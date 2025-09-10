Kamala Harris' Claim About 'Intractable' Border Problem Aged Horribly Before Her Book Was...
Walz’s Union Lovefest Sends Minneapolis Star-Tribune Packing to Iowa, Costing Minnesota Jobs

justmindy
justmindy | 11:40 AM on September 10, 2025
Grok AI

If this isn't one of the best examples of why Unions don't work and are actually harmful to workers, an example doesn't exist. 

Most print papers are facing tough times anyway. With Unions making demands impossible to meet and make a profit, papers have to make tough decisions. 

To be fair, stumping for Walz is also terrible for business. 

Probably had something to do with all the Leftist politics. 

Just point and laugh.

Maybe, just maybe, the Union leaders should have thought of this and not made it almost impossible to do business in Minnesota. 

Occasionally, it would be helpful if the Democrats would shut their pie holes and listen to reality. 

Tim Walz and the Democrats are in charge. Enough said.

That's the bottom line.

Touche!

In typical Democratic fashion, they'll just blame Republicans for everything like they always do.

