Walz’s Union Lovefest Sends Minneapolis Star-Tribune Packing to Iowa, Costing Minnesota Jobs

If this isn't one of the best examples of why Unions don't work and are actually harmful to workers, an example doesn't exist.

The Minneapolis Star-Tribune, a newspaper in a high-tax, pro-union state, will now be printed in Iowa, a low-tax, right-to-work state.



You can't make this stuff up. https://t.co/ybKPjjBeBp — Stephen Moore (@StephenMoore) September 10, 2025

INBOX: @StarTribune is closing its printing plant. 125 jobs cut. Paper will now be printed in Iowa. pic.twitter.com/o7R20437Eg — Blois Olson (@bloisolson) September 8, 2025

Most print papers are facing tough times anyway. With Unions making demands impossible to meet and make a profit, papers have to make tough decisions.

Our newspaper of record, which stumps shamelessly for the Walz admin's policies, concedes that it's cheaper to do business in Iowa. https://t.co/tgdhibXYhR — Ann Bauer (@annbauerwriter) September 8, 2025

To be fair, stumping for Walz is also terrible for business.

Gov. Walz’s former Employment and Economic Development (DEED) commissioner, Steve Grove, is creating jobs in…Iowa?

What didn’t Grove like about the economic climate in Tim Walz’s Minnesota? https://t.co/TNxd2BO9Wh — Spencer Krier (@kriers) September 8, 2025

Probably had something to do with all the Leftist politics.

Even the @StarTribune knows Tim Walz’s policies are bad for business and is seeking out a better climate across the border in Iowa. https://t.co/pSYGjaLVK3 — Minnesota Senate Republicans (@mnsrc) September 8, 2025

Minnesota's big liberal paper is outsourcing production to Iowa. https://t.co/sZpL8D6VLu — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) September 8, 2025

Just point and laugh.

Another paper making its print edition irrelevant by needing early deadlines so the paper can be shipped from the hinterlands. Want to read about something that happened after 3 pm? Too bad. https://t.co/BMrubcXReq — Steve Gosset (@SteveGosset) September 9, 2025

Maybe, just maybe, the Union leaders should have thought of this and not made it almost impossible to do business in Minnesota.

MN not a good state to do business in. https://t.co/eEWruwg7r9 — TheFaceonMars (@FaceonMars3) September 8, 2025

@MN_Chamber has been warning of business moving out of MN for a while now. @StarTribune has been denying that. It is intresting they are now doing it also. The chamber is our connection to business leaders. It benefits all of us to listen. Workers are now out of a job. https://t.co/cUQvlrSj8j — Wayne Johnson (@WayneJohnson4MN) September 8, 2025

Occasionally, it would be helpful if the Democrats would shut their pie holes and listen to reality.

I thought MN had a great, supportive climate for businesses 🤔 — SomeGuy (@buginmyeye) September 8, 2025

Tim Walz and the Democrats are in charge. Enough said.

Cheaper to ship the paper from outside Minnesota than print in Minnesota. — Gary Doan (@GaryMichaelDoan) September 8, 2025

That's the bottom line.

Given their political bias I would think it would be printed in China. — Nick (@frykmannick) September 8, 2025

Touche!

So much for Minnesota strong, they are doing everything to kill capitalism and will have no way to pay off the debt's governor Walz created. Yet, they will be the first ones to say trickle-down economics doesn't work. That is true, when you have raised taxes, driven up healthcare… — K.A.M. (@Keith_mnarch) September 8, 2025

In typical Democratic fashion, they'll just blame Republicans for everything like they always do.

