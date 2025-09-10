Trump Masterfully Trolls Protesters at Tuesday Dinner Outing, Turning Their Chants into a Laughing Matter

Last night, President Trump went out to dinner. Awaiting him, were the shrieking harpies of the Democratic Party. They thought they were going to troll him, but in typical Trump fashion, he uno-reversed the evening and made them the mock-worthy material.

President Trump dines at @joesstonecrab in Washington, DC tonight pic.twitter.com/INzp6sePgT — Samantha Waldenberg (@Sam_Waldenberg) September 9, 2025

In a video obtained by CNN, you can see the president is approached by protestors chanting “Free DC” and “Free Palestine” as he makes his way to his table pic.twitter.com/593jx6qMc7 — Samantha Waldenberg (@Sam_Waldenberg) September 10, 2025

Protesters were subsequently escorted out of the restaurant pic.twitter.com/FeHQmsIDBU — Samantha Waldenberg (@Sam_Waldenberg) September 10, 2025

Before they were escorted out, Trump went right in their faces and basically let them know he was not bothered.

Those people have no idea of the troll they are in the middle of. No idea. https://t.co/H0llk4S10r — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) September 10, 2025

(I’m going to get in trouble for this one.)



Trump’s internal monologue:



“Not a 6 amongst the whole group of them!” https://t.co/cfwKQixihG — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) September 10, 2025

Honestly, Trump would say that out loud.

These women are what majoring in World Literature at Bryn Mawr with a dual minor in Gender Studies and Dance looks like. https://t.co/WkG1oopRgr — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) September 10, 2025

And it's not good.

Someone who works there tipped those a$$hats off that he'd be there. They were prepared with their sashes and flags. That person needs to be unemployed by now. https://t.co/lZEyaY0481 — radulover (@radulover) September 10, 2025

What do these idiot protesters think they are accomplishing? lol https://t.co/kvl9EGRAjs — Freedom Lover (@ClaudetteNorvi1) September 10, 2025

They are giving the rest of America something to laugh at.

I have a request for comment into the @SecretService on egregious display and how it got so close to Pres. Trump.



Will let you know the agency’s response or nonresponse. https://t.co/9Y5uwWjdrr — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) September 10, 2025

That's an excellent question.

Either these protestors have an uncanny knack for timing, or someone’s making sure they’re always in the right room at the right time. https://t.co/iBxSoxncel — Michael (@MichaelPHerald3) September 10, 2025

Someone with bad intentions.

Trump really just stared them down 👏🏻 https://t.co/d1fAyxBixX — Crazy Coyote (@MrCodeman93) September 10, 2025

Trump was asked if he’s visited a DC restaurant the other day, today he goes to one & was greeted by protestors. I thought people feared going to restaurants because of the presence of the national guard. https://t.co/FV49BiYxBn — Angelette (@Angelette) September 10, 2025

True. They don't seem very afraid of the National Guard or the Secret Service.

Why were these rabid terror simps allowed so close to the President???? https://t.co/EtMiAUOVZo — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) September 10, 2025

Always strange how childless liberals create these childish songs- an innate urge intended for one’s own children which they use to direct their deranged resentments against Trump. https://t.co/RAGl9qetSj — Sun Optimist (@CristusVictor) September 10, 2025

They are actual weirdos.

