centered the pain over the victim's life' is exactly the mindset of a Leftist and it's so sick. 

Yes, please.

Advertisement

Unfettered evil.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN RIGHTS GUN VIOLENCE MENTAL HEALTH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Masterfully Trolls Protesters at Tuesday Dinner Outing, Turning Their Chants into a Laughing Matter
justmindy
What Happened to Our Humanity? NC Train Passenger Uses His Phone to Film Victim Dying Doesn't Call 911
Eric V.
WATCH: CNN Panel is Appalled by the Suggestion the Subway Murderer Should Have Been Locked Up
FuzzyChimp
Jon Favreau Admits Democrats Need Change on Crime Policy, But Cuckoo Party's Too Far Gone to Listen
justmindy
A Video Meme-Maker Has Declared the Phillies Ball-Snatcher ‘The Most Karen Woman in the World’ (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Déjà Ewww: Dem Eric Swalwell Has Prescripted Lines to Go Along with His Women's Prescription Eyewear
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump Masterfully Trolls Protesters at Tuesday Dinner Outing, Turning Their Chants into a Laughing Matter justmindy
Advertisement