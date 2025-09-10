What Happened to Our Humanity? NC Train Passenger Uses His Phone to Film...
White People Value Pets Over Black People Because of 'Colonial Memory'
Canadian City Bans Security Cams That Can See Past Your Property
UK Home Secretary Says White Males Holding English Flag Are ‘Bad People’
Americans at the Breaking Point: Frustration and Fatigue in a Divided Nation
Former UN Stooge Posts Video of 'Drone Strike' on Thunberg's Ship, Says 'Draw...
Illegals Barricade Rooftop to Evade Border Patrol as Cronies Slash CBP Tires in...

Trump Masterfully Trolls Protesters at Tuesday Dinner Outing, Turning Their Chants into a Laughing Matter

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on September 10, 2025
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Last night, President Trump went out to dinner. Awaiting him, were the shrieking harpies of the Democratic Party. They thought they were going to troll him, but in typical Trump fashion, he uno-reversed the evening and made them the mock-worthy material. 

Before they were escorted out, Trump went right in their faces and basically let them know he was not bothered. 

Honestly, Trump would say that out loud. 

And it's not good.

They are giving the rest of America something to laugh at. 

That's an excellent question.

Someone with bad intentions. 

True. They don't seem very afraid of the National Guard or the Secret Service. 

They are actual weirdos.

